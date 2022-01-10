Table of Contents
The purpose of this plugin is to enable manipulation of native platform configuration files that are not supported out-of-the-box by Cordova/Phonegap CLI.
The plugin uses hook scripts to update iOS and Android platform configuration files based on custom data defined in
config.xml.
Manual editing of the platform configuration files in the
platforms/ directory is one solution to setting of custom platform configuration.
But this is not maintainable across multiple development machines or a CI environment where subsequent build operations may overwrite your changes.
This plugin reads custom preferences from
config.xml, which can be committed to version control and therefore applied across multiple development machines, CI environments,
and maintained between builds, even if a platform is removed and re-added.
However: recent versions of the Cordova/Phonegap CLI have added official support for
<edit-config> and
<config-file> blocks in the
config.xml (previously they only worked in
plugin.xml).
So if all you want to do is insert a block of native config or change a native preference, you probably don't need this plugin at all.
I hope that eventually the Cordova/Phonegap CLI will support all the functionality that this plugin provides and it can be retired.
Until then: there are still some operations that can be performed by this plugin which are not supported by the latest Cordova/Phonegap CLI versions. These include:
cordova prepare operation.
AndroidManifest.xml
project.pbxproj via XCBuildConfiguration blocks.
cordova-custom-config@5
The recent release of cordova@7.0.0 has introduced backwardly-incompatible breaking changes to the structure of Android projects generated by Cordova.
Therefore a new major version of this plugin (v5) has been released to support these changes. Here are things to be aware of:
AndroidManifest.xml has changed in
cordova-android@7 but
cordova-custom-config@5 should detect which version of
cordova-android platform is present in the project and use the correct path.
config.xml should now be prefixed with
custom- for use with
cordova-custom-config@5
<config-file> =>
<custom-config-file>
<preference> =>
<custom-preference>
<resource> =>
<custom-resource>
cordova-android@7 now attempts to parse
<config-file> blocks in the
config.xml, so
<config-file> blocks intended for this plugin to parse will be picked up by Cordova and can cause build errors (see #135) for an example.
<preference>
<preference name="cordova-custom-config-autorestore" value="true" />
cordova-android@7 or
cordova-android@6 (or below)
cordova-android@6, by default the plugin will support non-prefixed custom config elements
cordova-android@7, by default the plugin will NOT support non-prefixed custom config elements
parse_unprefixed preference
<preference name="cordova-custom-config-parse_unprefixed" value="true" />
This plugin is intended for the automated application of custom configuration to native platform projects in a local build environment.
This plugin WILL NOT WORK with remote ("Cloud") build environments that do not support the execution of this plugin's hook scripts. This includes:
If you are using another cloud-based Cordova/Phonegap build service and find this plugin doesn't work, the reason is probably also the same.
FWIW: if you are professionally developing Cordova/Phonegap apps, you are eventually going to find it preferable to build locally.
The plugin is registered as
cordova-custom-config on npm (requires Cordova CLI 5.0.0+)
cordova-custom-config@4+ requires the plugin to be installed via the
cordova-fetch mechanism in order to satisfy its package dependencies by installing it via npm.
Therefore a Cordova CLI version of
cordova@7+ is required to install the plugin:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-custom-config
Or
cordova@6.2+ if the
--fetch option is specified explicitly:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-custom-config --fetch
The hook scripts included in this plugin are run after each platform
prepare operation and apply preferences dictated by custom keys in the project
config.xml file to the relevant platform config files.
As such, all you need to do to "use" this plugin is include the relevant keys in your
config.xml and the scripts will take care of the rest when you build your project.
IMPORTANT: As of
cordova-custom-config@5, this plugin expects that custom configuration keys will be prefixed with
<custom- in order to distinguish them from the Cordova configuration keys. For example, for a preference intended for this plugin to parse you should use
<custom-preference> but for a preference intended for Cordova to parse you should use
<preference>
NOTE: There are no run-time source files included in this plugin - it is simply a convenient package of hook scripts.
By default, any changes made by this plugin to platform config files are irreversible - i.e. if you want to undo changes made by the plugin, you'll need to remove then re-add the Cordova platform, for example:
cordova platform rm android && cordova platform add android
However, if you want the changes made to be reversible, you can enable auto-backup/restore functionality by adding the following preference inside the top-level
<widget> element of your
config.xml:
<preference name="cordova-custom-config-autorestore" value="true" />
When the first
prepare operation runs after the plugin is installed, it will make backup copies of the original configuration files before it makes any modifications.
