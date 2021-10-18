openbase logo
Readme

cordova-common

NPM

Node CI

Exposes shared functionality used by cordova-lib and Cordova platforms.

Exposed APIs

events

Represents special instance of NodeJS EventEmitter which is intended to be used to post events to cordova-lib and cordova-cli

Usage:

const { events } = require('cordova-common');
events.emit('warn', 'Some warning message')

Here are the following supported events by cordova-cli:

  • verbose
  • log
  • info
  • warn
  • error

CordovaError

An error class used by Cordova to throw cordova-specific errors. The CordovaError class is inherited from Error, so it is a valid instance of Error. (instanceof check succeeds).

Usage:

const { CordovaError } = require('cordova-common');
throw new CordovaError('Some error message', SOME_ERR_CODE);

See CordovaError for supported error codes.

ConfigParser

Exposes functionality to deal with cordova project config.xml files. For ConfigParser API reference check ConfigParser Readme.

Usage:

const { ConfigParser } = require('cordova-common');
const appConfig = new ConfigParser('path/to/cordova-app/config.xml');
console.log(`${appconfig.name()}:${appConfig.version()}`);

PluginInfoProvider and PluginInfo

PluginInfo is a wrapper for cordova plugins' plugin.xml files. This class may be instantiated directly or via PluginInfoProvider. The difference is that PluginInfoProvider caches PluginInfo instances based on plugin source directory.

Usage:

const { PluginInfo, PluginInfoProvider }  = require('cordova-common');

// The following instances are equal
const plugin1 = new PluginInfo('path/to/plugin_directory');
const plugin2 = new PluginInfoProvider().get('path/to/plugin_directory');

console.log(`The plugin ${plugin1.id} has version ${plugin1.version}`)

ActionStack

Utility module for dealing with sequential tasks. Provides a set of tasks that are needed to be done and reverts all tasks that are already completed if one of those tasks fail to complete. Used internally by cordova-lib and platform's plugin installation routines.

Usage:

const { ActionStack } = require('cordova-common');

const stack = new ActionStack();
const action1 = stack.createAction(task1, [<task parameters>], task1_reverter, [<reverter_parameters>]);
const action2 = stack.createAction(task2, [<task parameters>], task2_reverter, [<reverter_parameters>]);

stack.push(action1);
stack.push(action2);

stack.process()
    .then(() => {
        // all actions succeded
    })
    .catch(error => {
        // One of actions failed with error
    });

superspawn

Module for spawning child processes with some advanced logic.

Usage:

const { superspawn } = require('cordova-common');

superspawn.spawn('adb', ['devices'])
    .progress(data => {
        if (data.stderr) console.error(`"adb devices" raised an error: ${data.stderr}`);
    })
    .then(devices => {
        // Do something...
    });

xmlHelpers

A set of utility methods for dealing with XML files.

Usage:

const { xmlHelpers } = require('cordova-common');

const doc1 = xmlHelpers.parseElementtreeSync('some/xml/file');
const doc2 = xmlHelpers.parseElementtreeSync('another/xml/file');

xmlHelpers.mergeXml(doc1, doc2); // doc2 now contains all the nodes from doc1

Other APIs

The APIs listed below are also exposed but are intended to be only used internally by cordova plugin installation routines.

  • PlatformJson
  • ConfigChanges
  • ConfigKeeper
  • ConfigFile

Setup

  • Clone this repository onto your local machine

    git clone https://github.com/apache/cordova-common.git

  • Navigate to cordova-common directory, install dependencies and npm-link

    cd cordova-common && npm install && npm link

  • Navigate to cordova-lib directory and link cordova-common

    cd <cordova-lib directory> && npm link cordova-common && npm install

