This package can be used to install and uninstall Node.js packages using npm.
fetch
Installs a module from:
npm registry
git url
tarball
folder path on local system
Returns a
Promise resolving to the absolute path of the installed package.
const fetch = require('cordova-fetch');
fetch(spec, dest, opts).then(pathToInstalledPackage => {
// Do something
});
|Parameter
|Description
spec
|A spec for the package to be installed (anything supported by
npm install)
dest
|Location where to install the package
opts
|Additional options (optional)
|Option
|Default
|Description
save
false
|Adds the package as dependency to
package.json iff
true
uninstall
Uninstalls a package from the given directory. Returns a
Promise that resolves when removal has finished.
const { uninstall } = require('cordova-fetch');
uninstall(packageName, dest, opts).then(() => {
// Do something
});
|Parameter
|Description
packageName
|Name of the package to be uninstalled
dest
|Location from where to uninstall the package
opts
|An Object with additional options
|Option
|Default
|Description
save
false
|Removes dependency from
package.json iff
true