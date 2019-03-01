Cordova Plugin for AdMob, Open Source Project

The FASTEST and EASIEST TO USE Cordova Admob plugin for Android, iOS and Windows phone.

Simple and easy plugin to monetize your HTML5 hybrid apps and games.

Usage:

Create your app

cordova create hallo com.example.hello HelloWorld cd hallo cordova platform add android

Add the plugin

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-admob

OR

cordova plugin add https://github.com/floatinghotpot/cordova-plugin-admob

Example Code:

window .plugins.AdMob.setOptions( { publisherId : admobid.banner, interstitialAdId : admobid.interstitial, bannerAtTop : false , overlap : false , offsetTopBar : false , isTesting : false , autoShow : true }); window .plugins.AdMob.createBannerView(); window .plugins.AdMob.createInterstitialView(); window .plugins.AdMob.showInterstitialAd( true , function ( ) {}, function ( e ) {alert( JSON .stringify(e));} );

See full index.html: https://github.com/floatinghotpot/cordova-plugin-admob/blob/master/test/index.html

Note: This plugin is quite stable, and will not be evolved any more, except upgrade AdMob SDK.

Additional Android Manifest Configuration

Recent versions of the Android Google Mobile Ads SDK require to add the AdMob app ID into the Android manifest file.

This can be accomplished by extending your Cordova config.xml as follows:

< widget ... > [...] < platform name = "android" > [...] < config-file parent = "/manifest/application" target = "AndroidManifest.xml" > < meta-data android:name = "com.google.android.gms.ads.APPLICATION_ID" android:value = "ca-app-pub-################~##########" /> </ config-file > </ platform > [...] </ widget >

When using Google Ad Manager, use instead:

< meta-data android:name = "com.google.android.gms.ads.AD_MANAGER_APP" android:value = "true" />

AdMob Basic vs Pro

If you want to use more powerful and new features, please use the pro version instead. The totoally re-designed AdMob PluginPro is proved much better and more than welcome by Cordova APP/game developers.

As announced by Cordova team, the plugins registry is being migrated to npm, you can find all plugins by Raymond here.

Credits

This plugin was mainly maintained by Raymond Xie, and also thanks to following contributors:

@jumin-zhu, added interstitial support for Android.

@fersingb, added interstitial support for iOS.

@ihshim523, added initial WP8 support.

@AlexB71, improved WP8 support.

And, bugfix patches from @chrisschaub, @jmelvin, @mbektchiev, @grahamkennery, @bastaware, @EddyVerbruggen, @codebykevin, @codebykevin, @zahhak.

This project is fully open source, and no ad traffic sharing any more.

