Monetize your Cordova/Phonegap/XDK HTML5 hybrid apps and games with AdMob ads, using latest Google AdMob SDK.
With this Cordova/Phonegap/XDK plugin you can show AdMob ads as easy as:
admob.createBannerView({publisherId: "ca-app-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/BBBBBBBBBB"});
cordova-admob~4.1.15 and later are now updated to Firebase SDK (ios 7.13.1 and later, android managed by gradle)
To update the plugin you should remove the plugin and add it again:
$ cordova plugin rm cordova-admob
$ npm cache clear
$ cordova plugin add cordova-admob
Sometimes removing the plugin causes an error (it's been reported to cordova https://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/CB-12083). If that happens, remove first
cordova-libgoogleadmobads manually:
$ rm plugins/cordova-libgoogleadmobads/ -rf
$ cordova plugin rm cordova-admob
$ npm cache clear
$ cordova plugin add cordova-admob
To install this plugin, follow the Command-line Interface Guide. You can use one of the following command lines:
cordova plugin add cordova-admob
cordova plugin add https://github.com/appfeel/admob-google-cordova.git
To use in Phonegap Build, place the following tag in your
config.xml file:
<gap:plugin name="phonegap-admob" source="npm"/>
To start showing ads, place the following code in your
onDeviceReady callback. Replace corresponding id's with yours:
Note: ensure you have a proper AdMob and tappx accounts and get your publisher id's.
function onDeviceReady() {
document.removeEventListener('deviceready', onDeviceReady, false);
// Set AdMobAds options:
admob.setOptions({
publisherId: "ca-app-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/BBBBBBBBBB", // Required
interstitialAdId: "ca-app-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/IIIIIIIIII", // Optional
autoShowBanner: true, // Optional
autoShowRInterstitial: false, // Optional
autoShowRewarded: false, // Optional
tappxIdiOS: "/XXXXXXXXX/Pub-XXXX-iOS-IIII", // Optional
tappxIdAndroid: "/XXXXXXXXX/Pub-XXXX-Android-AAAA", // Optional
tappxShare: 0.5 // Optional
});
// Start showing banners (atomatic when autoShowBanner is set to true)
admob.createBannerView();
// Request interstitial ad (will present automatically when autoShowInterstitial is set to true)
admob.requestInterstitialAd();
// Request rewarded ad (will present automatically when autoShowRewarded is set to true)
admob.requestRewardedAd();
}
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
If you don't specify tappxId, no tappx requests will be placed (even if you specify a tappxShare). See Tappx configuration for more detailed info.
⚠️ Be sure to start ads on "deviceready" event otherwise, the plugin would not work.
Visit the wiki of Google AdMob Cordova plugin. Table of contents:
Note that the admob ads are configured inside
onDeviceReady(). This is because only after device ready the AdMob Cordova plugin will be working.
var isAppForeground = true;
function initAds() {
if (admob) {
var adPublisherIds = {
ios : {
banner : "ca-app-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/BBBBBBBBBB",
interstitial : "ca-app-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/IIIIIIIIII"
},
android : {
banner : "ca-app-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/BBBBBBBBBB",
interstitial : "ca-app-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/IIIIIIIIII"
}
};
var admobid = (/(android)/i.test(navigator.userAgent)) ? adPublisherIds.android : adPublisherIds.ios;
admob.setOptions({
publisherId: admobid.banner,
interstitialAdId: admobid.interstitial,
autoShowBanner: true,
autoShowInterstitial: false,
autoShowRewarded: false,
tappxIdiOS: "/XXXXXXXXX/Pub-XXXX-iOS-IIII",
tappxIdAndroid: "/XXXXXXXXX/Pub-XXXX-Android-AAAA",
tappxShare: 0.5,
});
registerAdEvents();
} else {
alert('AdMobAds plugin not ready');
}
}
function onAdLoaded(e) {
if (isAppForeground) {
if (e.adType === admob.AD_TYPE.AD_TYPE_BANNER) {
console.log("New banner received");
} else if (e.adType === admob.INTERSTITIAL) {
console.log("An interstitial has been loaded and autoshown. If you want to automatically show the interstitial ad, set 'autoShowInterstitial: true' in admob.setOptions() or remove it");
admob.showInterstitialAd();
} else if (e.adType === admob.AD_TYPE_REWARDED) {
console.log("New rewarded ad received");
admob.showRewardedAd();
}
}
}
function onPause() {
if (isAppForeground) {
admob.destroyBannerView();
isAppForeground = false;
}
}
function onResume() {
if (!isAppForeground) {
setTimeout(admob.createBannerView, 1);
setTimeout(admob.requestInterstitialAd, 1);
isAppForeground = true;
}
}
// optional, in case respond to events
function registerAdEvents() {
document.addEventListener(admob.events.onAdLoaded, onAdLoaded);
document.addEventListener(admob.events.onAdFailedToLoad, function (e) {});
document.addEventListener(admob.events.onAdOpened, function (e) {});
document.addEventListener(admob.events.onAdClosed, function (e) {});
document.addEventListener(admob.events.onAdLeftApplication, function (e) {});
document.addEventListener("pause", onPause, false);
document.addEventListener("resume", onResume, false);
}
function onDeviceReady() {
document.removeEventListener('deviceready', onDeviceReady, false);
initAds();
// display a banner at startup
admob.createBannerView();
// request an interstitial ad
admob.requestInterstitialAd();
// request a rewarded ad
admob.requestRewardedAd();
}
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
You can use this cordova plugin for free. You can contribute to this project in many ways:
You can also support this project by sharing 2% Ad traffic (it's not mandatory: if you are unwilling to share, please fork and remove the donation code).
