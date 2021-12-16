Contains npm modules used primarily by cordova and plugman.

Setup from a cloned repo

Clone this repository onto your local machine. git clone https://github.com/apache/cordova-lib.git

Install dependencies and npm-link npm install && npm link

Setup from npm

npm install cordova-lib

Note: you will likely also want to get github.com/apache/cordova-common, github.com/apache/cordova-create, github.com/apache/cordova-serve which previously lived in this repo but have since been moved.

npm commands

This package exposes the following commands;