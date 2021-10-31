openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cordova-app-hello-world

by apache
6.0.0 (see all)

Apache Cordova Template App

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

62K

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Apache Cordova Hello World Application

NPM

A simple Hello World application that serves two purposes:

  • It is used as the default app template when creating new projects
  • It is a reference for building and publishing custom Cordova Templates

Structure of your template

template_package
├── package.json (for your template package to be published on npm)
├── index.js
└── template_src (contains template files)
    ├── package.json
    ├── config.xml
    └── (files and folders that make up the template)

Outside of template_src

All files outside of template_src are used to define parameters about the template. These files are not copied over at creation, so feel free to add a README or any other files outside of template_src.

index.js

index.js points to where the template exists. You'll see that index.js usually looks like:

const path = require('path');

module.exports = {
    dirname : path.join(__dirname, 'template_src')
};

package.json

This package.json holds information about the template itself like its name, version etc. All templates should contain the keyword "cordova:template" so that the template is searchable on npm. For example:

{
    "name": "cordova-example-template",
    "version": "1.0.0",
    "...": "...",
    "keywords": [
        "cordova:template"
    ]
}

Inside of template_src

All files inside of template_src compose the template from which a user would desire in order to create their project. Everything in this folder is copied over to the created project.

The package.json in template_src should be filled with information that describes the project that would be created from the template.

If you want to include .gitignore files in your template, you have to name them gitignore (without a leading dot) instead. They will be renamed to .gitignore upon template expansion.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial