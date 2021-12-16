Command line tool for Apache Cordova contributors to manage Apache Cordova repositories, and to help with releases and pull requests.
This repository has the following purposes:
coho create-archive && coho verify-archive
coho repo-clone
coho --help
Easiest way on OS X & Linux: https://github.com/creationix/nvm
Easiest way on Windows: http://nodejs.org/
npm
npm install -g cordova-coho
coho
On Mac OS X / Linux, if you didn't use a node version manager like
nvm or
n, you might have to run the command using
sudo.
coho
mkdir -p cordova
cd cordova
git clone https://github.com/apache/cordova-coho
cd cordova-coho
npm install
npm link # Might need sudo for some configurations
coho
Or you can just call coho directly in your clone:
C:\Projects\Cordova\cordova-coho\coho.cmd
coho repo-update -g -r all
repo-update will clone a repo if it is missing -- if it exists, it updates it.
The
all repo id will clone all Apache Cordova repositories into the current working directory.
coho --help
or if you know the command:
coho [command] --help
For example:
coho repo-clone --help
To see valid repo ids and repo group ids for use with Coho, use the
list-repos command:
coho list-repos
By default
coho is executed in the parent of where it is installed or checked out (since coho was originally designed for use in another context where this was needed). To work in a global context, meaning the current folder where you are executing
coho, most commands require you to use the
-g or
--global flag. To make this more obvious, all commands first output their current working directory:
Running from ....
