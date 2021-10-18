Exposes shared functionality used by cordova-lib and Cordova platforms.
events
Represents special instance of NodeJS
EventEmitter which is intended to be used to post events to
cordova-lib and
cordova-cli
Usage:
const { events } = require('cordova-common');
events.emit('warn', 'Some warning message')
Here are the following supported events by
cordova-cli:
verbose
log
info
warn
error
CordovaError
An error class used by Cordova to throw cordova-specific errors. The
CordovaError class is inherited from
Error, so it is a valid instance of
Error. (
instanceof check succeeds).
Usage:
const { CordovaError } = require('cordova-common');
throw new CordovaError('Some error message', SOME_ERR_CODE);
See CordovaError for supported error codes.
ConfigParser
Exposes functionality to deal with cordova project
config.xml files. For
ConfigParser API reference check ConfigParser Readme.
Usage:
const { ConfigParser } = require('cordova-common');
const appConfig = new ConfigParser('path/to/cordova-app/config.xml');
console.log(`${appconfig.name()}:${appConfig.version()}`);
PluginInfoProvider and
PluginInfo
PluginInfo is a wrapper for cordova plugins'
plugin.xml files. This class may be instantiated directly or via
PluginInfoProvider. The difference is that
PluginInfoProvider caches
PluginInfo instances based on plugin source directory.
Usage:
const { PluginInfo, PluginInfoProvider } = require('cordova-common');
// The following instances are equal
const plugin1 = new PluginInfo('path/to/plugin_directory');
const plugin2 = new PluginInfoProvider().get('path/to/plugin_directory');
console.log(`The plugin ${plugin1.id} has version ${plugin1.version}`)
ActionStack
Utility module for dealing with sequential tasks. Provides a set of tasks that are needed to be done and reverts all tasks that are already completed if one of those tasks fail to complete. Used internally by
cordova-lib and platform's plugin installation routines.
Usage:
const { ActionStack } = require('cordova-common');
const stack = new ActionStack();
const action1 = stack.createAction(task1, [<task parameters>], task1_reverter, [<reverter_parameters>]);
const action2 = stack.createAction(task2, [<task parameters>], task2_reverter, [<reverter_parameters>]);
stack.push(action1);
stack.push(action2);
stack.process()
.then(() => {
// all actions succeded
})
.catch(error => {
// One of actions failed with error
});
superspawn
Module for spawning child processes with some advanced logic.
Usage:
const { superspawn } = require('cordova-common');
superspawn.spawn('adb', ['devices'])
.progress(data => {
if (data.stderr) console.error(`"adb devices" raised an error: ${data.stderr}`);
})
.then(devices => {
// Do something...
});
xmlHelpers
A set of utility methods for dealing with XML files.
Usage:
const { xmlHelpers } = require('cordova-common');
const doc1 = xmlHelpers.parseElementtreeSync('some/xml/file');
const doc2 = xmlHelpers.parseElementtreeSync('another/xml/file');
xmlHelpers.mergeXml(doc1, doc2); // doc2 now contains all the nodes from doc1
The APIs listed below are also exposed but are intended to be only used internally by cordova plugin installation routines.
PlatformJson
ConfigChanges
ConfigKeeper
ConfigFile
Clone this repository onto your local machine
git clone https://github.com/apache/cordova-common.git
Navigate to cordova-common directory, install dependencies and npm-link
cd cordova-common && npm install && npm link
Navigate to cordova-lib directory and link cordova-common
cd <cordova-lib directory> && npm link cordova-common && npm install