Cordova Android is an Android application library that allows for Cordova-based projects to be built for the Android Platform. Cordova based applications are, at the core, applications written with web technology: HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
Apache Cordova is a project of The Apache Software Foundation (ASF).
Follow the instructions in the Create your first Cordova app section of Apache Cordova Docs
To use a shared framework, for example in development, link the appropriate cordova-android platform folder path:
cordova platform add --link /path/to/cordova-android
When you install a new version of the
Cordova CLI that pins a new version of the
Cordova-Android platform, you can follow these simple upgrade steps within your project:
cordova platform rm android
cordova platform add android
Import project in Android Studio through File > Open and targeting
/path/to/your-cdv-project/platforms/android/.
npm install
npm test