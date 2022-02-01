Cordova OSX

CordovaLib is a framework that enables users to include Cordova in their OS X application projects easily, and also create new Cordova based OS X application projects.

Note that the current focus of this cordova platform is to provide kiosk-like applications for OSX, that usually run fullscreen and have little desktop interaction. So there is no direct support for menus, dock integration, finder integration, documents, etc. Think of it as a mobile app running on a very big screen.

Make sure you have installed the latest released OS X SDK which comes with Xcode 6 or later. Download it at http://developer.apple.com/downloads or the Mac App Store.

Create your project

(Optionally) Follow the instructions in the Command-Line Usage section of the Cordova Docs to create a new project. For example $ cordova create hello com .example .hello HelloWorld add the osx platform: cordova platform add osx cordova run osx You can also open the project in XCode: $ open platforms/osx/ < yourproject > .xcodeproj

Add plugins

for example, if you need the file-plugin do: $ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-file

Create a Cordova OSX Standalone project

Download the source execute the create command to setup an empty project: $ bin/create < path_to_new_project > < package_name > < project_name > for example $ bin/create ../Foo org .apache .foo FooBar

Updating a CordovaLib subproject reference in your project

When you update to a new Cordova version, you may need to update the CordovaLib reference in an existing project. Cordova comes with a script that will help you to do this.

Launch Terminal.app Go to the location where you installed Cordova, in the bin sub-folder Run update /path/to/your/project

FAQ

How do debug the webview?

You need to enable the WebDeveloperExtras for your bundle:

defaults write com.yourcompany.yourbundleid WebKitDeveloperExtras - bool true

After you changed the defatuls, start the application and right-click inside the webview and select Inspect Element. This opens the Safari Developer Tools.

Note: The bundleid is usually the same as your widget id you define in your config.xml unless overridden by the ios-CFBundleVersion argument.

