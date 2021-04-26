This package can be used to install and uninstall Node.js packages using npm.

Usage

fetch

Installs a module from:

npm registry

registry git url

url tarball url file on local file system

folder path on local system

Returns a Promise resolving to the absolute path of the installed package.

const fetch = require ( 'cordova-fetch' ); fetch(spec, dest, opts).then( pathToInstalledPackage => { });

Fetch Parameters

Parameter Description spec A spec for the package to be installed (anything supported by npm install ) dest Location where to install the package opts Additional options (optional)

Fetch Options

Option Default Description save false Adds the package as dependency to package.json iff true

uninstall

Uninstalls a package from the given directory. Returns a Promise that resolves when removal has finished.

const { uninstall } = require ( 'cordova-fetch' ); uninstall(packageName, dest, opts).then( () => { });

Uninstall Parameters

Parameter Description packageName Name of the package to be uninstalled dest Location from where to uninstall the package opts An Object with additional options

Uninstall Options