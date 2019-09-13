I created this plugin to address the issue of spaces in the names of my Cordova apps.
It adds an after_prepare hook that changes the value of app_name in strings.xml for Android and updates the "Project Name" and "Project Display Name" in the plist for iOS.
If you're like me and using Cordova CLI:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-app-name --variable APP_NAME="Look <Ma> I Got Spaces and Stuff!"
or
phonegap local plugin add cordova-plugin-app-name --variable APP_NAME="Look <Ma> I Got Spaces and Stuff!"
Um ... See above :)