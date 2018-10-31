Please consult the changelog.

About

This plugin was created referencing the Fingerprint Dialog sample and the Confirm Credential sample referenced by the Android 6.0 APIs webpage.

This plugin will open a native dialog fragment prompting the user to authenticate using their fingerprint. If the device has a secure lockscreen (pattern, PIN, or password), the user may opt to authenticate using that method as a backup.

This plugin will only work on devices whose manufacturers have implemented the Android 6.0 Fingerprint Authentication API. This plugin does not support the Samsung Pass SDK and not all Samsung devices implement the Android 6.0 Fingerprint Authentication API. If you are testing this plugin on a Samsung device and it is not working, please check the device compatibility before reporting an issue.

Screenshots

Fingerprint Authentication Dialog

Backup Credentials

Installation

Cordova

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-android-fingerprint-auth

Ionic

ionic cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-android-fingerprint-auth

Meteor

meteor add cordova:cordova-plugin-android-fingerprint-auth@1.2.7 (or present version)

How to use

Call isAvailable() to check the fingerprint status.

to check the fingerprint status. Call encrypt() or decrypt() show the Authentication Dialog.

or show the Authentication Dialog. Call delete() when you want to delete the cipher for the user.

If you are not concerned with encrypting credentials and just want device authentication (fingerprint or backup), just call encrypt() with a clientId and look for a callback to the successCallback .

Encrypt/Decrypt User Credentials

Encrypt user credentials Have user sign in with username and password. Check plugin availability and pass username and password to encrypt() . Store encrypted token with user profile.

Decrypt user credentials Prompt for username. Query on username to retrieve encrypted token. Pass username and token to decrypt() to return password. Login using username and decrypted password.



Example implementation

I have created an example implementation using Angular2-Meteor and Ionic2 (ionic2-meteor-login-fingerprint). See "How It Works"!



API Reference

Opens a native dialog fragment to use the device hardware fingerprint scanner to authenticate against fingerprints registered for the device.

isAvailable() Result Object

Param Type Description isAvailable boolean Fingerprint Authentication Dialog is available for use. isHardwareDetected boolean Device has hardware fingerprint sensor. hasEnrolledFingerprints boolean Device has any fingerprints enrolled.

Example

FingerprintAuth.isAvailable(isAvailableSuccess, isAvailableError); function isAvailableSuccess ( result ) { console .log( "FingerprintAuth available: " + JSON .stringify(result)); if (result.isAvailable) { var encryptConfig = {}; FingerprintAuth.encrypt(encryptConfig, encryptSuccessCallback, encryptErrorCallback); } } function isAvailableError ( message ) { console .log( "isAvailableError(): " + message); }

FingerprintAuth Config Object

Param Type Default Description clientId String undefined (REQUIRED) Used as the alias for your app's secret key in the Android Key Store. Also used as part of the Shared Preferences key for the cipher userd to encrypt the user credentials. username String undefined Used to create credential string for encrypted token and as alias to retrieve the cipher. password String undefined Used to create credential string for encrypted token token String undefined Data to be decrypted. Required for decrypt() . disableBackup boolean false Set to true to remove the "USE BACKUP" button maxAttempts number 5 The device max is 5 attempts. Set this parameter if you want to allow fewer than 5 attempts. locale String "en_US" Change the language displayed on the authentication dialog.

English: "en_US"

Italian: "it"

Spanish: "es"

Russian: "ru"

French: "fr"

Chinese (Simplified): "zh_CN" "zh_SG"

Chinese (Traditional): "zh" "zh_HK" "zh_TW" "zh_MO"

Norwegian: "no"

Portuguese: "pt"

Japanese: "ja"

German: "de"

Thai: "th"

Arabic: "ar"

Korean: "ko", "ko-KR" userAuthRequired boolean false Require the user to authenticate with a fingerprint to authorize every use of the key. New fingerprint enrollment will invalidate key and require backup authenticate to re-enable the fingerprint authentication dialog. encryptNoAuth boolean undefined Bypass authentication and just encrypt input. If true this option will not display the authentication dialog for fingerprint or backup credentials. It will just encrypt the input and return a token. dialogTitle String undefined Set the title of the fingerprint authentication dialog. dialogMessage String undefined Set the message of the fingerprint authentication dialog. dialogHint String undefined Set the hint displayed by the fingerprint icon on the fingerprint authentication dialog.

Result Object

Param Type Description withFingerprint boolean User authenticated using a fingerprint withBackup boolean User authenticated using backup credentials. token String Will contain the base64 encoded credentials upon successful fingerprint authentication.

Example

var encryptConfig = { clientId : "myAppName" , username : "currentUser" , password : "currentUserPassword" }; FingerprintAuth.encrypt(encryptConfig, successCallback, errorCallback); function successCallback ( result ) { console .log( "successCallback(): " + JSON .stringify(result)); if (result.withFingerprint) { console .log( "Successfully encrypted credentials." ); console .log( "Encrypted credentials: " + result.token); } else if (result.withBackup) { console .log( "Authenticated with backup password" ); } } function errorCallback ( error ) { if (error === FingerprintAuth.ERRORS.FINGERPRINT_CANCELLED) { console .log( "FingerprintAuth Dialog Cancelled!" ); } else { console .log( "FingerprintAuth Error: " + error); } }

Result Object

Param Type Description withFingerprint boolean User authenticated using a fingerprint withBackup boolean User authenticated using backup credentials. password String Will contain the decrypted password upon successful fingerprint authentication.

Example

var decryptConfig = { clientId : "myAppName" , username : "currentUser" , token : "base64encodedUserCredentials" }; FingerprintAuth.decrypt(decryptConfig, successCallback, errorCallback); function successCallback ( result ) { console .log( "successCallback(): " + JSON .stringify(result)); if (result.withFingerprint) { console .log( "Successful biometric authentication." ); if (result.password) { console .log( "Successfully decrypted credential token." ); console .log( "password: " + result.password); } } else if (result.withBackup) { console .log( "Authenticated with backup password" ); } } function errorCallback ( error ) { if (error === FingerprintAuth.ERRORS.FINGERPRINT_CANCELLED) { console .log( "FingerprintAuth Dialog Cancelled!" ); } else { console .log( "FingerprintAuth Error: " + error); } }

Used to delete a cipher.

Config Object

Param Type Default Description clientId String undefined (REQUIRED) Used as the alias for your key in the Android Key Store. username String undefined Identify which cipher to delete.

Example

FingerprintAuth.delete({ clientId : "myAppName" , username : "usernameToDelete" }, successCallback, errorCallback); function successCallback ( result ) { console .log( "Successfully deleted cipher: " + JSON .stringify(result)); } function errorCallback ( error ) { console .log(error); }

Used to dismiss a Fingerprint Authentication Dialog if one is being displayed

Example

FingerprintAuth.dismiss(successCallback, errorCallback); function successCallback ( result ) { console .log( "Successfully dismissed FingerprintAuth dialog: " + JSON .stringify(result)); } function errorCallback ( error ) { console .log(error); }

FingerprintAuth.ERRORS JSON Object