These backup copies are stored in
plugins/cordova-custom-config/backup/ and will be restored before each
prepare operation, allowing Cordova to make modifications and then the plugin to make further modifications after the
prepare.
This means changes made by the plugin are reversible, so removing a custom element from the
config.xml will remove it from the platform configuration file on the next
prepare operation and uninstalling the plugin will restore the configuration files to their original state (before the plugin made any modifications).
Consequently, any manual changes made to the platform configuration files in
platforms/ after installing the plugin will be overwritten by the plugin on the next
prepare operation.
To prevent auto-restoring of backups and make manual changes to platform configuration files persist, remove the
autorestore preference from the
config.xml
Preferences are set by defining a
<custom-preference> element in the config.xml, e.g.
<custom-preference name="android-launchMode" value="singleTop" />
name="ios-somepref") and be defined inside a platform element.
<custom-config-file> blocks allow platform-specific chunks of config to be defined as an XML subtree in the
config.xml, which is then applied to the appropriate platform configuration file by the plugin.
The plugin currently supports setting of custom config only in
platforms/android/AndroidManifest.xml.
For a list of possible manifest values see http://developer.android.com/guide/topics/manifest/manifest-intro.html
Note: cordova@6.4.0 adds support for
<edit-config> blocks in
config.xml, which enables you to achieve similar manipulation of Android preferences without needing this plugin.
<custom-preference> elements in
config.xml are used to set set attributes on existing elements in the
AndroidManifest.xml.
<custom-preference name="android-manifest/@android:hardwareAccelerated" value="false" />
AndroidManifest.xml:
<manifest android:hardwareAccelerated="false">
delete="true" attribute.
<custom-preference name="android-manifest/uses-permission/[@android:name='android.permission.WRITE_CONTACTS']" delete="true" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_CONTACTS" />
Important: In order to user the
android: namespace in preferences within your
config.xml, you must include the android namespace attribute on the root
<widget> element.
The namespace attribute fragment is:
xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
so your
<widget> element should look something like:
<widget
id="com.my.app"
version="0.0.1"
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/ns/widgets"
xmlns:cdv="http://cordova.apache.org/ns/1.0"
xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android">
Android manifest preferences are set by using XPaths in the preference name to define which element attribute the value should be applied to.
The preference name should be prefixed with
android-manifest then follow with an XPath which specifies the element and attribute to apple the value to.
For example:
<custom-preference name="android-manifest/application/activity/@android:launchMode" value="singleTask" />
This preference specifies that the
launchMode attribute should be given a value of
singleTask:
<activity android:launchMode="singleTask">
If your manifest contains other activities, you should specify the activity name in the XPath. Note that the activity name for Cordova 4.2.0 and below was "CordovaApp" whereas Cordova 4.3.0 and above is "MainActivity". For example:
<custom-preference name="android-manifest/application/activity[@android:name='MainActivity']/@android:launchMode" value="singleTask" />
If the attribute you are setting is on the root
<manifest> element, just omit the element name and specify the attribute. For example:
<custom-preference name="android-manifest/@android:installLocation" value="auto" />
<custom-config-file> blocks are use to define chunks of config an XML subtree, to be inserted into
AndroidManifest.xml
target attribute must be set to
AndroidManifest.xml:
<custom-config-file target="AndroidManifest.xml">
parent attribute defines an Xpath to the parent element in the
AndroidManifest.xml under which the XML subtree block should be inserted
<manifest> element, use
parent="/*"
<manifest>, use an Xpath prefixed with
./
e.g
parent="./application/activity" will insert the block under
/manifest/application/activity
<custom-config-file> block will be inserted under the parent element.
For example:
<custom-config-file target="AndroidManifest.xml" parent="./application">
<some-element />
</custom-config-file>
will result in
AndroidManifest.xml with:
<manifest ...>
<application ...>
<some-element />
</application>
</manifest>
NOTE: By default, if the specified parent element contains an existing child element of the same name as that defined in the XML subtree, the existing element will be overwritten. For example:
<custom-config-file target="AndroidManifest.xml">
<application android:name="MyApp" />
</custom-config-file>
will replace the existing
<application> element(s).
To force the preservation (rather than replacement) of existing child elements, you can use the
mode="add" attribute.
