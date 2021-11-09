capacitor-background-geolocation :stop_sign:
The most sophisticated background location-tracking & geofencing module with battery-conscious motion-detection intelligence for iOS and Android.
The plugin's Philosophy of Operation is to use motion-detection APIs (using accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer) to detect when the device is moving and stationary.
When the device is detected to be moving, the plugin will automatically start recording a location according to the configured
distanceFilter (meters).
When the device is detected be stationary, the plugin will automatically turn off location-services to conserve energy.
Also available for Capacitor, React Native, Flutter.
The Android plugin requires purchasing a license. However, it will work for DEBUG builds. It will not work with RELEASE builds without purchasing a license.
(2018) This plugin is supported full-time and field-tested daily since 2013.
⚠️ After installing the plugin, you must Configure the Plugin for both iOS & Android.
⚠️ Cocoapods
>= 1.10.0 is required.
$ pod --version
// if < 1.10.0
$ sudo gem install cocoapods
$ cordova plugin add cordova-background-geolocation-lt
$ ionic cordova plugin add cordova-background-geolocation-lt
npm install cordova-background-geolocation-lt
npx cap sync
ℹ️ See Capacitor Setup
<plugin name="cordova-background-geolocation-lt" source="npm">
</plugin>
$ cordova plugin add https://github.com/transistorsoft/cordova-background-geolocation-lt.git
config.xml: Add the following namespace attribute to the top-level
<widget> element:
<widget
id="com.foo.bar"
version="1.0.0"
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/ns/widgets"
+ xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
xmlns:cdv="http://cordova.apache.org/ns/1.0">
<platform name="android"> container, add the
license_key key using a
<config-file /> element:
<platform name="android">
<!-- background-geolocation -->
<config-file parent="/manifest/application" target="app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml">
<meta-data
android:name="com.transistorsoft.locationmanager.license_key"
android:value="YOUR_LICENSE_KEY_HERE" />
</config-file>
<!-- /background-geolocation -->
</platform>
cordova-android >= 9.0.0)
It's highly recommended to configure your app for Android X when using Cordova 10 /
cordova-android >= 9.0.0.
<platform name="android">
<preference name="AndroidXEnabled" value="true" />
.
.
.
</platform>
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-androidx-adapter
⚠️ If you see the following error, you need to configure your app for Android X.
java.lang.RuntimeException: Unable to get provider com.transistorsoft.locationmanager.util.LogFileProvider: java.lang.ClassNotFoundException
Android 10 introduces When in Use location authorization. If you're building with
compileSdkVersion 29, add the following elements to your
config.xml, within the same
<config-file> block above. This allows your app to continue location-tracking when location-services are initiated while your app is in the foreground. For example:
onClickStartTracking() {
// Initiate tracking while app is in foreground.
BackgroundGeolocation.changePace(true);
}
<platform name="android">
<!-- background-geolocation -->
<config-file parent="/manifest/application" target="app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml">
<meta-data
android:name="com.transistorsoft.locationmanager.license_key"
android:value="YOUR_LICENSE_KEY_HERE" />
+ <service android:name="com.transistorsoft.locationmanager.service.TrackingService" android:foregroundServiceType="location" />
+ <service android:name="com.transistorsoft.locationmanager.service.LocationRequestService" android:foregroundServiceType="location" />
</config-file>
<!-- /background-geolocation -->
</platform>
⚠️ On older version of Cordova, If you change your license key after building android, you might receive an error:
BUILD FAILED in 1s
-Element meta-data#com.transistorsoft.locationmanager.license at AndroidManifest.xml duplicated
-with element declared at AndroidManifest.xml duplicated with element declared at AndroidManifest.xml
Simply remove and re-add the android platform:
$ cordova platform remove android
$ cordova platform add android
Quite often, other 3rd-party plugins will require the same dependencies used by background-geolocation, including:
play-services:location
com.android.support libraries
okhttp (Android HTTP library)
If your app requests different versions of these dependencies, it can cause a build-failure (See wiki Solving Build Failures). Background Geolocation exposes the following Android CLI configuration
--variable to help you align the required dependency versions with other plugins:
Cordova CLI
--variable are used as follows:
❗ To apply changes to these
--variable, you must remove/re-add the cordova platform(s)
$ cordova plugin add cordova-background-geolocation-lt --variable FOO=value_foo --variable BAR=value_bar
// After adding --variable, remove and re-add the platform
$ cordova platform remove android
$ cordova platform add android
@variable GOOGLE_API_VERSION ["16.+"]
Sets the desired version of
play-services-location dependency. Many other plugins require
play-services dependencies, (eg:
cordova-plugin-googlemaps,
phonegap-plugin-push): If the version of
play-services and/or
firebase is not aligned to the same version for ALL plugins, your build will fail.
