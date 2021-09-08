Cordova AppVersion plugin [unsupported]

Reads the version of your app from the target build settings.

Installation

With cordova-cli

If you are using cordova-cli, install with:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-app- version

With plugman

With a plain plugman, you should be able to install with something like:

plugman --platform < ios|android > --project < directory > --plugin https://github.com/sampart/cordova-plugin-app-version.git

Manually in iOS

TODO: Write these instructions

Manually in Android

TODO: Write these instructions

Use from Javascript

If you are using jQuery, AngularJS, WinJS or any Promise/A library (Bluebird), promise style is supported. Use something like:

cordova.getAppVersion.getVersionNumber().then( function ( version ) { $( '.version' ).text(version); });

If not, pass a callback function:

cordova.getAppVersion.getVersionNumber( function ( version ) { alert(version); });

In addition to the version number you can also retrieve other details about your application:

getAppName

Returns the name of the app. E.g. "My Awesome App"

getPackageName

Returns the package name of the app - the reversed domain name app identifier like com.example.myawesomeapp

getVersionCode

Returns the build identifier of the app

getVersionNumber

Returns the version number of the app

Credits

Written by Robert (Jamie) Munro at White October

Various others have contributed fixes and new features. See the CHANGELOG.md for details.

Original code based on the following Stack Overflow posts: