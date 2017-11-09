This plugin (based on devgeeks/Canvas2ImagePlugin) allows you to save base64 data as a png image into the device (iOS Photo Library, Android Gallery or WindowsPhone 8 Photo Album).
The plugin is a kind of fork of the solderzzc/Base64ImageSaverPlugin but with a cleaner history (a.k.a: no tags from Canvas2ImagePlugin repo) and a newer iOS implementation.
In order to be more consistent with the cordova naming convention, since version 2.0 the repository name and the cordova plugin id have changed to cordova-base64-to-gallery.
Please uninstall the old version and reinstall the new one.
According to the documentation,
NSData+Base64.h class was removed starting from version 4.0.0 of the cordova-ios platform (and it was already deprecated from version 3.8.0).
So, cordova-base64-to-gallery plugin from version 3.0.0 has changed the iOS implementation in order to support the changes in cordova-ios platform.
If you need to support cordova-ios < 3.8.0 please refer to cordova-base64-to-gallery@2.0.2. There is also an "old" branch that might have some updates in the future (Android/WP8 fixes or something like that).
Call the
cordova.base64ToGallery() method with image's base64 string, success and error callbacks (
options is optional):
cordova.base64ToGallery(data, [options, success, fail])
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|data
|string
|base64 string
|options
|object
|*see below
|options
|success
|function
|console.log
|success callback (file path as parameter)
|fail
|function
|console.error
|fail callback (error as parameter)
prefix
Saved file name prefix.
Default: "img_"
mediaScanner
On Android runs Media Scanner after file creation.
On iOS if true the file will be added to camera roll, otherwise will be saved to a library folder.
Default: true
function onDeviceReady() {
cordova.base64ToGallery(
base64Data,
{
prefix: 'img_',
mediaScanner: true
},
function(path) {
console.log(path);
},
function(err) {
console.error(err);
}
);
}