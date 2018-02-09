Automatic icon resizing for Cordova. Create an icon in the root folder of your Cordova project and use cordova-icon to automatically resize and copy it for all the platforms your project supports (currenty works with iOS, Android, Windows 10 and OSX).
$ sudo apt-get install imagemagick
$ # on Mac: brew install imagemagick
$ # on Windows: http://www.imagemagick.org/script/binary-releases.php#windows (check "Legacy tools")
$ sudo npm install cordova-icon -g
If you are using an older version of cordova (before 7.x):
$ sudo npm install cordova-icon@0.13.0 -g
Create an
icon.png file in the root folder of your cordova project.
You can provide a platform-specific icon by naming it
icon-[platform].png
(e.g
icon-android.png,
icon-ios.png).
Then run:
$ cordova-icon
You also can specify manually a location for your
config.xml or
icon.png:
$ cordova-icon --config=config.xml --icon=icon.png
If you run a old version of Cordova for iOS / Mac and you need your files in
/Resources/icons/, use this option:
$ cordova-icon --xcode-old
For good results, your file should be:
config.ml file will not be updated by the tool (because images are automatically created in the good folders)
config.xml, be sure to remove all lines looking like
<icon src="res/android/ldpi.png" density="ldpi" />
Since the execution of cordova-icon is pretty fast, you can add it as a cordova-cli hook to execute before every build. To create a new hook, go to your cordova project and run:
$ mkdir hooks/after_prepare
$ vi hooks/after_prepare/cordova-icon.sh
Paste the following into the hook script:
#!/bin/bash
cordova-icon
Then give the script +x permission:
$ chmod +x hooks/after_prepare/cordova-icon.sh
That's it. Now every time you
cordova build, the icons will be auto generated.
MIT