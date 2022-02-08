Cordova Android

Cordova Android is an Android application library that allows for Cordova-based projects to be built for the Android Platform. Cordova based applications are, at the core, applications written with web technology: HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

Apache Cordova is a project of The Apache Software Foundation (ASF).

Requirements

Java Development Kit (JDK) 11

Android SDK

Node.js

Create a Cordova project

Follow the instructions in the Create your first Cordova app section of Apache Cordova Docs

To use a shared framework, for example in development, link the appropriate cordova-android platform folder path:

cordova platform add --link /path/to/cordova-android

Updating a Cordova project

When you install a new version of the Cordova CLI that pins a new version of the Cordova-Android platform, you can follow these simple upgrade steps within your project:

cordova platform rm android cordova platform add android

Debugging in Android Studio

Import project in Android Studio through File > Open and targeting /path/to/your-cdv-project/platforms/android/ .

How to Test Repo Development

npm install npm test

Further reading