So for the example above:
<custom-config-file target="AndroidManifest.xml" mode="add">
<application android:name="MyApp" />
</custom-config-file>
will preserve the existing
<application> element(s).
config.xml:
<platform name="android">
<!-- custom preferences examples -->
<custom-preference name="android-manifest/application/activity/@android:windowSoftInputMode" value="stateVisible" />
<custom-preference name="android-manifest/@android:installLocation" value="auto" />
<custom-preference name="android-manifest/application/@android:hardwareAccelerated" value="false" />
<custom-preference name="android-manifest/@android:hardwareAccelerated" value="false" />
<custom-preference name="android-manifest/application/activity/@android:configChanges" value="orientation" />
<custom-preference name="android-manifest/application/activity/@android:theme" value="@android:style/Theme.Material" />
<!-- specify activity name -->
<custom-preference name="android-manifest/application/activity[@android:name='MainActivity']/@android:launchMode" value="singleTask" />
<!-- Delete an element -->
<custom-preference name="android-manifest/application/activity[@android:name='DeleteMe']" delete="true" />
<!-- These preferences are actually available in Cordova by default although not currently documented -->
<custom-preference name="android-minSdkVersion" value="10" />
<custom-preference name="android-maxSdkVersion" value="22" />
<custom-preference name="android-targetSdkVersion" value="21" />
<!-- Or you can use a custom-config-file element for them -->
<custom-config-file target="AndroidManifest.xml" parent="/*">
<uses-sdk android:maxSdkVersion="22" android:minSdkVersion="10" android:targetSdkVersion="21" />
</custom-config-file>
<!-- custom config example -->
<custom-config-file target="AndroidManifest.xml" parent="/*">
<supports-screens
android:xlargeScreens="false"
android:largeScreens="false"
android:smallScreens="false" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_CONTACTS" android:maxSdkVersion="15" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_CONTACTS" />
</custom-config-file>
<!-- Add (rather than overwrite) a custom-config-file block -->
<custom-config-file target="AndroidManifest.xml" parent="./" mode="add">
<application android:name="customApplication"></application>
</custom-config-file>
</platform>
*-Info.plist) using
<custom-config-file> blocks
<custom-preference> elements
<custom-resource> elements
<platform name="ios"> in
config.xml.
XCBuildConfiguration block keys in the
project.pbxproj file
xcodefunc as an interface to apply functions from node-xcode
XCBuildConfiguration
<custom-preference> elements are used to set preferences in the project settings file
platforms/ios/{PROJECT_NAME}/{PROJECT_NAME}.xcodeproj/project.pbxproj
Currently,
XCBuildConfiguration is the only supported block type.
However, there is no constraint on the list of keys for which values may be set.
If an entry already exists in an
XCBuildConfiguration block for the specified key, the existing value will be overwritten with the specified value.
If no entry exists in any
XCBuildConfiguration block for the specified key, a new key entry will be created in each
XCBuildConfiguration block with the specified value.
By default, values will be applied to both "Release" and "Debug"
XCBuildConfiguration blocks.
However, the block type can be specified by adding a
buildType attribute to the
<custom-preference> element in the config.xml: value is either
debug or
release
<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-IPHONEOS_DEPLOYMENT_TARGET" value="7.0" buildType="release" />
By default, both the key (preference name) and value will be quote-escaped when inserted into the
XCBuildConfiguration block.
<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-IPHONEOS_DEPLOYMENT_TARGET" value="7.0" buildType="release" />
project.pbxproj as:
"IPHONEOS_DEPLOYMENT_TARGET" = "7.0";
The default quoting can be override by setting the
quote attribute on the
<custom-preference> element.
<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-IPHONEOS_DEPLOYMENT_TARGET" value="7.0" buildType="release" quote="none" />
project.pbxproj as:
IPHONEOS_DEPLOYMENT_TARGET = 7.0;
Preferences should be defined in the format
<custom-preference name="ios-SOME_BLOCK_TYPE-SOME_KEY" value="SOME_VALUE" />
Therefore, the preference name should be prefixed with
ios-XCBuildConfiguration, for example:
.xcconfig files in
/platforms/ios/cordova/ to override Xcode project settings in
project.pbxproj with build-type specific values.
build.xcconfig is overriden by settings in
build-debug.xcconfig and
build-release.xcconfig for the corresponding build type.
.xcconfig file that corresponds to the buildType attribute.
build-debug.xcconfig or
build-release.xcconfig respectively.
build.xcconfig.
.xcconfig file which corresponds to the custom preference name in the
config.xml, the value in the
.xcconfig file will be overwritten with the value in the
config.xml.
