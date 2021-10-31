A simple Hello World application that serves two purposes:
template_package
├── package.json (for your template package to be published on npm)
├── index.js
└── template_src (contains template files)
├── package.json
├── config.xml
└── (files and folders that make up the template)
template_src
All files outside of
template_src are used to define parameters about the template. These files are not copied over at creation, so feel free to add a README or any other files outside of
template_src.
index.js points to where the template exists. You'll see that
index.js usually looks like:
const path = require('path');
module.exports = {
dirname : path.join(__dirname, 'template_src')
};
This
package.json holds information about the template itself like its
name,
version etc. All templates should contain the keyword
"cordova:template" so that the template is searchable on npm. For example:
{
"name": "cordova-example-template",
"version": "1.0.0",
"...": "...",
"keywords": [
"cordova:template"
]
}
template_src
All files inside of
template_src compose the template from which a user would desire in order to create their project. Everything in this folder is copied over to the created project.
The package.json in
template_src should be filled with information that describes the project that would be created from the template.
If you want to include
.gitignore files in your template, you have to name them
gitignore (without a leading dot) instead. They will be renamed to
.gitignore upon template expansion.