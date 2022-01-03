Cordova / PhoneGap Plugin for Google Ads, including AdMob / DFP (doubleclick for publisher) and mediations to other Ad networks.
This Cordova / PhoneGap plugin enables displaying mobile Ads with single line of javascript code. Designed for the use in HTML5-based cross-platform hybrid games and other applications.
Community-driven project. Designed and maintained by Raymond Xie since August 2014. It also features integration in AngularJS projects via [ngCordova] (http://www.ngcordova.com).
It was published to Cordova registry with id "com.google.cordova.admob" since Aug 2014, and has been downloaded more than 120,000 times. Now it's the No. 1 monetization plugin for Cordova community.
From May 2015, Cordova team announced the deprecation of Cordova registry, and suggest all plugins to be moved to npm repository. Now, the AdMob plugin is published to npm and renamed as "cordova-plugin-admobpro".
Platforms supported:
Ad Types:
Mediation to other Ad networks:
Wanna quickly see the mobile ad on your simulator or device? Try the following commands.
# install cordova CLI
[sudo] npm install cordova -g
# install a small utility to run all the commands for you
[sudo] npm install plugin-verify -g
# Demo 1: run admob demo with sample index.html
plugin-verify cordova-plugin-admobpro
# Demo 2/3: run admob demo in game powered by PIXI/phaser HTML5 engine
plugin-verify admob-demo-game-pixi ios --landscape
plugin-verify admob-demo-game-phaser ios --landscape
# Demo 4: run admob demo in app powered by ionic/angular framework
plugin-verify admob-demo-app-ionic ios --portrait
# create a demo project
cordova create test1 com.rjfun.test1 Test1
cd test1
cordova platform add android
cordova platform add ios
# now add the plugin, cordova CLI will handle dependency automatically
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admobpro
# now remove the default www content, copy the demo html file to www
rm -r www/*;
cp plugins/cordova-plugin-admobpro/test/* www/;
# now build and run the demo in your device or emulator
cordova prepare;
cordova run android;
cordova run ios;
# or import into Xcode / eclipse
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admobpro
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admobpro --save --variable PLAY_SERVICES_VERSION=20.4.0 --variable ADMOB_ANDROID_APP_ID="__your_admob_android_app_id___" --variable ADMOB_IOS_APP_ID="__your_admob_ios_app_id___"
If use other tools or online build services, see:
Notice:
cordova-plugin-admobpro, to avoid build error, you need install some extras in Android SDK manager (type
android sdk to launch it):
Show Mobile Ad with single line of javascript code.
Step 1: Create Ad Unit Id for your banner and interstitial, in AdMob portal, then write it in your javascript code.
// select the right Ad Id according to platform
var admobid = {};
if( /(android)/i.test(navigator.userAgent) ) { // for android & amazon-fireos
admobid = {
banner: 'ca-app-pub-xxx/xxx', // or DFP format "/6253334/dfp_example_ad"
interstitial: 'ca-app-pub-xxx/yyy'
};
} else { // for ios
admobid = {
banner: 'ca-app-pub-xxx/zzz', // or DFP format "/6253334/dfp_example_ad"
interstitial: 'ca-app-pub-xxx/kkk'
};
}
Step 2: Want cheap and basic banner? single line of javascript code.
// it will display smart banner at top center, using the default options
if(AdMob) AdMob.createBanner({
adId: admobid.banner,
position: AdMob.AD_POSITION.TOP_CENTER,
autoShow: true });
Step 3: Want interstitial Ad to earn more money ? Easy, 2 lines of code.
// preppare and load ad resource in background, e.g. at begining of game level
if(AdMob) AdMob.prepareInterstitial( {adId:admobid.interstitial, autoShow:false} );
// show the interstitial later, e.g. at end of game level
if(AdMob) AdMob.showInterstitial();
Or, you can just copy this admob_simple.js to your project, change the ad unit id to your own, and simply reference it in your index.html, like this:
<script type="text/javascript" src="admob_simple.js"></script>
Remember to remove
isTesting:true if release for production.
Optional mediations to increase your revenue (Read about AdMob Mediation Networks):
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admob-facebook
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admob-flurry
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admob-unityads
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admob-inmobi
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admob-mmedia
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admob-mobfox
Notice: If you want to add multiple mediations, please balance flexibility and binary size.