.xcconfig file, set the preference attribute
xcconfigEnforce="false".
<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-SOME_PREFERENCE" value="Some value" buildType="debug" xcconfigEnforce="false" />
.xcconfig file, you can force its addition by setting the preference attribute
xcconfigEnforce="true".
This will append it to the corresponding .xcconfig` file.
- e.g `<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-SOME_PREFERENCE" value="Some value" buildType="debug" xcconfigEnforce="true" />`
.xcconfig files be added to a project by using
#include statements. Note, the buildType attribute applies as stated above, however, xcconfigEnforce has no effect on
#include statements as it is possible to have multiple
#include statemnets in a single
.xcconfig file.
<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-#INCLUDE" value="/path/to/external/dependency/additional_config.xcconfig" />.
.xcconfig file will be made in 'plugins/cordova-custom-config/backup/ios'. By default, these backups will be restored prior to the next
prepare operation.
<custom-preference name="cordova-custom-config-autorestore" value="false" /> in the
config.xml.
.xcconfig files, so the
quote attribute has no effect on them.
build-release.xcconfig but for Debug builds in `build.xcconfig.
config.xml with
buildType="release", the plugin will overwrite the defaults in
build-release.xcconfig.
<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-CODE\_SIGN\_IDENTITY" value="iPhone Distribution: My Release Profile (A1B2C3D4)" buildType="release" />
config.xml with
buildType="debug", the plugin will overwrite the defaults in
build.xcconfig.
<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-CODE\_SIGN\_IDENTITY" value="iPhone Distribution: My Debug Profile (A1B2C3D4)" buildType="debug" />
xcconfigEnforce="false".
<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-CODE\_SIGN\_IDENTITY" value="iPhone Distribution: My Release Profile (A1B2C3D4)" buildType="release" xcconfigEnforce="false" />
buildType="debug" to
build-debug.xcconfig, rather than overwriting the defaults in
build.xcconfig by setting
xcconfigEnforce="true".
This will still override the defaults in
build.xcconfig, because
build-debug.xcconfig overrides
build.xcconfig.
- e.g. `<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-CODE\_SIGN\_IDENTITY" value="iPhone Distribution: My Debug Profile (A1B2C3D4)" buildType="debug" xcconfigEnforce="true" />`
xcode-func preferences enable functions within node-xcode to be called to edit different block types (such as Sources, Resources or Frameworks) in the
project.pbxproj.
ios-xcodefunc, i.e.
name="ios-xcodefunc"
func attribute, e.g.
func="addResourceFile"
<arg /> child elements. It supports the following attributes:
value- the value of the argument, e.g.
value="src/content/image.png"
type - the type of the value, e.g.
type="String".
Null - evaluates to
null
Undefined - evaluates to
undefined
Object - a stringified JSON object that will be parsed back into its object form
Number - a Javascript Number
String - a Javascript String
Symbol - a Javascript Symbol
type is not specified, the argument value will be passed exactly as defined in the
value attribute
flag - a modifier for specific types of argument, e.g.
flag="path"
path which forces the path to be resolved either as an absolute path or relative to the project root.
For example:
<custom-preference name="ios-xcodefunc" func="addResourceFile">
<arg type="String" value="src/content/image.png" flag="path" />
</custom-preference>
will add resource
image.png from
./src/content (i.e.
../../src/content/image.png relative to
./platforms/ios/)
<custom-config-file> elements are currently used to:
platforms/ios/{PROJECT_NAME}/{PROJECT_NAME}-Info.plist).
platforms/ios/{PROJECT_NAME}/{PROJECT_NAME}-Prefix.pch).
<custom-config-file> elements should have the
platform attribute set to
ios:
<custom-config-file platform="ios">
the
target attribute of the
<custom-config-file> should be set to
*-Info.plist:
<custom-config-file platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist">
the
parent attribute is used to determine which key name to use for the custom preference
<custom-config-file platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist" parent="NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription">
{PROJECT_NAME}-Info.plist as
<key>NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription</key> under
/plist/dict
the value of the preference is set by the child elements of the
<custom-config-file> element. These will appear directly below the preference
<key> in the .plist file.
For example:
<custom-config-file platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist" parent="NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription"> <string>This app requires constant access to your location in order to track your position, even when the screen is off.</string> </custom-config-file>
will appear in the plist file as:
<key>NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription</key> <string>This app requires constant access to your location in order to track your position, even when the screen is off.</string>
if the .plist value type is an array, by default the values in the
<custom-config-file> block will be merged with any existing values.
