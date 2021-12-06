Cordova iOS is an iOS application library that allows for Cordova-based projects to be built for the iOS Platform. Cordova based applications are, at the core, applications written with web technology: HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
Apache Cordova is a project of The Apache Software Foundation (ASF).
Follow the instructions in the Create your first Cordova app section of Apache Cordova Docs
To use a shared CordovaLib, for example in development, link the appropriate cordova-ios platform folder path:
cordova platform add --link /path/to/cordova-ios
When you install a new version of the
Cordova CLI that pins a new version of the
Cordova-iOS platform, you can follow these simple upgrade steps within your project:
cordova platform rm ios
cordova platform add ios
Import project in Xcode through File > Open and targeting
/path/to/your-cdv-project/platforms/ios/PROJECT_NAME.xcworkspace.
npm install
npm test