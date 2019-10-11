Add the CordovaCall plugin to your Cordova project
cordova plugin add cordova-call
Once you install the CordovaCall plugin, it's very easy to get started. Take a look at some of these examples to get a feel for using this plugin. Note that you should place the functions in
onDeviceReady as specified in the Cordova docs. The screenshots used in these examples show iOS 11 on an iPhone 7 (left) and Android Oreo on a Google Pixel (right). Because CallKit doesn't work on the simulator, you'll need to run this plugin on an actual iOS device (iOS 10 or greater). The one exception is the
sendCall function which works on the simulator. CordovaCall works well on the Android Emulator (assuming you have Marshmallow or greater). These examples are meant to be simple, but make sure that in production you call functions within the callbacks to ensure that one finishes before you start another.
//Vanilla JavaScript
document.addEventListener('deviceready', function() {
console.log('cordova.plugins.CordovaCall is now available');
var cordovaCall = cordova.plugins.CordovaCall; //not necessary, but might be more convenient
});
//jQuery-like (ex: DOM7)
$$(document).on('deviceready', function() {
console.log('cordova.plugins.CordovaCall is now available');
var cordovaCall = cordova.plugins.CordovaCall;
});
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.receiveCall('David Marcus');
Once you press Accept on iOS or you Swipe up to answer on Android, you'll see the in-call UI:
If you're using WebRTC to make a video or audio chat app, you can call
receiveCall right before
pc.setRemoteDescription. For an excellent explanation of how to use WebRTC check out this WebsiteBeaver tutorial.
The first time you run this function on Android, you'll be taken to a screen that says Calling accounts. You have to click on
All calling accounts and then click on the switch as shown below. On Android Oreo and above this doesn't happen anymore 😃 The
Calling accounts screen gets skipped, and the native call UI is shown immediately.
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.sendCall('Daniel Marcus');
//simulate your friend answering the call 5 seconds after you call
setTimeout(function(){
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.connectCall();
}, 5000);
You'll see a screen that shows that your call is being connected as show below:
After 5 seconds pass, you'll notice that the screen changes because of the
connectCall function:
If you're using WebRTC, you might call
pc.createOffer in the success callback of
sendCall. The best place to call
connectCall is in
pc.onaddstream.
Note: In iOS, CallKit does not provide a UI when creating a call via
sendCall. Your app should handle this by providing an 'in-call' UI. This UI can be accessed from within the incoming call connected UI provided by CallKit by clicking on the provider app icon
setIcon.
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.setIncludeInRecents(true);
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.receiveCall('David Marcus',21);
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.on('sendCall',function(info){
//info now contains the user id of the person you're trying to call
setTimeout(function(){
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.connectCall();
}, 5000);
});
This only works on iOS 11, and not with Android. It's a really neat feature, so props to Apple for adding this. If you call
setIncludeInRecents, and pass in true as the parameter, calls get stored in Recents. By default calls do not get stored in Recents. Once you tap on the info icon to the right of David Marcus, you'll see the screen on the right. You can set the Social profile to whatever you like (user id is a good choice for many apps that store user ids and names in a database). If you don't set the Social profile, it gets set to the person's name by default. The coolest part about this is that you can call the person back just like a regular phone call. If you use the code in this example, info will contain the user id (21 in this example). This way you can link user ids to names.
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.setAppName('New App Name');
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.receiveCall('David Marcus');
Say you name your app something. It will show up as the title by default with CordovaCall. If you'd like to change the text that shows up without renaming your app, this is an easy way to accomplish that. As you can see above, the app name hasn't changed, but the title that shows up has. Note that after you use this function, Android will force you to go through the Calling accounts screen again before you can receive and send phone calls.
Start by adding your icon to your app directory (the same location for
config.xml,
www, and
plugins). You should select a 120px x 120px image. It should have transparency. This example uses a beaver icon found on Icons8.
