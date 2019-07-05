Clipboard

Clipboard management plugin for Cordova/PhoneGap that supports iOS, Android, and Windows Phone 8.

Usage

cordova plugin add cordova-clipboard

The plugin creates the object cordova.plugins.clipboard with the methods copy(text, onSuccess, onError) , paste(onSuccess, onError) and clear(onSuccess, onError)

Example:

var text = "Hello World!"; cordova.plugins.clipboard. copy ( text ); cordova.plugins.clipboard.paste( function ( text ) { alert( text ); }); cordova.plugins.clipboard.clear();

Notes

All platforms

The plugin only works with text content.

Windows Phone

The Windows Phone platform doesn't allow applications to read the content of the clipboard. Using the paste method will return an error.

Android

The minimum supported API Level is 11. Make sure that minSdkVersion is larger or equal to 11 in AndroidManifest.xml .

Acknowledgements

This plugin was inspired by ClipboardManagerPlugin (Android) and ClipboardPlugin (iOS).

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Verso Solutions LLC

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.