For example, if the plist already contains:
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key> <array> <string>fbapi</string> <string>fb-messenger-api</string> </array>
Then adding the
<custom-config-file> block:
<custom-config-file parent="LSApplicationQueriesSchemes" target="*-Info.plist"> <array> <string>myapp</string> <string>myapp2</string> </array> </custom-config-file>
will result in the plist file as:
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key> <array> <string>fbapi</string> <string>fb-messenger-api</string> <string>myapp</string> <string>myapp2</string> </array>
this behaviour can also be explicitly specified by adding
mode="merge" to the
<custom-config-file> block:
For example, the
<custom-config-file> block:
`<custom-config-file parent="LSApplicationQueriesSchemes" target="*-Info.plist" mode="replace">
<array>
<string>myapp</string>
<string>myapp2</string>
</array>
</custom-config-file>`
will also result in the plist file as:
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key> <array> <string>fbapi</string> <string>fb-messenger-api</string> <string>myapp</string> <string>myapp2</string> </array>
to replace existing values with those in the
<custom-config-file> block, use the attribute
mode="replace":
For example, if the plist already contains:
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key> <array> <string>fbapi</string> <string>fb-messenger-api</string> </array>
Then adding the
<custom-config-file> block:
<custom-config-file parent="LSApplicationQueriesSchemes" target="*-Info.plist" mode="replace"> <array> <string>myapp</string> <string>myapp2</string> </array> </custom-config-file>
will result in the plist file as:
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key> <array> <string>myapp</string> <string>myapp2</string> </array>
to delete existing values in the plist, specify the key to delete as the parent and use the attribute
mode="delete":
For example, if the plist already contains:
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key> <array> <string>fbapi</string> <string>fb-messenger-api</string> </array>
Then adding the
<custom-config-file> block:
<custom-config-file parent="LSApplicationQueriesSchemes" target="*-Info.plist" mode="delete"/>
target attribute of the
<custom-config-file> should be set to
*-Prefix.pch:
<custom-config-file platform="ios" target="*-Prefix.pch">
Purpose:
Usage:
Image asset catalogs can be defined using
<custom-resource> elements
The
<custom-resource> elements must be places inside of the
<platform name="ios"> element
The
<custom-resource> elements must have the attribute
type="image":
<custom-resource type="image" />
The
src attribute (required) should specify the relative local path to the image file.
<custom-resource src="resources/custom-catalog/back@1x.png" />
/path/to/project/root/resources/custom-catalog/back@1x.png
The
catalog attribute (required) specifies the name of the catalog to add the image to
<custom-resource catalog="custom-catalog"/>
The
scale attribute (required) specifies the scale factor of the image
1x,
2x,
3x
<custom-resource scale="1x"/>
The
idiom attribute (optional) specifies the target device family
universal - all devices
iphone - iPhones only
ipad - iPads only
watch - Apple Watch only
universal
<custom-resource idiom="iphone"/>
Full example:
<custom-resource type="image" src="resources/custom-catalog/back@1x.png" catalog="custom-catalog" scale="1x" idiom="iphone" />
config.xml:
<platform name="ios">
<!-- Set ENABLE_BITCODE to YES in XCode project file override NO value in /ios/cordova/build.xcconfig -->
<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-ENABLE_BITCODE" value="YES" />
<!-- Set deploy target SDKs for release and debug builds -->
<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-IPHONEOS_DEPLOYMENT_TARGET" value="9.1" buildType="debug" quote="none" />
<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-IPHONEOS_DEPLOYMENT_TARGET" value="7.0" buildType="release" />
<!-- Custom code signing profiles (overriding those in /ios/cordova/*.xcconfig -->
<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-CODE\_SIGN\_IDENTITY" value="iPhone Developer: Dave Alden (8VUQ6DYDLL)" buildType="debug" xcconfigEnforce="true" />
<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-CODE\_SIGN\_IDENTITY[sdk=iphoneos*]" value="iPhone Developer: Dave Alden (8VUQ6DYDLL)" buildType="debug" />
<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-CODE\_SIGN\_IDENTITY[sdk=iphoneos9.1]" value="iPhone Developer: Dave Alden (8VUQ6DYDLL)" buildType="debug" />
<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-CODE\_SIGN\_IDENTITY" value="iPhone Distribution: Working Edge Ltd (556F3DRHUD)" buildType="release" xcconfigEnforce="false" />
<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-CODE\_SIGN\_IDENTITY[sdk=iphoneos*]" value="iPhone Distribution: Working Edge Ltd (556F3DRHUD)" buildType="release" />
