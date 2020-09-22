DEPRECATION NOTICE

This plugin is deprecated as it's no longer required since cordova-android@9 adds built-in support for AndroidX.

This plugin is only needed if your project uses legacy cordova-android@8 .

. If you update to cordova-android@9 and your project contains this plugin then you should remove it.

Purpose

This Cordova/Phonegap plugin enables AndroidX in a Cordova project (AndroidX is the successor to the Android Support Library).

This plugin is useful if your project contains plugins which have migrated to AndroidX or if you otherwise want to enable AndroidX in your Cordova Android platform project.

I dedicate a considerable amount of my free time to developing and maintaining this Cordova plugin, along with my other Open Source software. To help ensure this plugin is kept updated, new features are added and bugfixes are implemented quickly, please donate a couple of dollars (or a little more if you can stretch) as this will help me to afford to dedicate time to its maintenance. Please consider donating if you're using this plugin in an app that makes you money, if you're being paid to make the app, if you're asking for new features or priority bug fixes.

Requirements

This plugin requires a minimum of cordova@8 and specifically cordova-android@8 .

Installation

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-androidx

IMPORTANT: This plugin relies on Cordova hook scripts so will not work in Cloud Build environments such as Phonegap Build which do not support Cordova hook scripts.

Usage

Once the plugin is installed it will persistently enable AndroidX by editing the gradle.properties file in your Cordova Android platform project.

If you encounter build failures after installing this plugin (or after manually enabling AndroidX) try installing cordova-plugin-androidx-adapter into your Cordova project; it will migrate any references to the legacy Android Support library in the Gradle config or Java source to use the new AndroidX mappings which should resolve build failures due to referencing legacy Support Library assets.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2019 Dave Alden / Working Edge Ltd.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.