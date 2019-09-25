openbase logo
cpa

cordova-plugin-app-event

by Sebastián Katzer
1.2.2 (see all)

Cordova App-Event Plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npm version

Cordova App-Event Plugin

The essential purpose of that plugin is to broadcast iOS-specific application events, so that 3rd party plugins can listen to them.

Its mainly used as an internal dependency for the LocalNotification and Badge plugin. But can be used by any other plugin also. Feel free to submit an PR to broadcast additional events.

As of right now its possible to add observers for these events:

Usage

1. Add and install the plugin as an dependency

Once you have added the plugin as an dependency you can add observers for them.

<!-- plugin.xml -->

<dependency id="cordova-plugin-app-event" />

2. Add the protocol to the plugin's interface

As first the plugin needs to indicate interest to receivce app events by adding the APPAppEventDelegate protocol.

Note: Required for version 1.2.0 or newer!

// MyCordovaPlugin.h

#import "APPAppEventDelegate.h"
#import <Cordova/CDVPlugin.h>

@interface APPLocalNotification : CDVPlugin <APPAppEventDelegate>

@implementation MyCordovaPlugin

...

@end

3. Add implementations for the delegated events

To add an observer you need to implement the UIApplicationDelegate Protocol. Implementations from your AppDelegate class don't get overwritten!

For the didReceiveLocalNotification event you would need to add that method.

// MyCordovaPlugin.m

@implementation MyCordovaPlugin

- (void) didReceiveLocalNotification:(NSNotification*)localNotification
{
    ...
}

@end

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

License

This software is released under the Apache 2.0 License.

© 2013-2017 appPlant GmbH, Inc. All rights reserved

