Cordova/Phonegap AdMob Plugin

The FASTEST and EASIEST TO USE Cordova Admob plugin for Android, iOS and Windows phone. We do not send your apps details to our servers. Pure OpenSource Admob code. Allows preloading and automatic loading of interstitials and banners plus more. Works with Cordova, Phonegap, Intel XDK/Crosswalk, Ionic, Meteor and more.

CONTENTS

DESCRIPTION

A Cordova-Phonegap plugin that allows you to integrate Google Admob ads into your iOS or Android app and display banners or interstitials. Cordova allows you to build cross platform HTML 5 and Javascript apps without having to rewrite in Objective C or Java.

QUICK START

Create your app

cordova create hallo com.example.hallo HalloWorld cd hallo cordova platform add android

Add the plugin

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admob-simple

CODING DETAILS Load interstitial first and show later

Add your app ID as described here for Android, or here for iOS.

Add the following javascript functions, put in your own ad code, play with the variables if you want.

Call initAd() from onDeviceReady()

function initAd ( ) { if ( window .plugins && window .plugins.AdMob ) { var ad_units = { ios : { banner : 'ca-app-pub-xxxxxxxxxxx/xxxxxxxxxxx' , interstitial : 'ca-app-pub-xxxxxxxxxxx/xxxxxxxxxxx' }, android : { banner : 'ca-app-pub-xxxxxxxxxxx/xxxxxxxxxxx' , interstitial : 'ca-app-pub-xxxxxxxxxxx/xxxxxxxxxxx' } }; var admobid = ( /(android)/i .test(navigator.userAgent) ) ? ad_units.android : ad_units.ios; window .plugins.AdMob.setOptions( { publisherId : admobid.banner, interstitialAdId : admobid.interstitial, adSize : window .plugins.AdMob.AD_SIZE.SMART_BANNER, bannerAtTop : false , overlap : true , offsetTopBar : false , isTesting : false , autoShow : false }); registerAdEvents(); window .plugins.AdMob.createInterstitialView(); window .plugins.AdMob.requestInterstitialAd(); } else { } } function registerAdEvents ( ) { document .addEventListener( 'onReceiveAd' , function ( ) {}); document .addEventListener( 'onFailedToReceiveAd' , function ( data ) {}); document .addEventListener( 'onPresentAd' , function ( ) {}); document .addEventListener( 'onDismissAd' , function ( ) { }); document .addEventListener( 'onLeaveToAd' , function ( ) { }); document .addEventListener( 'onReceiveInterstitialAd' , function ( ) { }); document .addEventListener( 'onPresentInterstitialAd' , function ( ) { }); document .addEventListener( 'onDismissInterstitialAd' , function ( ) { window .plugins.AdMob.createInterstitialView(); window .plugins.AdMob.requestInterstitialAd(); }); }

Add the following 2 functions and call them when you want ads to show

function showBannerFunc ( ) { window .plugins.AdMob.createBannerView(); } function showInterstitialFunc ( ) { window .plugins.AdMob.showInterstitialAd(); }

To close the banner

window .plugins.AdMob.destroyBannerView();

CODING DETAILS Show interstitial when it is loaded

Add your app ID as described here for Android, or here for iOS.

Add the following javascript functions, put in your own ad code, play with the variables if you want.

Call initAd() from onDeviceReady()

function initAd ( ) { if ( window .plugins && window .plugins.AdMob ) { var ad_units = { ios : { banner : 'ca-app-pub-xxxxxxxxxxx/xxxxxxxxxxx' , interstitial : 'ca-app-pub-xxxxxxxxxxx/xxxxxxxxxxx' }, android : { banner : 'ca-app-pub-xxxxxxxxxxx/xxxxxxxxxxx' , interstitial : 'ca-app-pub-xxxxxxxxxxx/xxxxxxxxxxx' } }; var admobid = ( /(android)/i .test(navigator.userAgent) ) ? ad_units.android : ad_units.ios; window .plugins.AdMob.setOptions( { publisherId : admobid.banner, interstitialAdId : admobid.interstitial, adSize : window .plugins.AdMob.AD_SIZE.SMART_BANNER, bannerAtTop : false , overlap : true , offsetTopBar : false , isTesting : false , autoShow : true }); registerAdEvents(); } else { } } function registerAdEvents ( ) { document .addEventListener( 'onReceiveAd' , function ( ) {}); document .addEventListener( 'onFailedToReceiveAd' , function ( data ) {}); document .addEventListener( 'onPresentAd' , function ( ) {}); document .addEventListener( 'onDismissAd' , function ( ) { }); document .addEventListener( 'onLeaveToAd' , function ( ) { }); document .addEventListener( 'onReceiveInterstitialAd' , function ( ) { }); document .addEventListener( 'onPresentInterstitialAd' , function ( ) { }); document .addEventListener( 'onDismissInterstitialAd' , function ( ) { }); }

Add the following 2 functions and call them when you want ads to show

function showBannerFunc ( ) { window .plugins.AdMob.createBannerView(); } function showInterstitialFunc ( ) { window .plugins.AdMob.createInterstitialView(); window .plugins.AdMob.requestInterstitialAd(); }

To close the banner

window .plugins.AdMob.destroyBannerView();

VIDEO DEMO

Watch the video below to see a tutorial on how to install the Cordova Admob Plugin with Android Studio:

ECLIPSE NOTES

Import your cordova project into eclipse, make sure you import the folder 'platforms/android', not the base folder of the project.

Copy the google-play-services.jar into the libs folder.

Add the following line to the manifest file, just before the ending application tag

<meta-data android:name= "com.google.android.gms.version" android:value= "8487000" />

If your play services is a different version, then use the right value above. The console will warn you when you try run it if it's wrong.

ANDROID STUDIO NOTES

Import your Cordova project with File->new->import project

Make sure you import the folder 'platforms/android' or 'platforms/ios', not the base folder of the project.

Now you have to launch the sdk manager and download and install the following files located under "extras" (if you don't have them already): Android support repository, Google play services, Google repository.

CAUTION

Do not click your own ads or google could cancel all your accounts. They have automatic systems checking for this. For testing use the 'isTesting: true' javascript variable in the code below.

Do not make apps that allow people to download youtube movies, this is against their terms of service also. They will find out.

Do not make apps that embed youtube movies in a way that is not allowed.

Credits to Liming Xie

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Sunny Cupertino,

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE. DISCLAIMER. TWO PERCENT OF THE AD REQUESTS GO TO THE DEVS.