Next you need to add resource-file tags to your
config.xml (substitute beaver with whatever you named your image). There will already be two platform tags (one for android and one for ios), so just insert the resource-file tags in the platform tags as show here:
<platform name="android">
<resource-file src="beaver.png" target="res/drawable/beaver.png" />
</platform>
<platform name="ios">
<resource-file src="beaver.png" />
</platform>
Run
cordova build ios followed by
cordova build android. At this point, you're ready to change the call icon and receive a phone call.
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.setIcon('beaver');
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.receiveCall('David Marcus');
How awesome is that! You can use your own logo to make your VOIP app be more official.
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.setVideo(true);
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.receiveCall('David Marcus');
This is an iOS only feature. You should use this if your app supports video chat.
This only works on iOS. Make sure to add a custom ringtone file to your app directory (the same location for
config.xml,
www, and
plugins). The ringtone should be a
.caf file.
<platform name="ios">
<resource-file src="ringtone.caf" />
</platform>
Run
cordova build ios. Now call the
setRingtone function.
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.setRingtone('ringtone');
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.receiveCall('David Marcus');
Click the iPhone below to see and hear an example of receiving a call with a custom ringtone:
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.receiveCall(from [, id] [, success] [, error]);
Support: iOS 10+ and Android Marshmallow+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.sendCall(to [, id] [, success] [, error]);
Support: iOS 10+ and Android Marshmallow+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.connectCall([, success] [, error]);
Support: iOS 10+ and Android Marshmallow+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.endCall([, success] [, error]);
Support: iOS 10+ and Android Marshmallow+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.mute([, success] [, error]);
Support: Android Marshmallow+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.unmute([, success] [, error]);
Support: Android Marshmallow+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.speakerOn([, success] [, error]);
Support: iOS 10+ and Android Marshmallow+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.speakerOff([, success] [, error]);
Support: iOS 10+ and Android Marshmallow+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.callNumber(to [, success] [, error]);
Support: iOS 2+ and Android Cupcake+
This is the only function that isn't related to VOIP, as it strictly deals with phone calls.
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.setAppName(appName [, success] [, error]);
Support: iOS 10+ and Android Marshmallow+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.setIcon(iconName [, success] [, error]);
Support: iOS 10+ and Android Marshmallow+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.setVideo(value [, success] [, error]);
Support: iOS 10+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.setRingtone(ringtoneName [, success] [, error]);
Support: iOS 10+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.setIncludeInRecents(value [, success] [, error]);
Support: iOS 11+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.setDTMFState(value [, success] [, error]);
Support: iOS 10+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.on('answer', handler);
Support: iOS 10+ and Android Marshmallow+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.on('hangup', handler);
Support: iOS 10+ and Android Marshmallow+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.on('reject', handler);
Support: iOS 10+ and Android Marshmallow+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.on('receiveCall', handler);
Support: iOS 10+ and Android Marshmallow+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.on('sendCall', handler);
Support: iOS 10+ and Android Marshmallow+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.on('mute', handler);
Support: iOS 10+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.on('unmute', handler);
Support: iOS 10+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.on('speakerOn', handler);
Support: iOS 10+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.on('speakerOff', handler);
Support: iOS 10+
cordova.plugins.CordovaCall.on('DTMF', handler);
Support: iOS 10+
If you get an error that says
The operation couldn’t be completed. (com.apple.CallKit.error.requesttransaction error 1.), open up your
.xcworkspace file in Xcode, and modify the Info.plist file. You need to add two keys. These keys should already be in your Info.plist because they get added when you install CordovaCall, but you might have deleted them.
Required background modes with type
Array and value
App provides Voice over IP services.
NSUserActivityTypes with type
Array and two items with type
String:
INStartAudioCallIntent and
INStartVideoCallIntent
Use this Cordova plugin to make your VOIP (audio and video calling) apps feel more native by having calls within your app appear like regular phone calls. You can display the incoming call screen and outgoing call screen by simply calling a JavaScript function. Ringtone sound, call icon, and several other features can be customized. This plugin takes advantage of iOS CallKit and Android ConnectionService in order to allow you to give your app users a better experience by having audio and video calls from your app appear like regular phone calls. WebRTC goes very well with this plugin.
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2017 David Marcus
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.