<custom-preference name="ios-XCBuildConfiguration-CODE\_SIGN\_IDENTITY[sdk=iphoneos9.1]" value="iPhone Distribution: Working Edge Ltd (556F3DRHUD)" buildType="release" />
<!-- Add resource file by relative path -->
<custom-preference name="ios-xcodefunc" func="addResourceFile">
<arg type="String" value="src/content/image.png" flag="path" />
</custom-preference>
<!-- By default, merge with existing array values -->
<custom-config-file parent="LSApplicationQueriesSchemes" target="*-Info.plist">
<array>
<string>myapp</string>
<string>myapp2</string>
<string>myapp3</string>
</array>
</custom-config-file>
<!-- Explicitly merge with existing array values -->
<custom-config-file platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist" parent="UISupportedInterfaceOrientations" mode="merge" >
<array>
<string>UIInterfaceOrientationPortrait</string>
<string>UIInterfaceOrientationPortraitUpsideDown</string>
</array>
</custom-config-file>
<!-- Replace existing values -->
<custom-config-file platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist" parent="UISupportedInterfaceOrientations~ipad" mode="replace">
<array>
<string>UIInterfaceOrientationPortrait</string>
<string>UIInterfaceOrientationPortraitUpsideDown</string>
</array>
</custom-config-file>
<!-- Set background location mode -->
<custom-config-file platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist" parent="UIBackgroundModes">
<array>
<string>location</string>
</array>
</custom-config-file>
<!-- Set message displayed when app requests constant location updates -->
<custom-config-file platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist" parent="NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription">
<string>This app requires constant access to your location in order to track your position, even when the screen is off.</string>
</custom-config-file>
<!-- Set message displayed when app requests foreground location updates -->
<custom-config-file platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist" parent="NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription">
<string>This app will now only track your location when the screen is on and the app is displayed.</string>
</custom-config-file>
<!-- Allow arbitrary loading of resources over HTTP on iOS9 -->
<custom-config-file platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist" parent="NSAppTransportSecurity">
<dict>
<key>NSAllowsArbitraryLoads</key>
<true/>
</dict>
</custom-config-file>
<!-- Custom image asset catalog -->
<custom-resource type="image" catalog="custom" src="resources/ios/custom-icons/back@1x.png" scale="1x" idiom="universal" />
<custom-resource type="image" catalog="custom" src="resources/ios/custom-icons/back@2x.png" scale="2x" idiom="universal" />
<custom-resource type="image" catalog="custom" src="resources/ios/custom-icons/back@3x.png" scale="3x" idiom="universal" />
</platform>
The plugin supports some preferences which are used to customise the behaviour of the plugin.
These preferences should be placed at the top level (inside
<widget>) rather than inside individual
<platform> elements.
Each preference name is prefixed with
cordova-custom-config to avoid name clashes, for example:
<preference name="cordova-custom-config-autorestore" value="true" />
The following preferences are currently supported:
cordova-custom-config-autorestore - if true, the plugin will restore a backup of platform configuration files taken at plugin installation time.
See the Removable preferences section for details. Defaults to
false.
cordova-custom-config-stoponerror - if true and an error occurs while updating config for a given platform during a
prepare operation, the error will cause the
prepare operation to fail.
If false, the plugin will log the error but will proceed and attempt to update any other platforms, before allowing the
prepare operation to continue.
Defaults to
false.
cordova-custom-config-hook - determines which Cordova hook operation to use to run the plugin and apply custom config.
Defaults to
after_prepare if not specified.
You may wish to change this to apply custom config earlier or later, for example if config applied by this plugin is clashing with other plugins.
Possible values are:
before_prepare,
after_prepare,
before_compile.
See the Cordova hooks documentation for more on the Cordova build process.
cordova-custom-config-parse_unprefixed - determines whether the plugin should attempt to parse unprefixed custom config elements in
config.xml
cordova-android@7 or
cordova-android@6 (or below)
cordova-android@6, defaults to
true
cordova-android@7, defaults to
false
If you run the prepare operation with the
--verbose command-line option, the plugin will output detail about the operations it's performing. Console messages are prefixed with
cordova-custom-config: . For example:
cordova prepare ios --verbose
An example project illustrating use of this plugin can be found here: https://github.com/dpa99c/cordova-custom-config-example
