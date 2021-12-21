The command line tool to build, deploy and manage Cordova-based applications.
Apache Cordova allows for building native mobile applications using HTML, CSS and JavaScript. This tool helps with management of multi-platform Cordova applications as well as Cordova plugin integration.
In your command-line on Windows:
c:\> npm install -g cordova
In your terminal on Mac OS X/Linux:
$sudo npm install -g cordova
This simple example demonstrates how Cordova CLI can be used to create a
myApp project with the
camera plugin and run it for
android platform:
cordova create myApp com.myCompany.myApp myApp
cd myApp
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-camera --save
cordova platform add android --save
cordova requirements android
cordova build android --verbose
cordova run android
Cordova is an open source Apache project and contributors are needed to keep this project moving forward. Learn more on how to contribute on our website.
If you find issues with the Cordova CLI, please follow our guidelines for reporting issues. Please bear in mind that most of
cordova-cli's functionality is implemented in cordova-lib, so that could be the place to report your issue.
Platform-specific issues should be reported in the relevant repositories, such as cordova-android and cordova-ios.
Fast builds, any plugins, but harder to write plugins in start. Good solution to start developing mobile apps. Then you can move to @capacitor