Methods:
// use banner
createBanner(adId/options, success, fail);
removeBanner();
showBanner(position);
showBannerAtXY(x, y);
hideBanner();
// use interstitial
prepareInterstitial(adId/options, success, fail);
showInterstitial();
isInterstitialReady(function(ready){ if(ready){ } });
// use reward video
prepareRewardVideoAd(adId/options, success, fail);
showRewardVideoAd();
// set values for configuration and targeting
setOptions(options, success, fail);
// get user ad settings
getAdSettings(function(inf){ inf.adId; inf.adTrackingEnabled; }, fail);
Events:
// onAdLoaded
// onAdFailLoad
// onAdPresent
// onAdDismiss
// onAdLeaveApp
document.addEventListener('onAdFailLoad', function(e){
// handle the event
});
Use with Capacitor:
$ npm install cordova-plugin-admobpro
$ npm install @awesome-cordova-plugins/admob-pro
$ ionic cap sync
Or, use with Cordova:
$ ionic cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admobpro
$ npm install @awesome-cordova-plugins/admob-pro
Code for Angular:
import { AdMobPro } from '@awesome-cordova-plugins/admob-pro/ngx';
import { Platform } from '@ionic/angular';
constructor(private admob: AdMobPro, private platform: Platform ) { }
ionViewDidLoad() {
this.admob.onAdDismiss()
.subscribe(() => { console.log('User dismissed ad'); });
}
onClick() {
let adId;
if(this.platform.is('android')) {
adId = 'YOUR_ADID_ANDROID';
} else if (this.platform.is('ios')) {
adId = 'YOUR_ADID_IOS';
}
this.admob.prepareInterstitial({adId: adId})
.then(() => { this.admob.showInterstitial(); });
}
See more: https://ionicframework.com/docs/native/admob-pro
Quick start, simply copy & paste:
API Reference:
Other Documentations:
Demo projects:
More video by developers:
|iPhone Banner
|iPhone Interstitial
|Android Banner
|Android Interstitial
Some important tips, FYI.
Advertisement is main business and income source of Google, so clients are all around the world. Google is one of the most rialable partners for its high standard service.
|Ad Format
|Banner
|Interstitial
|Click Rate
|< 1%
|3-15%
|RPM (revenue per 1000 impression)
|US$ 0.5~4
|US$ 10~50
⚠：Remember Google's slogan: "Don't be evil". Invalid usage violating Google rules, may cause your AdMob account suspended !
AdMob publisher may NOT abuse or encourage abuse any Google products, including Google Play, YouTube or Blogger, incuding allow user downloading YouTube video, or embed YouTube video in your own apps.
Publishers may NOT click their own ads or use any means to inflate impressions and/or clicks artificially, including manual methods. Testing your own ads by clicking on them is not allowed.
More details, please read AdMob & AdSense policies
You can use the plugin for free, or you can also pay to get a license. IMPORTANT!!! Before using the plugin, please read the following content and accept the agreement. THIS WILL AVOID POTENTIAL PROBLEM AND DISPUTE.
There are 3 license options, fully up to you:
If you hope to get a fully open source plugin (either need DIY, or hope to get full control on the code), use this open source one instead. Fork and pull request is welcome, but please mention it's derived source. Simply renaming then publishing to npm is forbidden. Open source project URL: https://github.com/floatinghotpot/cordova-plugin-admob
If use in commercial project, please get a license, or, you have monetized more than $1000 using this plugin, you are also required to either get a commercial license ($20). As a commercial customer, you will be supported with high priority, via private email or even Skype chat.
If you don't want to get a license as your apps may not earn too much, or you don't have a PayPal account to pay, here is a compromised option. You don't have to pay, we are also okay if just share 2 percent user traffic, so that we can cover our effort and focus on maintenance and online support. (We have maintained this project since Aug 2014, and closed more than 560 support issues)
Please read the License Agreement for details.
This project is created and maintained by Raymond Xie.
More Cordova/PhoneGap plugins by Raymond Xie, find them in plugin registry, or find them in npm.
Project outsourcing and consulting service is also available. Please contact us if you have the business needs.