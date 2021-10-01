openbase logo
cop

copyfiles

by Calvin Metcalf
2.4.1

copy files on the command line

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

743K

GitHub Stars

329

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

copyfiles Build Status

copy files easily

Install

npm install copyfiles -g

Command Line

  Usage: copyfiles [options] inFile [more files ...] outDirectory

  Options:
    -u, --up       slice a path off the bottom of the paths               [number]
    -a, --all      include files & directories begining with a dot (.)   [boolean]
    -f, --flat     flatten the output                                    [boolean]
    -e, --exclude  pattern or glob to exclude (may be passed multiple times)
    -E, --error    throw error if nothing is copied                      [boolean]
    -V, --verbose  print more information to console                     [boolean]
    -s, --soft     do not overwrite destination files if they exist      [boolean]
    -F, --follow   follow symbolink links                                [boolean]
    -v, --version  Show version number                                   [boolean]
    -h, --help     Show help                                             [boolean]

copy some files, give it a bunch of arguments, (which can include globs), the last one is the out directory (which it will create if necessary). Note: on windows globs must be double quoted, everybody else can quote however they please.

copyfiles foo foobar foo/bar/*.js out

you now have a directory called out, with the files foo and foobar in it, it also has a directory named foo with a directory named bar in it that has all the files from foo/bar that match the glob.

If all the files are in a folder that you don't want in the path out path, ex:

copyfiles something/*.js out

which would put all the js files in out/something, you can use the --up (or -u) option

copyfiles -u 1 something/*.js out

which would put all the js files in out

you can also just do -f which will flatten all the output into one directory, so with files ./foo/a.txt and ./foo/bar/b.txt

copyfiles -f ./foo/*.txt ./foo/bar/*.txt out

will put a.txt and b.txt into out

if your terminal doesn't support globstars then you can quote them

copyfiles -f ./foo/**/*.txt out

does not work by default on a mac

but

copyfiles -f "./foo/**/*.txt" out

does.

You could quote globstars as a part of input:

copyfiles some.json "./some_folder/*.json" ./dist/ && echo 'JSON files copied.'

You can use the -e option to exclude some files from the pattern, so to exclude all all files ending in .test.js you could do

copyfiles -e "**/*.test.js" -f ./foo/**/*.js out

Other options include

  • -a or --all which includes files that start with a dot.
  • -s or --soft to soft copy, which will not overwrite existing files.
  • -F or --follow which follows symbolinks

copyup

also creates a copyup command which is identical to copyfiles but -up defaults to 1

Programic API

var copyfiles = require('copyfiles');

copyfiles([paths], opt, callback);

takes an array of paths, last one is the destination path, also takes an optional argument which the -u option if a number, otherwise if it's true it's the flat option or if it is an object it is a hash of the various options (the long version e.g. up, all, flat, exclude, error, verbose, follow, and soft)

Tilde support for home directory

when the src/dest path start with tilde for home directory under windows, please make sure -u or -f is added in options or use copyup command. if not you will get Error: Illegal characters in path.

