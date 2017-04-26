Why you should use this plugin?
From plugin registry:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-app-preferences
From the repo:
$ cordova plugin add https://github.com/apla/me.apla.cordova.app-preferences
From a local clone:
$ cordova plugin add /path/to/me.apla.cordova.app-preferences/folder
More information: Command-line Interface Guide.
Using Plugman to Manage Plugins.
function ok (value) {}
function fail (error) {}
var prefs = plugins.appPreferences;
// cordova interface
// store key => value pair
prefs.store (ok, fail, 'key', 'value');
// store key => value pair in dict (see notes)
prefs.store (ok, fail, 'dict', 'key', 'value');
// fetch value by key (value will be delivered through "ok" callback)
prefs.fetch (ok, fail, 'key');
// fetch value by key from dict (see notes)
prefs.fetch (ok, fail, 'dict', 'key');
// remove value by key
prefs.remove (ok, fail, 'key');
// show application preferences
prefs.show (ok, fail);
// instead of cordova interface you can use promise interface
// you'll receive promise when you won't pass function reference
// as first and second parameter
// fetch the value for a key using promise
prefs.fetch ('key').then (ok, fail);
// support for iOS suites or android named preference files (untested)
var suitePrefs = prefs.suite ("suiteName");
suitePrefs.fetch (...);
suitePrefs.store (...);
// store preferences in synchronized cloud storage for iOS and windows
var cloudSyncedPrefs = prefs.cloudSync ();
cloudSyncedPrefs.fetch (...);
cloudSyncedPrefs.store (...);
NSUserDefaults — docs for iOS / macOS
android.content.SharedPreferences — docs
Windows.Storage.ApplicationData — docs
IsolatedStorageSettings.ApplicationSettings — docs
localStorage
string,
number,
boolean) are stored using typed fields.
<dict>.<key>
Tests are available in
src/test.js. After installing plugin you can add test code from this file and then launch
testPlugin() function.
Please note that plugin id is changed for npm publishing, so if you used this plugin before cordova@5.0.0, you'll have to reinstall it:
$ cordova plugin rm me.apla.cordova.app-preferences $ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-app-preferences
If you have generated preferences, you can programmatically show preference pane (Android and iOS at this time). On Android your application show native interface for preferences, on iOS you'll be switched to the Settings.app with application preferences opened for you. Either way, you must listen for Cordova resume event to perform preferences synchronization.
Preferences generator installed along with plugin and run every time when you prepare you cordova app.
After plugin installation you can find file
app-settings.json within your app folder.
If you want to disable this functionality, please remove
app-settings.json.
iOS note: if you have
Settings.bundle from external source or previous version of generator
cordova prepare will fail. Current version of preference generator trying not to rewrite
existing
Settings.bundle if it is not generated by plugin. It is save to remove
Settings.bundle
if it came from previous version of plugin.
TODO: Preferences UI for Windows Phone (guide, docs)
Original version for iOS: https://github.com/phonegap/phonegap-plugins/tree/master/iOS/ApplicationPreferences
Another android implementation for cordova 2.x: https://github.com/macdonst/AppPreferences