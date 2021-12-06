openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cordova-ios

by apache
6.2.0 (see all)

Apache Cordova iOS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51.2K

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

249

Package

Dependencies

10

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cordova iOS

NPM

Node CI codecov.io

Cordova iOS is an iOS application library that allows for Cordova-based projects to be built for the iOS Platform. Cordova based applications are, at the core, applications written with web technology: HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

Apache Cordova is a project of The Apache Software Foundation (ASF).

Requirements

Create a Cordova project

Follow the instructions in the Create your first Cordova app section of Apache Cordova Docs

To use a shared CordovaLib, for example in development, link the appropriate cordova-ios platform folder path:

cordova platform add --link /path/to/cordova-ios

Updating a Cordova project

When you install a new version of the Cordova CLI that pins a new version of the Cordova-iOS platform, you can follow these simple upgrade steps within your project:

cordova platform rm ios
cordova platform add ios

Debugging in Xcode

Import project in Xcode through File > Open and targeting /path/to/your-cdv-project/platforms/ios/PROJECT_NAME.xcworkspace.

How to Test Repo Development

npm install
npm test

Further reading

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial