Cordova Background Geolocation ·

🆕 :stop_sign: Capacitor version now available! See capacitor-background-geolocation :stop_sign:

The most sophisticated background location-tracking & geofencing module with battery-conscious motion-detection intelligence for iOS and Android.

The plugin's Philosophy of Operation is to use motion-detection APIs (using accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer) to detect when the device is moving and stationary.

When the device is detected to be moving , the plugin will automatically start recording a location according to the configured distanceFilter (meters).

When the device is detected be stationary, the plugin will automatically turn off location-services to conserve energy.

Also available for Capacitor, React Native, Flutter.

The Android plugin requires purchasing a license. However, it will work for DEBUG builds. It will not work with RELEASE builds without purchasing a license.

(2018) This plugin is supported full-time and field-tested daily since 2013.

Contents

🔷 Installing the plugin

⚠️ After installing the plugin, you must Configure the Plugin for both iOS & Android. ⚠️ Cocoapods >= 1.10.0 is required.

pod --version // if < 1.10.0 sudo gem install cocoapods

From npm

$ cordova plugin add cordova-background-geolocation -lt

Ionic

$ ionic cordova plugin add cordova-background-geolocation -lt

Capacitor

npm install cordova-background-geolocation -lt npx cap sync

ℹ️ See Capacitor Setup

Phonegap Build

< plugin name = "cordova-background-geolocation-lt" source = "npm" > </ plugin >

From master (latest, greatest.)

$ cordova plugin add https:

🔷 Configuring the plugin

Android

Open config.xml : Add the following namespace attribute to the top-level <widget> element:

<widget id="com.foo.bar" version="1.0.0" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/ns/widgets" + xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" xmlns:cdv="http://cordova.apache.org/ns/1.0">

Within the <platform name="android"> container, add the license_key key using a <config-file /> element:

container, add the key using a element: ℹ️ If you haven't yet purchased a license, you can skip this step — the plugin is fully functional in DEBUG builds without a license so you can try before you buy. You will see a Toast message "License Validation Failure" when your app boots — ignore it.

< platform name = "android" > < config-file parent = "/manifest/application" target = "app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml" > < meta-data android:name = "com.transistorsoft.locationmanager.license_key" android:value = "YOUR_LICENSE_KEY_HERE" /> </ config-file > </ platform >

AndroidX ( cordova-android >= 9.0.0 )

It's highly recommended to configure your app for Android X when using Cordova 10 / cordova-android >= 9.0.0 .

< platform name = "android" > < preference name = "AndroidXEnabled" value = "true" /> . . . </ platform >

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-androidx-adapter

⚠️ If you see the following error, you need to configure your app for Android X.

java .lang .RuntimeException : Unable to get provider com .transistorsoft .locationmanager .util .LogFileProvider : java .lang .ClassNotFoundException

Android 10 and When in Use Location Authorization

Android 10 introduces When in Use location authorization. If you're building with compileSdkVersion 29 , add the following elements to your config.xml , within the same <config-file> block above. This allows your app to continue location-tracking when location-services are initiated while your app is in the foreground. For example:

onClickStartTracking() { BackgroundGeolocation.changePace( true ); }

<platform name="android"> <!-- background-geolocation --> <config-file parent="/manifest/application" target="app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml"> <meta-data android:name="com.transistorsoft.locationmanager.license_key" android:value="YOUR_LICENSE_KEY_HERE" /> + <service android:name="com.transistorsoft.locationmanager.service.TrackingService" android:foregroundServiceType="location" /> + <service android:name="com.transistorsoft.locationmanager.service.LocationRequestService" android:foregroundServiceType="location" /> </config-file> <!-- /background-geolocation --> </platform>

⚠️ On older version of Cordova, If you change your license key after building android, you might receive an error:

BUILD FAILED in 1s -Element meta-data#com.transistorsoft.locationmanager.license at AndroidManifest.xml duplicated -with element declared at AndroidManifest.xml duplicated with element declared at AndroidManifest.xml

Simply remove and re-add the android platform:

cordova platform remove android cordova platform add android

Android Gradle Dependency Configuration.

Quite often, other 3rd-party plugins will require the same dependencies used by background-geolocation, including:

play-services:location

com.android.support libraries

libraries okhttp (Android HTTP library)

If your app requests different versions of these dependencies, it can cause a build-failure (See wiki Solving Build Failures). Background Geolocation exposes the following Android CLI configuration --variable to help you align the required dependency versions with other plugins:

Cordova CLI --variable are used as follows:

❗ To apply changes to these --variable , you must remove/re-add the cordova platform(s)

$ cordova plugin add cordova-background-geolocation-lt // After adding $ cordova platform remove android $ cordova platform add android

Sets the desired version of play-services-location dependency. Many other plugins require play-services dependencies, (eg: cordova-plugin-googlemaps , phonegap-plugin-push ): If the version of play-services and/or firebase is not aligned to the same version for ALL plugins, your build will fail.

$ cordova plugin add cordova-background-geolocation-lt

Sets the desired version of com.google.android.appcompat-v7 dependency. Many other plugins can require a different version of appcompat-v7 dependeny: If the version of appcompat-v7 is not aligned to the same version for ALL plugins, your build will fail. BackgroundGeolocation requires a minimum version of 26.1.0 due to its support for Android 8.

$ cordova plugin add cordova-background-geolocation-lt

Sets the desired version of okhttp to import. The Android plugin uses okhttp for its HTTP service. Some other plugins can also import okhttp (eg: cordova-plugin-advanced-http ). If both plugins don't align themselves to the same version, your Android build will fail.

$ cordova plugin add cordova-background-geolocation-lt

iOS

iOS requires a number of "Usage Strings" for location and motion-usage authorization. iOS will render these strings upon the dialog used to request permission from the user. Take care to write relevent descriptions of why your app requires these authorizations as they can affect whether Apple accepts your app or not.

