This plugin verifies the integrity of the static assets of your Cordova application, checking if the files have changed since the original build.
Before the compile phase, it creates a hash (SHA-256) for each file found under the
www directory of your platforms; then, every time the app is launched, it compares those hashes with ones created at run-time from the actual assets loaded.
The plugin also provides optional debug detection, to prevent your App from running in debug mode.
Supports Android and iOS.
Install latest release from npm:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-antitampering
Install latest commit from branch develop:
cordova plugin add https://github.com/duddu/cordova-plugin-antitampering#develop
By default (since v0.1.0), if a tampering is detected on one of the assets the plugin will make the app crash, as a mean of defense, in order to stop the alleged attacker from keep playing.
This behaviour is achieved
SecurityException that immediately terminates the app
BAD ACCESS that brings the app to crash (welcome to any better idea)
If you don't want this to happen, or you need to have more control over the check result, keep reading.
You can disable the standard behaviour, and run the anti-tampering check manually from JavaScript, in order to get the result of the check from cordova callbacks. Obviously, this is less secure than the default behaviour, since it keeps the app running after tampering detected (I do not recommend it in production).
To run the check from JavaScript, install the plugin with the
ENABLE_CORDOVA_CALLBACK preference (aka variable):
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-antitampering --variable ENABLE_CORDOVA_CALLBACK=true --save
If you set the variable to
false (or any other value than
true), the plugin will keep the standard behaviour.
By setting this variable to
true, you tell the plugin to skip the automatic check on app launch, and so you are free to do it whenever you want from JavaScript.
For this purpose, the plugin exports a method which you can call like this:
window.cordova.plugins.AntiTampering.verify(
function (success) {
console.info(success);
// {"assets": {"count": x}} - where x is the number of assets checked
},
function (error) {
console.error(error);
// gives you the file on which tampering was detected
}
);
If you are using AngularJS (eg with Ionic), you can use the angular service
$antitampering provided with the plugin; it has a
verify method that returns a promise. Remember to require the plugin's module
duddu.antitampering first:
var app = angular.module('myApproximatelySecureApp', ['duddu.antitampering']);
app.run(['$antitampering', function ($antitampering) {
$antitampering.verify().then(function (success) {
console.info(success);
}, function (error) {
console.error(error);
});
}]);
By default (since v0.2.0), the integrity check run against all the assets found. You can choose to manually exclude some of your assets, providing their extension with the
EXCLUDE_ASSETS_EXTENSIONS variable while installing the plugin. E.g. to exclude all the fonts assets:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-antitampering --variable EXCLUDE_ASSETS_EXTENSIONS="ttf, eot, svg, woff, woff2" --save
The value of this variable should be a list of extensions, separated by comma or space.
Optional debug detection can be enabled using the
ENABLE_DEBUG_DETECTION variable (default
false) while installing the plugin:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-antitampering --variable ENABLE_DEBUG_DETECTION=true --save
If enabled (i.e. for release builds in production), the plugin also verifies - before any other check - that the app is not running in debug mode / doesn't have a debugger attached. As for the assets integrity check, if this check fails the app will crash (or return an error message on javascript callback, if
ENABLE_CORDOVA_CALLBACK=true).
www directory of each platform (i.e. cordova assets); no other directory is considered.
before_compile. I chose this hook since there are several plugins which changes the content (or hierarchy) of the assets during the
prepare phase, and the integrity check must be run on the final version of the assets.
cordova build (or
prepare+
compile), not for the
run command.
This plugin can't be considered as an exhaustive integrity check for your app: an app can always be tampered somehow. Remember to protect any sensitive logic, obfuscate your Java source for Android, prevent your app to be debuggable, and consider to encrypt your static assets.
Any suggestions, remarks, or pull requests are welcome!
If you want to contribute: fork the repo, create a new branch, and submit a PR to the develop branch of this repo. I will merge into develop, and then into master on the next release tag.
The plugin is tested (thanks to Travis CI) on Cordova versions from 5 to 9, on both Android and iOS platforms.