openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cordova-base64-to-gallery

by Nexxa
4.1.3 (see all)

⚠️ this project is not longer maintained - Cordova plugin to save base64 data as a png image into the device

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

767

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Package no longer supported. Use at your own risk.

Readme

⚠️ DISCONTINUED - Cordova base64ToGallery Plugin

This plugin (based on devgeeks/Canvas2ImagePlugin) allows you to save base64 data as a png image into the device (iOS Photo Library, Android Gallery or WindowsPhone 8 Photo Album).

The plugin is a kind of fork of the solderzzc/Base64ImageSaverPlugin but with a cleaner history (a.k.a: no tags from Canvas2ImagePlugin repo) and a newer iOS implementation.

Alerts

Plugin id - issue #1

In order to be more consistent with the cordova naming convention, since version 2.0 the repository name and the cordova plugin id have changed to cordova-base64-to-gallery.

Please uninstall the old version and reinstall the new one.

cordova-ios > 3.8.0 - issue #3

According to the documentation, NSData+Base64.h class was removed starting from version 4.0.0 of the cordova-ios platform (and it was already deprecated from version 3.8.0).

So, cordova-base64-to-gallery plugin from version 3.0.0 has changed the iOS implementation in order to support the changes in cordova-ios platform.

If you need to support cordova-ios < 3.8.0 please refer to cordova-base64-to-gallery@2.0.2. There is also an "old" branch that might have some updates in the future (Android/WP8 fixes or something like that).

Usage

Call the cordova.base64ToGallery() method with image's base64 string, success and error callbacks (options is optional):

Methods

cordova.base64ToGallery(data, [options, success, fail])

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
datastringbase64 string
optionsobject*see belowoptions
successfunctionconsole.logsuccess callback (file path as parameter)
failfunctionconsole.errorfail callback (error as parameter)

Available options *

prefix

Saved file name prefix.

Default: "img_"

mediaScanner

On Android runs Media Scanner after file creation.

On iOS if true the file will be added to camera roll, otherwise will be saved to a library folder.

Default: true

Example

function onDeviceReady() {
    cordova.base64ToGallery(
        base64Data,

        {
            prefix: 'img_',
            mediaScanner: true
        },

        function(path) {
            console.log(path);
        },

        function(err) {
            console.error(err);
        }
    );
}

Authors and contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial