Apache Cordova Hello World Application

A simple Hello World application that serves two purposes:

It is used as the default app template when creating new projects

It is a reference for building and publishing custom Cordova Templates

Structure of your template

template_package ├── package.json (for your template package to be published on npm) ├── index.js └── template_src (contains template files) ├── package.json ├── config.xml └── (files and folders that make up the template)

Outside of template_src

All files outside of template_src are used to define parameters about the template. These files are not copied over at creation, so feel free to add a README or any other files outside of template_src .

index.js points to where the template exists. You'll see that index.js usually looks like:

const path = require ( 'path' ); module .exports = { dirname : path.join(__dirname, 'template_src' ) };

This package.json holds information about the template itself like its name , version etc. All templates should contain the keyword "cordova:template" so that the template is searchable on npm. For example:

{ "name" : "cordova-example-template" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "..." : "..." , "keywords" : [ "cordova:template" ] }

Inside of template_src

All files inside of template_src compose the template from which a user would desire in order to create their project. Everything in this folder is copied over to the created project.

The package.json in template_src should be filled with information that describes the project that would be created from the template.