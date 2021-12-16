openbase logo
cordova-lib

by apache

Apache Cordova Tooling Library

Readme

cordova-lib

Contains npm modules used primarily by cordova and plugman.

Setup from a cloned repo

  • Clone this repository onto your local machine. git clone https://github.com/apache/cordova-lib.git
  • Install dependencies and npm-link npm install && npm link

Setup from npm

  • npm install cordova-lib

Note: you will likely also want to get github.com/apache/cordova-common, github.com/apache/cordova-create, github.com/apache/cordova-serve which previously lived in this repo but have since been moved.

npm commands

This package exposes the following commands;

  • npm run lint - runs a linter (eslint) on relevant source and test code
  • npm run unit-tests - runs the unit tests (via jasmine) from the spec/ directory
  • npm run cover - runs istanbul code coverage tool to measure unit test code coverage
  • npm run e2e-tests - runs heavy integration tests from the integration-tests/ directory (WARNING: these take a long time to run and rely on file and network I/O)
  • npm test - shortcut for running the linter, the unit tests and the integration tests

