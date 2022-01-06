Corber is a CLI that improves the hybrid app build experience for Vue, Ember, Glimmer, and React apps using Cordova.
Corber handles framework and app builds and validations with a single command:
corber build - without affecting existing web flows. The CLI also includes on-device livereload for development and utility functions for icons, plugins, and more. And when needed, it can proxy to the Cordova CLI.
It is a continuation of the ember-cordova project. ember-cordova users can find details here, and continue to access the existing ember addon and documentation. For migration instructions, see Migrating from Ember Cordova.
# Yarn
yarn global add corber
# NPM
npm install -g corber
corber init.
vue.config.js. (Create file in project root if it doesn't exist. See Example Vue Config.)
corber-webpack-plugin and assign it as
CorberWebpackPlugin.
new CorberWebpackPlugin() to the
configureWebpack.plugins array.
For Vue CLI 2 or Non-Vue CLI, see Configure Vue CLI 2 or Non-Vue CLI projects.
config/environment.js.
locationType to
hash.
rootURL or
baseURL to remove its leading slash, if it has one.
Corber comes with built-in support for Vue, Ember, and React, but can be extended to work with the framework of your choice. See Extending Corber to Support Other Frameworks.
corber start.
corber build. (Ignore error code 65 error, signing will be set in step 3.)
corber open to open the Xcode project.
For Android builds see Android Setup. For full documentation, please visit corber.io.
Pull requests are very welcome. You can read our style guides here.
If you are unsure about your contribution idea, please feel free to open an issue for feedback.
Find an issue with our documentation? All docs are hosted on this repo under the
gh-pages branch.
Corber is maintained by Isle of Code.