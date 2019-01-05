openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ca

cordova-admob

by AppFeel
5.1.0 (see all)

AdMob ads Cordova/Phonegap/Intel XDK plugin for Android iPhone with latest SDK's

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Made in Barcelona with Love and Code

Cordova AdMob plugin
License NPM version NPM downloads

It simply works :)

Monetize your Cordova/Phonegap/XDK HTML5 hybrid apps and games with AdMob ads, using latest Google AdMob SDK.

  • Now available with Ionic Native too
  • Supports banner, interstitials and rewarded
  • Optional Tappx backfill

With this Cordova/Phonegap/XDK plugin you can show AdMob ads as easy as:

    admob.createBannerView({publisherId: "ca-app-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/BBBBBBBBBB"});

Integrate cordova admob plugin

Plugin update (phonegap/cordova cli)

cordova-admob~4.1.15 and later are now updated to Firebase SDK (ios 7.13.1 and later, android managed by gradle)

To update the plugin you should remove the plugin and add it again:

$ cordova plugin rm cordova-admob
$ npm cache clear
$ cordova plugin add cordova-admob

Sometimes removing the plugin causes an error (it's been reported to cordova https://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/CB-12083). If that happens, remove first cordova-libgoogleadmobads manually:

$ rm plugins/cordova-libgoogleadmobads/ -rf
$ cordova plugin rm cordova-admob
$ npm cache clear
$ cordova plugin add cordova-admob

Testimonials

It was really easy to integrate, thanks.

It works like a charm. Test ads and real ads show up. Thanks so much for following up, awesome support.



Place your testimonial here

Platform SDK supported

  • iOS, using AdMob SDK for iOS, v7.13.1
  • Android, using latest Google Play Services for Android (managed by gradle)

Demo projects:

Quick start

To install this plugin, follow the Command-line Interface Guide. You can use one of the following command lines:

  • cordova plugin add cordova-admob
  • cordova plugin add https://github.com/appfeel/admob-google-cordova.git

To use in Phonegap Build, place the following tag in your config.xml file:

<gap:plugin name="phonegap-admob" source="npm"/>

To start showing ads, place the following code in your onDeviceReady callback. Replace corresponding id's with yours:

Note: ensure you have a proper AdMob and tappx accounts and get your publisher id's.

    
    function onDeviceReady() {
      document.removeEventListener('deviceready', onDeviceReady, false);
      
      // Set AdMobAds options:
      admob.setOptions({
        publisherId:           "ca-app-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/BBBBBBBBBB",  // Required
        interstitialAdId:      "ca-app-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/IIIIIIIIII",  // Optional
        autoShowBanner:        true,                                      // Optional
        autoShowRInterstitial: false,                                     // Optional
        autoShowRewarded:      false,                                     // Optional
        tappxIdiOS:            "/XXXXXXXXX/Pub-XXXX-iOS-IIII",            // Optional
        tappxIdAndroid:        "/XXXXXXXXX/Pub-XXXX-Android-AAAA",        // Optional
        tappxShare:            0.5                                        // Optional
      });
      
      // Start showing banners (atomatic when autoShowBanner is set to true)
      admob.createBannerView();
      
      // Request interstitial ad (will present automatically when autoShowInterstitial is set to true)
      admob.requestInterstitialAd();

      // Request rewarded ad (will present automatically when autoShowRewarded is set to true)
      admob.requestRewardedAd();
    }
    
    document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);

If you don't specify tappxId, no tappx requests will be placed (even if you specify a tappxShare). See Tappx configuration for more detailed info.

⚠️ Be sure to start ads on "deviceready" event otherwise, the plugin would not work.

Full documentation

Visit the wiki of Google AdMob Cordova plugin. Table of contents:

Complete example code

Note that the admob ads are configured inside onDeviceReady(). This is because only after device ready the AdMob Cordova plugin will be working.


    var isAppForeground = true;
    
    function initAds() {
      if (admob) {
        var adPublisherIds = {
          ios : {
            banner : "ca-app-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/BBBBBBBBBB",
            interstitial : "ca-app-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/IIIIIIIIII"
          },
          android : {
            banner : "ca-app-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/BBBBBBBBBB",
            interstitial : "ca-app-pub-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/IIIIIIIIII"
          }
        };
          
        var admobid = (/(android)/i.test(navigator.userAgent)) ? adPublisherIds.android : adPublisherIds.ios;
            
        admob.setOptions({
          publisherId:          admobid.banner,
          interstitialAdId:     admobid.interstitial,
          autoShowBanner:       true,
          autoShowInterstitial: false,
          autoShowRewarded:     false,
          tappxIdiOS:           "/XXXXXXXXX/Pub-XXXX-iOS-IIII",
          tappxIdAndroid:       "/XXXXXXXXX/Pub-XXXX-Android-AAAA",
          tappxShare:           0.5,
        });

        registerAdEvents();
        
      } else {
        alert('AdMobAds plugin not ready');
      }
    }
    
    function onAdLoaded(e) {
      if (isAppForeground) {
        if (e.adType === admob.AD_TYPE.AD_TYPE_BANNER) {
          console.log("New banner received");
        } else if (e.adType === admob.INTERSTITIAL) {
          console.log("An interstitial has been loaded and autoshown. If you want to automatically show the interstitial ad, set 'autoShowInterstitial: true' in admob.setOptions() or remove it");
          admob.showInterstitialAd();
        } else if (e.adType === admob.AD_TYPE_REWARDED) {
          console.log("New rewarded ad received");
          admob.showRewardedAd();
        }
      }
    }
    
    function onPause() {
      if (isAppForeground) {
        admob.destroyBannerView();
        isAppForeground = false;
      }
    }
    
    function onResume() {
      if (!isAppForeground) {
        setTimeout(admob.createBannerView, 1);
        setTimeout(admob.requestInterstitialAd, 1);
        isAppForeground = true;
      }
    }
    
    // optional, in case respond to events
    function registerAdEvents() {
      document.addEventListener(admob.events.onAdLoaded, onAdLoaded);
      document.addEventListener(admob.events.onAdFailedToLoad, function (e) {});
      document.addEventListener(admob.events.onAdOpened, function (e) {});
      document.addEventListener(admob.events.onAdClosed, function (e) {});
      document.addEventListener(admob.events.onAdLeftApplication, function (e) {});
      
      document.addEventListener("pause", onPause, false);
      document.addEventListener("resume", onResume, false);
    }
        
    function onDeviceReady() {
      document.removeEventListener('deviceready', onDeviceReady, false);
      initAds();

      // display a banner at startup
      admob.createBannerView();
        
      // request an interstitial ad
      admob.requestInterstitialAd();

      // request a rewarded ad
      admob.requestRewardedAd();
    }
    
    document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);

Contributing

You can use this cordova plugin for free. You can contribute to this project in many ways:

You can also support this project by sharing 2% Ad traffic (it's not mandatory: if you are unwilling to share, please fork and remove the donation code).

Love the project? Wanna buy me a coffee (or a beer :D)? Click here

Screenshots

iPhone:

Phonegp Cordova admob plugin in iPhone

iPad Banner Portrait:

Phonegp Cordova admob plugin in iPad

iPad Banner Landscape:

Phonegp Cordova banner admob plugin

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2014 AppFeel

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of
this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in
the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to
use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies
of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do
so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.

Credits

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial