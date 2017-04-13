Super Awesome File Cache for Cordova Apps

Based on cordova-promise-fs.

Getting started

bower install cordova-file-cache cordova-promise-fs npm install cordova-file-cache cordova-promise-fs cordova platform add ios cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-file cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-file-transfer

IMPORTANT: For iOS, use Cordova 3.7.0 or higher (due to a bug that affects requestFileSystem).

Or just download and include CordovaPromiseFS.js and CordovaFileCache.js

Usage

Initialize & configuration

var cache = new CordovaFileCache({ fs : new CordovaPromiseFS({ Promise : Promise }), mode : 'hash' , localRoot : 'data' , serverRoot : 'http://yourserver.com/files/' , cacheBuster : false }); cache.ready.then( function ( list ) { })

CordovaPromiseFS is REQUIRED !

is ! You need to include a Promise library when creating a CordovaPromiseFS. Any library that follows the A+ spec will work. For example: bluebird or promiscuous.

library when creating a CordovaPromiseFS. Any library that follows the A+ spec will work. For example: bluebird or promiscuous. mode: "mirror" : Mirrors the file structure from serverRoot at localRoot .

: Mirrors the file structure from at . mode: "hash" : Filename is hash of server url (plus extension).

: Filename is hash of server url (plus extension). CordovaPromiseFS() is an instance of cordova-promise-fs.

is an instance of cordova-promise-fs. cacheBuster appends a timestamp to the url ?xxxxxx to avoid the network cache.

Add files to the cache

cache.add( 'http://yourserver.com/folder/photo1.jpg' ) cache.add( 'folder/photo2.jpg' ) cache.add([ 'photo3.jpg' , 'photo4.jpg' ]) cache.isDirty() === true var dirty = cache.add([ 'photo3.jpg' ]) var onprogress = function ( e ) { var progress = "Progress: " + e.queueIndex + " " + e.queueSize; cache.download(onprogress,includeFileProgress).then( function ( cache ) { ... }, function ( failedDownloads ) { ... }) }

Use the cache

cache.get( 'photo3.jpg' ); cache.toInternalURL( 'photo3.jpg' ); cache.toInternalURL( 'http://yourserver.com/photo3.jpg' ); cache.toURL( 'photo3.jpg' ); cache.get( 'http://yoursever.com/never-cached-this.jpg' ) === 'http://yoursever.com/never-cached-this.jpg' cache.get( 'never-cached-this.jpg' ) === 'http://yoursever.com/never-cached-this.jpg' cache.toDataURL( 'photo3.jpg' ).then( function ( base64 ) {}, function ( err ) {});

Other functions

cache.abort() cache.clear().then( ... ) cache.remove( 'photo3.jpg' ).then( ... ) cache.toPath( 'photo3.jpg' ); cache.toServerURL( 'photo3.jpg' ); cache.isDirty(); cache.getDownloadQueue(); cache.list().then( function ( list ) {...}, function ( err ) {...})

Changelog

1.2.2 - bugfixes

When download is ready, fail if there are no errors instead of fail if cache is dirty (again)

Return errors when not all files are loaded instead of empty array

Update cordova-promise-fs to 1.1.0

Default download progress events only updates on download finished (performance boost!)

Update to cordova-promise-fs 1.0.0

Handle REST api calls better (thanks @xontab)

Fix download onprogress index

Fix download onprogress index

Export hash function as CordovaFileCache.hash (needed by App Loader)

Update CordovaPromiseFS dependency.

Fix some errors in README

Update CordovaPromiseFS dependency

Bugfix with cacheBuster

Normalized path everywhere.

Added tests and fixed few minor bugs

Bugfix: changes to "get" and "toInternalURL" methods.

Bugfix: LocalRoot should NOT start with a slash (Android)

Bugfix: Make sure cache returns a valid server URL if file is not cached.

Added Chrome Support!

Added cacheBuster option.

Many small bugfixes

Upgraded the build process with webpack

Contribute

Convert CommonJS to a browser-version:

npm install webpack -g npm run-script prepublish

Feel free to contribute to this project in any way. The easiest way to support this project is by giving it a star.

© 2014 - Mark Marijnissen