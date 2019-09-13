I created this plugin to address the issue of spaces in the names of my Cordova apps.

How does it work?

It adds an after_prepare hook that changes the value of app_name in strings.xml for Android and updates the "Project Name" and "Project Display Name" in the plist for iOS.

How do I install it?

If you're like me and using Cordova CLI:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-app- name

or

phonegap local plugin add cordova-plugin-app- name

How do I use it?

Um ... See above :)