$ cordova plugin add cordova-background-geolocation-lt --variable GOOGLE_API_VERSION=16.0.0
@variable APPCOMPAT_VERSION ["27.+"]
Sets the desired version of
com.google.android.appcompat-v7 dependency. Many other plugins can require a different version of
appcompat-v7 dependeny: If the version of
appcompat-v7 is not aligned to the same version for ALL plugins, your build will fail.
BackgroundGeolocation requires a minimum version of
26.1.0 due to its support for Android 8.
$ cordova plugin add cordova-background-geolocation-lt --variable APPCOMPAT_VERSION=27.+
@variable OKHTTP_VERSION ["3.12.+"]
Sets the desired version of
okhttp to import. The Android plugin uses okhttp for its HTTP service. Some other plugins can also import
okhttp (eg:
cordova-plugin-advanced-http). If both plugins don't align themselves to the same version, your Android build will fail.
$ cordova plugin add cordova-background-geolocation-lt --variable OKHTTP_VERSION=3.12.+
iOS requires a number of "Usage Strings" for location and motion-usage authorization. iOS will render these strings upon the dialog used to request permission from the user. Take care to write relevent descriptions of why your app requires these authorizations as they can affect whether Apple accepts your app or not.
Paste all the following elements into the
<platform name="ios"> container:
<platform name="ios">
<!-- background-geolocation -->
<config-file parent="NSLocationAlwaysAndWhenInUseUsageDescription" target="*-Info.plist">
<string>[CHANGEME] Background location tracking is required for our app so we can...</string>
</config-file>
<config-file parent="NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription" target="*-Info.plist">
<string>[CHANGEME pre-iOS11. No longer used with iOS 12] Background location tracking is required for our app so we can...</string>
</config-file>
<config-file parent="NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription" target="*-Info.plist">
<string>[CHANGEME] Background location tracking is required for our app so we can...</string>
</config-file>
<config-file parent="NSMotionUsageDescription" target="*-Info.plist">
<string>[CHANGEME] Device motion updates help determine when the device is stationary so the app can save power by turning off location-updates</string>
</config-file>
<!-- /background-geolocation -->
</platform>
useSignificantChangesOnly
For those using
useSignificantChangesOnly: true, possibly because Apple denied your use of the background
location capability, you can disable background
location by providing the
BACKGROUND_MODE_LOCATION
--variable with an empty-string:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-background-geolocation-lt --variable BACKGROUND_MODE_LOCATION=""
$ cordova platform remove ios
$ cordova platform add ios
There are three simple steps to using
BackgroundGeolocation:
#ready the plugin.
#start the plugin.
The plugin hosts its own Typescript API:
// You may import any optional interfaces
import BackgroundGeolocation, {
State,
Config,
Location,
LocationError,
Geofence,
HttpEvent,
MotionActivityEvent,
ProviderChangeEvent,
MotionChangeEvent,
GeofenceEvent,
GeofencesChangeEvent,
HeartbeatEvent,
ConnectivityChangeEvent
} from "cordova-background-geolocation-lt";
class HomeView {
.
.
.
// Like any Cordova plugin, you must wait for Platform.ready() before referencing the plugin.
configureBackgroundGeolocation() {
// 1. Listen to events.
