CordovaLib is a framework that enables users to include Cordova in their OS X application projects easily, and also create new Cordova based OS X application projects.
Note that the current focus of this cordova platform is to provide kiosk-like applications for OSX, that usually run fullscreen and have little desktop interaction. So there is no direct support for menus, dock integration, finder integration, documents, etc. Think of it as a mobile app running on a very big screen.
Make sure you have installed the latest released OS X SDK which comes with Xcode 6 or later. Download it at http://developer.apple.com/downloads or the Mac App Store.
(Optionally) Follow the instructions in the Command-Line Usage section of the Cordova Docs to create a new project. For example
$ cordova create hello com.example.hello HelloWorld
add the osx platform:
$ cordova platform add osx
$ cordova run osx
You can also open the project in XCode:
$ open platforms/osx/<yourproject>.xcodeproj
for example, if you need the file-plugin do:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-file
Download the source
execute the
create command to setup an empty project:
$ bin/create <path_to_new_project> <package_name> <project_name>
for example
$ bin/create ../Foo org.apache.foo FooBar
When you update to a new Cordova version, you may need to update the CordovaLib reference in an existing project. Cordova comes with a script that will help you to do this.
bin sub-folder
update /path/to/your/project
You need to enable the
WebDeveloperExtras for your bundle:
defaults write com.yourcompany.yourbundleid WebKitDeveloperExtras -bool true
After you changed the defatuls, start the application and right-click inside the webview and select Inspect Element. This opens the Safari Developer Tools.
Note: The bundleid is usually the same as your widget id you define in your
config.xmlunless overridden by the
ios-CFBundleVersionargument.