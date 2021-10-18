Exposes shared functionality used by cordova-lib and Cordova platforms.

Exposed APIs

events

Represents special instance of NodeJS EventEmitter which is intended to be used to post events to cordova-lib and cordova-cli

Usage:

const { events } = require ( 'cordova-common' ); events.emit( 'warn' , 'Some warning message' )

Here are the following supported events by cordova-cli :

verbose

log

info

warn

error

CordovaError

An error class used by Cordova to throw cordova-specific errors. The CordovaError class is inherited from Error , so it is a valid instance of Error . ( instanceof check succeeds).

Usage:

const { CordovaError } = require ( 'cordova-common' ); throw new CordovaError( 'Some error message' , SOME_ERR_CODE);

See CordovaError for supported error codes.

ConfigParser

Exposes functionality to deal with cordova project config.xml files. For ConfigParser API reference check ConfigParser Readme.

Usage:

const { ConfigParser } = require ( 'cordova-common' ); const appConfig = new ConfigParser( 'path/to/cordova-app/config.xml' ); console .log( ` ${appconfig.name()} : ${appConfig.version()} ` );

PluginInfoProvider and PluginInfo

PluginInfo is a wrapper for cordova plugins' plugin.xml files. This class may be instantiated directly or via PluginInfoProvider . The difference is that PluginInfoProvider caches PluginInfo instances based on plugin source directory.

Usage:

const { PluginInfo, PluginInfoProvider } = require ( 'cordova-common' ); const plugin1 = new PluginInfo( 'path/to/plugin_directory' ); const plugin2 = new PluginInfoProvider().get( 'path/to/plugin_directory' ); console .log( `The plugin ${plugin1.id} has version ${plugin1.version} ` )

ActionStack

Utility module for dealing with sequential tasks. Provides a set of tasks that are needed to be done and reverts all tasks that are already completed if one of those tasks fail to complete. Used internally by cordova-lib and platform's plugin installation routines.

Usage:

const { ActionStack } = require ( 'cordova-common' ); const stack = new ActionStack(); const action1 = stack.createAction(task1, [<task parameters>], task1_reverter, [<reverter_parameters>]); const action2 = stack.createAction(task2, [<task parameters>], task2_reverter, [<reverter_parameters>]); stack.push(action1); stack.push(action2); stack.process() .then(() => { // all actions succeded }) .catch(error => { // One of actions failed with error });

superspawn

Module for spawning child processes with some advanced logic.

Usage:

const { superspawn } = require ( 'cordova-common' ); superspawn.spawn( 'adb' , [ 'devices' ]) .progress( data => { if (data.stderr) console .error( `"adb devices" raised an error: ${data.stderr} ` ); }) .then( devices => { });

xmlHelpers

A set of utility methods for dealing with XML files.

Usage:

const { xmlHelpers } = require ( 'cordova-common' ); const doc1 = xmlHelpers.parseElementtreeSync( 'some/xml/file' ); const doc2 = xmlHelpers.parseElementtreeSync( 'another/xml/file' ); xmlHelpers.mergeXml(doc1, doc2);

Other APIs

The APIs listed below are also exposed but are intended to be only used internally by cordova plugin installation routines.

PlatformJson

ConfigChanges

ConfigKeeper

ConfigFile

Setup