Paste all the following elements into the <platform name="ios"> container:

< platform name = "ios" > < config-file parent = "NSLocationAlwaysAndWhenInUseUsageDescription" target = "*-Info.plist" > < string > [CHANGEME] Background location tracking is required for our app so we can... </ string > </ config-file > < config-file parent = "NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription" target = "*-Info.plist" > < string > [CHANGEME pre-iOS11. No longer used with iOS 12] Background location tracking is required for our app so we can... </ string > </ config-file > < config-file parent = "NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription" target = "*-Info.plist" > < string > [CHANGEME] Background location tracking is required for our app so we can... </ string > </ config-file > < config-file parent = "NSMotionUsageDescription" target = "*-Info.plist" > < string > [CHANGEME] Device motion updates help determine when the device is stationary so the app can save power by turning off location-updates </ string > </ config-file > </ platform >

Configuring for useSignificantChangesOnly

For those using useSignificantChangesOnly: true , possibly because Apple denied your use of the background location capability, you can disable background location by providing the BACKGROUND_MODE_LOCATION --variable with an empty-string:

$ cordova plugin add cordova-background-geolocation -lt --variable BACKGROUND_MODE_LOCATION= "" $ cordova platform remove ios $ cordova platform add ios

🔷 Using the Plugin

There are three simple steps to using BackgroundGeolocation :

Ionic 2+ with Typescript

The plugin hosts its own Typescript API:

Sample Implementation

import BackgroundGeolocation, { State, Config, Location, LocationError, Geofence, HttpEvent, MotionActivityEvent, ProviderChangeEvent, MotionChangeEvent, GeofenceEvent, GeofencesChangeEvent, HeartbeatEvent, ConnectivityChangeEvent } from "cordova-background-geolocation-lt" ; class HomeView { . . . configureBackgroundGeolocation() { BackgroundGeolocation.onLocation( location => { console .log( '[location] - ' , location); }); BackgroundGeolocation.onMotionChange( event => { console .log( '[motionchange] - ' , event.isMoving, event.location); }); BackgroundGeolocation.onHttp( response => { console .log( '[http] - ' , response.success, response.status, response.responseText); }); BackgroundGeolocation.onProviderChange( event => { console .log( '[providerchange] - ' , event.enabled, event.status, event.gps); }); BackgroundGeolocation.ready({ reset: true , debug: true , logLevel: BackgroundGeolocation.LOG_LEVEL_VERBOSE, desiredAccuracy: BackgroundGeolocation.DESIRED_ACCURACY_HIGH, distanceFilter: 10 , url: 'http://my.server.com/locations' , autoSync: true , stopOnTerminate: false , startOnBoot: true }, ( state ) => { console .log( '[ready] BackgroundGeolocation is ready to use' ); if (!state.enabled) { BackgroundGeolocation.start(); } }); } }

Cordova / Ionic 1

function onDeviceReady ( ) { var bgGeo = window .BackgroundGeolocation; bgGeo.onLocation( function ( location ) { console .log( '[location] -' , location); }); bgGeo.onMotionChange( function ( event ) { console .log( '[motionchange] -' , event.isMoving, event.location); }); bgGeo.onHttp( function ( response ) { console .log( '[http] - ' , response.success, response.status, response.responseText); }); bgGeo.onProviderChange( function ( event ) { console .log( '[providerchange] -' , event.status, event.enabled, event.gps, event.network); }); bgGeo.ready({ reset : true , debug : true , logLevel : bgGeo.LOG_LEVEL_VERBOSE, desiredAccuracy : bgGeo.DESIRED_ACCURACY_HIGH, distanceFilter : 10 , url : 'http://my.server.com/locations' , autoSync : true , stopOnTerminate : false , startOnBoot : true }, function ( state ) { console .log( 'BackgroundGeolocation is configured and ready to use' ); if (!state.enabled) { bgGeo.start().then( function ( ) { console .log( '- BackgroundGeolocation tracking started' ); }); } }); }

ℹ️ NOTE: The configuration {} provided to the #ready method is applied only when your app is first booted — for every launch thereafter, the plugin will automatically load the last known configuration from persistant storage. If you wish to force the #ready method to always apply the supplied config {} , you can specify reset: true

BackgroundGeolocation.ready({ reset : true , distanceFilter : 10 }, function ( state ) { console .log( '- BackgroundGeolocation is ready: ' , state); });

⚠️ Do not execute any API method which will require accessing location-services until the callback to #ready executes (eg: #getCurrentPosition , #watchPosition , #start ).

Promise API

The BackgroundGeolocation Javascript API supports Promises for nearly every method (the exceptions are #watchPosition and adding event-listeners (eg: #onLocation ). For more information, see the API Documentation

BackgroundGeolocation.ready({ desiredAccuracy : 0 , distanceFilter : 50 }).then( state => { console .log( '- BackgroundGeolocation is ready: ' , state); }).catch( error => { console .log( '- BackgroundGeolocation error: ' , error); });

A fully-featured SampleApp is available in its own public repo. After first cloning that repo, follow the installation instructions in the README there. This SampleApp includes a settings-screen allowing you to quickly experiment with all the different settings available for each platform.

If you're using XCode, boot the SampleApp in the iOS Simulator and enable Debug->Location->Freeway Drive .

🔷 Simple Testing Server

A simple Node-based web-application with SQLite database is available for field-testing and performance analysis. If you're familiar with Node, you can have this server up-and-running in about one minute.

Licence

cordova-background-geolocation Copyright (c) 2018 , Transistor Software ( 9224 - 2932 Quebec Inc) All rights reserved . sales @ transistorsoft .com http :