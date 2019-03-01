The FASTEST and EASIEST TO USE Cordova Admob plugin for Android, iOS and Windows phone.
Simple and easy plugin to monetize your HTML5 hybrid apps and games.
Usage:
cordova create hallo com.example.hello HelloWorld
cd hallo
cordova platform add android
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admob
OR
cordova plugin add https://github.com/floatinghotpot/cordova-plugin-admob
Example Code:
window.plugins.AdMob.setOptions( {
publisherId: admobid.banner,
interstitialAdId: admobid.interstitial,
bannerAtTop: false, // set to true, to put banner at top
overlap: false, // set to true, to allow banner overlap webview
offsetTopBar: false, // set to true to avoid ios7 status bar overlap
isTesting: false, // receiving test ad
autoShow: true // auto show interstitial ad when loaded
});
// display the banner at startup
window.plugins.AdMob.createBannerView();
// create interstitial ad
window.plugins.AdMob.createInterstitialView();
window.plugins.AdMob.showInterstitialAd(
true,
function(){},
function(e){alert(JSON.stringify(e));}
);
See full index.html: https://github.com/floatinghotpot/cordova-plugin-admob/blob/master/test/index.html
Note: This plugin is quite stable, and will not be evolved any more, except upgrade AdMob SDK.
Recent versions of the Android Google Mobile Ads SDK require to add the AdMob app ID into the Android manifest file.
This can be accomplished by extending your Cordova
config.xml as follows:
<widget ...>
[...]
<platform name="android">
[...]
<config-file parent="/manifest/application" target="AndroidManifest.xml">
<!-- TODO: Replace with your real AdMob app ID -->
<meta-data
android:name="com.google.android.gms.ads.APPLICATION_ID"
android:value="ca-app-pub-################~##########"/>
</config-file>
</platform>
[...]
</widget>
When using Google Ad Manager, use instead:
<meta-data
android:name="com.google.android.gms.ads.AD_MANAGER_APP"
android:value="true" />
If you want to use more powerful and new features, please use the pro version instead. The totoally re-designed AdMob PluginPro is proved much better and more than welcome by Cordova APP/game developers.
As announced by Cordova team, the plugins registry is being migrated to npm, you can find all plugins by Raymond here.
This plugin was mainly maintained by Raymond Xie, and also thanks to following contributors:
This project is fully open source, and no ad traffic sharing any more.
More free projects by Raymond Xie, find them on npm: https://www.npmjs.com/~floatinghotpot