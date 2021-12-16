Contains npm modules used primarily by cordova and plugman.
git clone https://github.com/apache/cordova-lib.git
npm install && npm link
npm install cordova-lib
Note: you will likely also want to get github.com/apache/cordova-common, github.com/apache/cordova-create, github.com/apache/cordova-serve which previously lived in this repo but have since been moved.
This package exposes the following commands;
npm run lint - runs a linter (eslint) on relevant source and test code
npm run unit-tests - runs the unit tests (via jasmine) from the
spec/ directory
npm run cover - runs istanbul code coverage tool to measure unit test code coverage
npm run e2e-tests - runs heavy integration tests from the
integration-tests/ directory (WARNING: these take a long time to run and rely on file and network I/O)
npm test - shortcut for running the linter, the unit tests and the integration tests