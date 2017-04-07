Parse and edit the config.xml file of a cordova project.

Install

npm install --save cordova-config

Usage

const Config = require ( 'cordova-config' ); const config = new Config( 'config.xml' ); config.setName( 'My application' ); config.setDescription( 'This is the description of my application' ); config.setAuthor( 'Sam Verschueren' , 'sam.verschueren@gmail.com' , 'https://github.com/SamVerschueren' ); config.writeSync();

API

Loads and parses the file.

file

Required

Type: string

The path to the config.xml file.

Sets the <name>name</name> tag in the xml file.

name

Required

Type: string

The name of the application.

Sets a <tag>text</tag> tag in the xml file.

tag

Required

Type: string

The name of the element.

text

Type: string

The element text.

attribs

Type: object

The element attributes

Sets the <description>description</description> tag in the xml file.

description

Required

Type: string

The description of the application.

#setAuthor(name [, email [, website]])

Sets the <author email="email" href="website">name</author> tag in the xml file.

name

Required

Type: string

The name of the author.

email

Type: string

The email address of the email.

website

Type: string

The website of the author.

Sets the version attribute of the widget tag in the xml file.

version

Required

Type: string

The version in the format x.y.z .

Sets the android-versionCode attribute of the widget tag in the xml file.

version

Required

Type: number

The Android version code.

Sets the Android package name of the config file.

packageName

Required

Type: string

The android package name.

Sets the ios-CFBundleVersion attribute of the widget tag in the xml file.

version

Required

Type: string

The version in the format x.y.z .

Sets the iOS CFBundleIdentifier of the config file.

identifier

Required

Type: string

The iOS CFBundleIdentifier .

Adds a <preference name="name" value="value" /> tag to the xml file.

name

Required

Type: string

The name of the preference tag.

value

Required

Type: string|boolean

The value of the preference.

Removes all the <access /> tags in the xml file.

Removes the <access /> tag with the origin equal to the parameter.

origin

Required

Type: string

The origin of the access tag you want to remove.

Adds an <access /> tag to the xml file.

origin

Required

Type: string

The origin of the access tag.

options

Type: object

A map with extra attributes that will be added to the access tag.

Sets the ID of the config file.

id

Required

Type: string

The id of the widget tag.

Adds the hook with type and src. see Apache Cordova API Documentation for more info.

type

Required

Type: string

Cordova hook type. ex) 'after_build', 'after_compile', 'after_clean'

src

Required

Type: string

Src path of hook script

Adds a raw xml element to the root of the config file.

xml

Required

Type: string

A raw xml element. You can only pass in one element with one root.

Writes the config.xml file async.

Resolves a promise when the file is written.

Writes the config.xml file synchronously.

