Automatic icon resizing for Cordova. Create an icon in the root folder of your Cordova project and use cordova-icon to automatically resize and copy it for all the platforms your project supports (currenty works with iOS, Android, Windows 10 and OSX).

Installation

$ sudo apt-get install imagemagick $ $ $ sudo npm install cordova-icon -g

If you are using an older version of cordova (before 7.x):

$ sudo npm install cordova-icon@0.13.0 -g

Requirements

ImageMagick installed

At least one platform was added to your project (cordova platforms docs)

Cordova's config.xml file must exist in the root folder (cordova config.xml docs)

Usage

Create an icon.png file in the root folder of your cordova project. You can provide a platform-specific icon by naming it icon-[platform].png (e.g icon-android.png , icon-ios.png ). Then run:

$ cordova- icon

You also can specify manually a location for your config.xml or icon.png :

$ cordova-icon --config=config.xml --icon=icon.png

If you run a old version of Cordova for iOS / Mac and you need your files in /Resources/icons/ , use this option:

$ cordova-icon

For good results, your file should be:

square

for Android and iOS, at least 1024*1024px

for Windows, at least 1240*1240px

Your config.ml file will not be updated by the tool (because images are automatically created in the good folders)

file will not be updated by the tool (because images are automatically created in the good folders) Therefore, in your config.xml , be sure to remove all lines looking like <icon src="res/android/ldpi.png" density="ldpi" />

Creating a cordova-cli hook

Since the execution of cordova-icon is pretty fast, you can add it as a cordova-cli hook to execute before every build. To create a new hook, go to your cordova project and run:

mkdir hooks/after_prepare vi hooks/after_prepare/cordova-icon.sh

Paste the following into the hook script:

cordova-icon

Then give the script +x permission:

chmod +x hooks/after_prepare/cordova-icon.sh

That's it. Now every time you cordova build , the icons will be auto generated.

Splash screens

Check out cordova-splash

License

MIT