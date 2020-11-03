If your Cordova project contains plugins/libraries which reference both the Android Support Library and AndroidX, your Android build will fail because the two cannot live side-by-side in an Android build.

This plugin provides a shim to migrate references to the legacy Android Support Library to the new AndroidX mappings in a Cordova Android platform project.

This enables a Cordova project for which AndroidX has been enabled (e.g. using cordova-plugin-androidx) to successfully build even if it contains plugins which reference the legacy Support Library.

The plugin uses a hook script to replace any legacy Support Library references:

Gradle artifacts in app/build.gradle and project.properties with new artifact mappings

and with new artifact mappings Class/package names in AndroidManifest.xml or the Java source code (of Cordova plugins) with new class mappings.

I dedicate a considerable amount of my free time to developing and maintaining this Cordova plugin, along with my other Open Source software. To help ensure this plugin is kept updated, new features are added and bugfixes are implemented quickly, please donate a couple of dollars (or a little more if you can stretch) as this will help me to afford to dedicate time to its maintenance. Please consider donating if you're using this plugin in an app that makes you money, if you're being paid to make the app, if you're asking for new features or priority bug fixes.

Requirements

This plugin requires a minimum of cordova@8 and cordova-android@8 .

Installation

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-androidx-adapter

IMPORTANT: This plugin relies on a Cordova hook script so will not work in Cloud Build environments such as Phonegap Build which do not support Cordova hook scripts.

WARNING: Do not install this plugin in a Cordova project in which AndroidX has not already been enabled or the build will fail.

Usage

Once the plugin is installed it will run on each after_prepare hook in the Cordova build lifecycle, scanning and migrating any references to legacy Support Library entries in the build.gradle or Java source code.

Note: this plugin operates only during the build process and contains no code which is bundled with or executed inside of the resulting Android app produced by the Cordova build process.

Enabling AndroidX

If AndroidX is not already enabled in your Cordova project you can persistently enable it in your Cordova Android platform project by installing my cordova-plugin-androidx plugin.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2019 Dave Alden / Working Edge Ltd.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.