Cordova App-Event Plugin

The essential purpose of that plugin is to broadcast iOS-specific application events, so that 3rd party plugins can listen to them.

Its mainly used as an internal dependency for the LocalNotification and Badge plugin. But can be used by any other plugin also. Feel free to submit an PR to broadcast additional events.

As of right now its possible to add observers for these events:

Usage

1. Add and install the plugin as an dependency

Once you have added the plugin as an dependency you can add observers for them.

< dependency id = "cordova-plugin-app-event" />

2. Add the protocol to the plugin's interface

As first the plugin needs to indicate interest to receivce app events by adding the APPAppEventDelegate protocol.

Note: Required for version 1.2.0 or newer!

@interface APPLocalNotification : CDVPlugin < APPAppEventDelegate > @implementation MyCordovaPlugin ... @end

3. Add implementations for the delegated events

To add an observer you need to implement the UIApplicationDelegate Protocol. Implementations from your AppDelegate class don't get overwritten!

For the didReceiveLocalNotification event you would need to add that method.

@implementation MyCordovaPlugin - ( void ) didReceiveLocalNotification:( NSNotification *)localNotification { ... } @end

Contributing

License

This software is released under the Apache 2.0 License.

© 2013-2017 appPlant GmbH, Inc. All rights reserved