AdMob Plugin Pro

Cordova / PhoneGap Plugin for Google Ads, including AdMob / DFP (doubleclick for publisher) and mediations to other Ad networks.

Contents

Description

This Cordova / PhoneGap plugin enables displaying mobile Ads with single line of javascript code. Designed for the use in HTML5-based cross-platform hybrid games and other applications.

History

Community-driven project. Designed and maintained by Raymond Xie since August 2014. It also features integration in AngularJS projects via [ngCordova] (http://www.ngcordova.com).

It was published to Cordova registry with id "com.google.cordova.admob" since Aug 2014, and has been downloaded more than 120,000 times. Now it's the No. 1 monetization plugin for Cordova community.

From May 2015, Cordova team announced the deprecation of Cordova registry, and suggest all plugins to be moved to npm repository. Now, the AdMob plugin is published to npm and renamed as "cordova-plugin-admobpro".

Features

Platforms supported:

iOS, via SDK v8.13.0 (see Release Notes) Android, via Android SDK (part of Google Play service, see Release Notes)

Ad Types:

Banner Interstitial (text, picture, video), highly recommended. 🔥

Interstitial (text, picture, video), highly recommended. 🔥 Reward Video, highly recommended. 🔥

Reward Video, highly recommended. 🔥 Reward Interstitial (on roadmap)

Reward Interstitial (on roadmap) Native Ads (not applicable to Cordova web apps)

Native Ads (not applicable to Cordova web apps) Native Ads Advanced (not applicable to Cordova web apps)

Mediation to other Ad networks:

DFP (DoubleClick for Publisher, built-in) Meta Audience Network

Millennial Media MobFox

Quick Demo

Wanna quickly see the mobile ad on your simulator or device? Try the following commands.

[sudo] npm install cordova -g [sudo] npm install plugin-verify -g plugin-verify cordova-plugin-admobpro plugin-verify admob-demo-game-pixi ios --landscape plugin-verify admob-demo-game-phaser ios --landscape plugin-verify admob-demo-app-ionic ios --portrait

Quick start

cordova create test1 com.rjfun.test1 Test1 cd test1 cordova platform add android cordova platform add ios cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admobpro rm -r www/*; cp plugins/cordova-plugin-admobpro/ test /* www/; cordova prepare; cordova run android; cordova run ios;

Installation

If use with Cordova CLI:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admobpro cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admobpro --save --variable PLAY_SERVICES_VERSION=20.4.0 --variable ADMOB_ANDROID_APP_ID= "__your_admob_android_app_id___" --variable ADMOB_IOS_APP_ID= "__your_admob_ios_app_id___"

If use other tools or online build services, see:

Notice:

If build locally using cordova-plugin-admobpro , to avoid build error, you need install some extras in Android SDK manager (type android sdk to launch it):

Usage

Show Mobile Ad with single line of javascript code.

Step 1: Create Ad Unit Id for your banner and interstitial, in AdMob portal, then write it in your javascript code.

var admobid = {}; if ( /(android)/i .test(navigator.userAgent) ) { admobid = { banner : 'ca-app-pub-xxx/xxx' , interstitial : 'ca-app-pub-xxx/yyy' }; } else { admobid = { banner : 'ca-app-pub-xxx/zzz' , interstitial : 'ca-app-pub-xxx/kkk' }; }

Step 2: Want cheap and basic banner? single line of javascript code.

if (AdMob) AdMob.createBanner({ adId : admobid.banner, position : AdMob.AD_POSITION.TOP_CENTER, autoShow : true });

Step 3: Want interstitial Ad to earn more money ? Easy, 2 lines of code.

if (AdMob) AdMob.prepareInterstitial( { adId :admobid.interstitial, autoShow : false } ); if (AdMob) AdMob.showInterstitial();

Or, you can just copy this admob_simple.js to your project, change the ad unit id to your own, and simply reference it in your index.html, like this:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "admob_simple.js" > </ script >

Remember to remove isTesting:true if release for production.

AdMob Mediation Adapters

Optional mediations to increase your revenue (Read about AdMob Mediation Networks):

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admob-facebook cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admob-flurry cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admob-unityads cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admob-inmobi cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admob-mmedia cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admob-mobfox

Notice: If you want to add multiple mediations, please balance flexibility and binary size.

API

Methods:

createBanner(adId/options, success, fail); removeBanner(); showBanner(position); showBannerAtXY(x, y); hideBanner(); prepareInterstitial(adId/options, success, fail); showInterstitial(); isInterstitialReady( function ( ready ) { if (ready){ } }); prepareRewardVideoAd(adId/options, success, fail); showRewardVideoAd(); setOptions(options, success, fail); getAdSettings( function ( inf ) { inf.adId; inf.adTrackingEnabled; }, fail);

Events:

document .addEventListener( 'onAdFailLoad' , function ( e ) { });

Use AdMobPro with Ionic

Use with Capacitor:

$ npm install cordova-plugin-admobpro $ npm install @awesome-cordova-plugins/admob-pro $ ionic cap sync

Or, use with Cordova:

$ ionic cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admobpro $ npm install @awesome-cordova-plugins/admob-pro

Code for Angular:

import { AdMobPro } from '@awesome-cordova-plugins/admob-pro/ngx' ; import { Platform } from '@ionic/angular' ; constructor (private admob: AdMobPro, private platform: Platform ) { } ionViewDidLoad() { this .admob.onAdDismiss() .subscribe( () => { console .log( 'User dismissed ad' ); }); } onClick() { let adId; if ( this .platform.is( 'android' )) { adId = 'YOUR_ADID_ANDROID' ; } else if ( this .platform.is( 'ios' )) { adId = 'YOUR_ADID_IOS' ; } this .admob.prepareInterstitial({ adId : adId}) .then( () => { this .admob.showInterstitial(); }); }

See more: https://ionicframework.com/docs/native/admob-pro

Wiki and Docs

Quick start, simply copy & paste:

API Reference:

Other Documentations:

Demo projects:

Video Tutorial

Using Cordova CLI to Add AdMob Plugin:

Run AdMob Demo App on Android:

More video by developers:

Screenshots

iPhone Banner iPhone Interstitial Android Banner Android Interstitial

Tips

Some important tips, FYI.

Why Google AdMob is recommended ?

Advertisement is main business and income source of Google, so clients are all around the world. Google is one of the most rialable partners for its high standard service.

High fill rate, nearly 100% all around world.

High quality Ad, bring high RPM.

Stable price, auto pay on time. Pay on every 20th next month.

Strongly recommend Interstitial, more than 10 times profit than banner Ad.

Ad Format Banner Interstitial Click Rate < 1% 3-15% RPM (revenue per 1000 impression) US$ 0.5~4 US$ 10~50

Using SMART_BANNER to auto-fit the screen width, avoid using BANNER or FULL_BANNER (unless you are using DFP)

⚠：Remember Google's slogan: "Don't be evil". Invalid usage violating Google rules, may cause your AdMob account suspended !

AdMob publisher may NOT abuse or encourage abuse any Google products, including Google Play, YouTube or Blogger, incuding allow user downloading YouTube video, or embed YouTube video in your own apps.

Publishers may NOT click their own ads or use any means to inflate impressions and/or clicks artificially, including manual methods. Testing your own ads by clicking on them is not allowed.

More details, please read AdMob & AdSense policies

License

You can use the plugin for free, or you can also pay to get a license. IMPORTANT!!! Before using the plugin, please read the following content and accept the agreement. THIS WILL AVOID POTENTIAL PROBLEM AND DISPUTE.

There are 3 license options, fully up to you:

Free and Open Source, no support Commercial, with email/skype support Win-win partnership, with forum support

If you hope to get a fully open source plugin (either need DIY, or hope to get full control on the code), use this open source one instead. Fork and pull request is welcome, but please mention it's derived source. Simply renaming then publishing to npm is forbidden. Open source project URL: https://github.com/floatinghotpot/cordova-plugin-admob

If use in commercial project, please get a license, or, you have monetized more than $1000 using this plugin, you are also required to either get a commercial license ($20). As a commercial customer, you will be supported with high priority, via private email or even Skype chat.

If you don't want to get a license as your apps may not earn too much, or you don't have a PayPal account to pay, here is a compromised option. You don't have to pay, we are also okay if just share 2 percent user traffic, so that we can cover our effort and focus on maintenance and online support. (We have maintained this project since Aug 2014, and closed more than 560 support issues)

Please read the License Agreement for details.

Credits

This project is created and maintained by Raymond Xie.

More Cordova/PhoneGap plugins by Raymond Xie, find them in plugin registry, or find them in npm.

Project outsourcing and consulting service is also available. Please contact us if you have the business needs.