BackgroundGeolocation.onLocation(location => {
console.log('[location] - ', location);
});
BackgroundGeolocation.onMotionChange(event => {
console.log('[motionchange] - ', event.isMoving, event.location);
});
BackgroundGeolocation.onHttp(response => {
console.log('[http] - ', response.success, response.status, response.responseText);
});
BackgroundGeolocation.onProviderChange(event => {
console.log('[providerchange] - ', event.enabled, event.status, event.gps);
});
// 2. Configure the plugin with #ready
BackgroundGeolocation.ready({
reset: true,
debug: true,
logLevel: BackgroundGeolocation.LOG_LEVEL_VERBOSE,
desiredAccuracy: BackgroundGeolocation.DESIRED_ACCURACY_HIGH,
distanceFilter: 10,
url: 'http://my.server.com/locations',
autoSync: true,
stopOnTerminate: false,
startOnBoot: true
}, (state) => {
console.log('[ready] BackgroundGeolocation is ready to use');
if (!state.enabled) {
// 3. Start tracking.
BackgroundGeolocation.start();
}
});
}
}
// Like any Cordova plugin, you must wait for deviceready before referencing the plugin.
function onDeviceReady() {
// 1. Listen to events
var bgGeo = window.BackgroundGeolocation;
bgGeo.onLocation(function(location) {
console.log('[location] -', location);
});
bgGeo.onMotionChange(function(event) {
console.log('[motionchange] -', event.isMoving, event.location);
});
bgGeo.onHttp(function(response) {
console.log('[http] - ', response.success, response.status, response.responseText);
});
bgGeo.onProviderChange(function(event) {
console.log('[providerchange] -', event.status, event.enabled, event.gps, event.network);
});
// 2. Execute #ready method:
bgGeo.ready({
reset: true,
debug: true,
logLevel: bgGeo.LOG_LEVEL_VERBOSE,
desiredAccuracy: bgGeo.DESIRED_ACCURACY_HIGH,
distanceFilter: 10,
url: 'http://my.server.com/locations',
autoSync: true,
stopOnTerminate: false,
startOnBoot: true
}, function(state) { // <-- Current state provided to #configure callback
// 3. Start tracking
console.log('BackgroundGeolocation is configured and ready to use');
if (!state.enabled) {
bgGeo.start().then(function() {
console.log('- BackgroundGeolocation tracking started');
});
}
});
// NOTE: Do NOT execute any API methods which will access location-services
// until the callback to #ready executes!
//
// For example, DO NOT do this here:
//
// bgGeo.getCurrentPosition(); // <-- NO!
// bgGeo.start(); // <-- NO!
}
ℹ️ NOTE: The configuration
{} provided to the
#ready method is applied only when your app is first booted — for every launch thereafter, the plugin will automatically load the last known configuration from persistant storage. If you wish to force the
#ready method to always apply the supplied config
{}, you can specify
reset: true
BackgroundGeolocation.ready({
reset: true, // <-- true to always apply the supplied config
distanceFilter: 10
}, function(state) {
console.log('- BackgroundGeolocation is ready: ', state);
});
⚠️ Do not execute any API method which will require accessing location-services until the callback to
#ready executes (eg:
#getCurrentPosition,
#watchPosition,
#start).
The
BackgroundGeolocation Javascript API supports Promises for nearly every method (the exceptions are
#watchPosition and adding event-listeners (eg:
#onLocation). For more information, see the API Documentation
// Traditional API still works:
BackgroundGeolocation.ready({desiredAccuracy: 0, distanceFilter: 50}).then(state => {
console.log('- BackgroundGeolocation is ready: ', state);
}).catch(error => {
console.log('- BackgroundGeolocation error: ', error);
});
A fully-featured SampleApp is available in its own public repo. After first cloning that repo, follow the installation instructions in the README there. This SampleApp includes a settings-screen allowing you to quickly experiment with all the different settings available for each platform.
If you're using XCode, boot the SampleApp in the iOS Simulator and enable
Debug->Location->Freeway Drive.
A simple Node-based web-application with SQLite database is available for field-testing and performance analysis. If you're familiar with Node, you can have this server up-and-running in about one minute.
