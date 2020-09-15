Index

Simple plugin to generate (offline) pdf. the plugin transform HTML to PDF and also provide the mechanism to share the pdf to other apps like Mail, etc. For now works in iOS and Android, if you want to add other platform feel free contribute.

The iOS HTML to PDF transformation is based in this work BNHtmlPdfKit, I just add a new method to allow transformation between plain HTML to PDF.

Getting Started

Here you can find a starting guide.

Features

Generates a PDF document using a URL or HTML.

Open-with menu, open the context menu and (push to cloud, print, save, mail, etc...).

Return the Base64 file representation back, so you can upload the file to a server (IOS & Android only).

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Installing the easy way (Cordova CLI)

cordova plugin add cordova-pdf-generator

Installing using Plugman

cordova platform add ios plugman install

Installing using NPM

npm install cordova-pdf-generator cordova plugins add node_modules/cordova-pdf-generator

Installing the hard way.

Clone the plugin

$ git clone https:

Create a new Cordova Project

$ cordova create hello com .example .helloapp Hello

Install the plugin

cd hello cordova plugin add ../pdf-generator

API

Before using the plugin just make sure that the device is ready by listening to the onDeviceReady event:

document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , function ( ) { })

Description

The plugin expose a global variable named pdf, this variable expose the following functions.

pdf.fromURL( url, options )

Creates a PDF using a URL, it download the document into an in memory Webkit object, and renders it into a PDF.

url : Takes the URL with the HTML document you want to transform to PDF, once the document finish loading is render by webkit and transformed into a PDF file.

Example:

let options = { documentSize : 'A4' , type : 'base64' } pdf.fromURL( 'http://www.google.es' , options) .then( () => 'ok' ) .catch( ( err )=> console .err(err))

pdf.fromData( url, options )

Creates a PDF using string with the HTML representation, it download the document into an in memory Webkit object, and renders it into a PDF.

data : Takes a string representing the HTML document, it load this in Webkit and creates a PDF.

Example:

let options = { documentSize : 'A4' , type : 'base64' } pdf.fromData( '<html><h1>Hello World</h1></html>' , options) .then( ( base64 )=> 'ok' ) .catch( ( err )=> console .err(err))

Options

documentSize

Its take A4, A3, A2 this specify the format of the paper, just available in iOS, in Android this option is ignored.

type

base64 it will return a Base64 representation of the PDF file. ` { type: 'base64' } , is not type is provided this one is choosen by default. `

let options = { documentSize : 'A4' , type : 'base64' } pdf.fromData( '<html><h1>Hello World</h1></html>' , options) .then( ( base64 )=> console .log(base64) ) .catch( ( err )=> console .err(err))

share It will delegate the file to the OS printing infraestructure, this basically will allow the user to handle the file himself using the mobile OS features available.

let options = { documentSize : 'A4' , type : 'share' } pdf.fromData( '<html><h1>Hello World</h1></html>' , options) .then( ( stats )=> console .log( 'status' , stats) ) .catch( ( err )=> console .err(err))

filename

You can specify the name of the PDF file.

let options = { documentSize : 'A4' , type : 'share' , fileName : 'myFile.pdf' } pdf.fromData( '<html><h1>Hello World</h1></html>' , options) .then( ( stats )=> console .log( 'status' , stats) ) .catch( ( err )=> console .err(err))

How Tos

Loading an internal CSS, using raw HTML.

# cssFile have to be the following: # iOS: www/<css-folder>/<your-file.css> # Android: file:///android_asset/www/<css-folder>/<your-file.css> function createPDF(cssFile) { var opts = { documentSize: "A4", landscape: "portrait", type: "share", fileName: 'my-pdf.pdf' } var payload = _.template(' <head><link rel="stylesheet" href="<%=css_file%>"></head><body> <h1> Hello World </h1></body>') pdf.fromData(payload({css_file: cssFile}), opts) .then(progressHide) .catch(progressHide); }

Loading from Device Filesystem.

function printInternalFile ( param ) { if (cordova.platformId === 'ios' ) { window .resolveLocalFileSystemURL(cordova.file.applicationDirectory, (url) => { var file = param.replace( 'file:///android_asset/' ,url.nativeURL); pdf.fromURL(file, { documentsize : 'a4' , landscape : 'portrait' , type : 'share' }) .then( ( stats )=> this .preparetogobackground ) .catch( ( err )=> this .showerror) }, (err) => console .log( 'error' , err, ' args ->' , arguments ) ); } else { pdf.fromURL(param, { documentsize : 'a4' , landscape : 'portrait' , type : 'share' }) .then( ( stats )=> this .preparetogobackground ) .catch( ( err )=> this .showerror) } }

Ionic/Angular 2 Example:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { NavController } from 'ionic-angular' ; declare var cordova:any; @Component({ selector : 'page-home' , templateUrl : 'home.html' }) export class HomePage { constructor (public navCtrl: NavController) { const before = Date .now(); document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , () => { console .log( 'DEVICE READY FIRED AFTER' , ( Date .now() - before), 'ms' ); cordova.plugins.pdf.fromData( '<html> <h1> Hello World </h1> </html>' , options ) .then( () => 'ok' ) .catch( ( err )=> console .err(err)) } }

Saving a pdf file directly into the file system

If you'd like to directly save the pdf file into the Downloads directory of the device, or any other, without asking the user for what to do with the file, you will need to use type as base64 and then use such information to save the pdf into a file. For this you will need the plugin cordova-plugin-file .

Here is an example

var fileName = "myPdfFile.pdf" ; var options = { documentSize : 'A4' , type : 'base64' }; var pdfhtml = '<html><body style="font-size:120%">This is the pdf content</body></html>' ; pdf.fromData(pdfhtml , options) .then( function ( base64 ) { var contentType = "application/pdf" ; var folderpath = cordova.file.externalRootDirectory + "Download/" ; savebase64AsPDF(folderpath, fileName, base64, contentType); }) .catch( ( err )=> console .err(err));

You will also need these two functions. Due to javascript functions hoisting you can declare them afterwards as here:

function b64toBlob ( b64Data, contentType, sliceSize ) { contentType = contentType || '' ; sliceSize = sliceSize || 512 ; var byteCharacters = atob(b64Data); var byteArrays = []; for ( var offset = 0 ; offset < byteCharacters.length; offset += sliceSize) { var slice = byteCharacters.slice(offset, offset + sliceSize); var byteNumbers = new Array (slice.length); for ( var i = 0 ; i < slice.length; i++) { byteNumbers[i] = slice.charCodeAt(i); } var byteArray = new Uint8Array (byteNumbers); byteArrays.push(byteArray); } var blob = new Blob(byteArrays, { type : contentType}); return blob; } function savebase64AsPDF ( folderpath,filename,content,contentType ) { var DataBlob = b64toBlob(content,contentType); console .log( "Starting to write the file :3" ); window .resolveLocalFileSystemURL(folderpath, function ( dir ) { console .log( "Access to the directory granted succesfully" ); dir.getFile(filename, { create : true }, function ( file ) { console .log( "File created succesfully." ); file.createWriter( function ( fileWriter ) { console .log( "Writing content to file" ); fileWriter.write(DataBlob); }, function ( ) { alert( 'Unable to save file in path ' + folderpath); }); }); }); }

Deprecated

Here are examples to use the deprecated methods.

This generates a pdf from a URL, it convert HTML to PDF and returns the file representation in base64.

document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , function ( ) { pdf.htmlToPDF({ url : 'http://www.google.es' , documentSize : 'A4' , landscape : 'portrait' , type : 'base64' }, this .success, this .failure); });

The same but giving HTML without URL.

document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , function ( ) { pdf.htmlToPDF({ data : '<html> <h1> Hello World </h1> </html>' , documentSize : 'A4' , landscape : 'portrait' , type : 'base64' }, this .success, this .failure); });

Opening the pdf with other app menu.

document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , function ( ) { pdf.htmlToPDF({ data : '<html> <h1> Hello World </h1> </html>' , documentSize : 'A4' , landscape : 'portrait' , type : 'share' }, this .success, this .failure); });

Demo

Install iOS or Android platform

cordova platform add ios cordova platform add android

Run the code

cordova run ios cordova run android

More Info

For more information on setting up Cordova see the documentation

For more info on plugins see the Plugin Development Guide