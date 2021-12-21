Cordova CLI

The command line tool to build, deploy and manage Cordova-based applications.

Apache Cordova allows for building native mobile applications using HTML, CSS and JavaScript. This tool helps with management of multi-platform Cordova applications as well as Cordova plugin integration.

Installation

In your command-line on Windows:

c:\> npm install -g cordova

In your terminal on Mac OS X/Linux:

$sudo npm install -g cordova

Creating a new Cordova project

This simple example demonstrates how Cordova CLI can be used to create a myApp project with the camera plugin and run it for android platform:

cordova create myApp com.myCompany.myApp myApp cd myApp cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-camera --save cordova platform add android --save cordova requirements android cordova build android --verbose cordova run android

Docs

Contributing

Cordova is an open source Apache project and contributors are needed to keep this project moving forward. Learn more on how to contribute on our website.

Reporting Issues