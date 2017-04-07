Parse and edit the config.xml file of a cordova project.
npm install --save cordova-config
const Config = require('cordova-config');
// Load and parse the config.xml
const config = new Config('config.xml');
config.setName('My application');
config.setDescription('This is the description of my application');
config.setAuthor('Sam Verschueren', 'sam.verschueren@gmail.com', 'https://github.com/SamVerschueren');
// Write the config file
config.writeSync();
Loads and parses the file.
Required
Type:
string
The path to the
config.xml file.
Sets the
<name>name</name>tag in the xml file.
Required
Type:
string
The name of the application.
Sets a
<tag>text</tag>tag in the xml file.
Required
Type:
string
The name of the element.
Type:
string
The element text.
Type:
object
The element attributes
Sets the
<description>description</description>tag in the xml file.
Required
Type:
string
The description of the application.
Sets the
<author email="email" href="website">name</author>tag in the xml file.
Required
Type:
string
The name of the author.
Type:
string
The email address of the email.
Type:
string
The website of the author.
Sets the version attribute of the
widgettag in the xml file.
Required
Type:
string
The version in the format
x.y.z.
Sets the android-versionCode attribute of the
widgettag in the xml file.
Required
Type:
number
The Android version code.
Sets the Android package name of the config file.
Required
Type:
string
The android package name.
Sets the ios-CFBundleVersion attribute of the
widgettag in the xml file.
Required
Type:
string
The version in the format
x.y.z.
Sets the iOS CFBundleIdentifier of the config file.
Required
Type:
string
The iOS
CFBundleIdentifier.
Adds a
<preference name="name" value="value" />tag to the xml file.
Required
Type:
string
The name of the preference tag.
Required
Type:
string|boolean
The value of the preference.
Removes all the
<access />tags in the xml file.
Removes the
<access />tag with the origin equal to the parameter.
Required
Type:
string
The origin of the access tag you want to remove.
Adds an
<access />tag to the xml file.
Required
Type:
string
The origin of the access tag.
Type:
object
A map with extra attributes that will be added to the access tag.
Sets the ID of the config file.
Required
Type:
string
The id of the widget tag.
Adds the hook with type and src. see Apache Cordova API Documentation for more info.
Required
Type:
string
Cordova hook type. ex) 'after_build', 'after_compile', 'after_clean'
Required
Type:
string
Src path of hook script
Adds a raw xml element to the root of the config file.
Required
Type:
string
A raw xml element. You can only pass in one element with one root.
Writes the
config.xmlfile async.
Resolves a promise when the file is written.
Writes the
config.xmlfile synchronously.
MIT © Sam Verschueren