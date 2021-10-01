copyfiles

copy files easily

Install

npm install copyfiles -g

Command Line

Usage: copyfiles [options] inFile [more files ...] outDirectory Options: -u, --up slice a path off the bottom of the paths [number] -a, --all include files & directories begining with a dot (.) [boolean] -f, --flat flatten the output [boolean] -e, --exclude pattern or glob to exclude (may be passed multiple times ) -E, --error throw error if nothing is copied [boolean] -V, --verbose print more information to console [boolean] -s, --soft do not overwrite destination files if they exist [boolean] -F, --follow follow symbolink links [boolean] -v, --version Show version number [boolean] -h, -- help Show help [boolean]

copy some files, give it a bunch of arguments, (which can include globs), the last one is the out directory (which it will create if necessary). Note: on windows globs must be double quoted, everybody else can quote however they please.

copyfiles foo foobar foo/bar/*.js out

you now have a directory called out, with the files foo and foobar in it, it also has a directory named foo with a directory named bar in it that has all the files from foo/bar that match the glob.

If all the files are in a folder that you don't want in the path out path, ex:

copyfiles something/*.js out

which would put all the js files in out/something , you can use the --up (or -u ) option

copyfiles -u 1 something/*.js out

which would put all the js files in out

you can also just do -f which will flatten all the output into one directory, so with files ./foo/a.txt and ./foo/bar/b.txt

copyfiles -f ./foo/*.txt ./foo/bar/*.txt out

will put a.txt and b.txt into out

if your terminal doesn't support globstars then you can quote them

copyfiles -f ./foo/**/*.txt out

does not work by default on a mac

but

copyfiles -f "./foo/**/*.txt" out

does.

You could quote globstars as a part of input:

copyfiles some.json "./some_folder/*.json" ./dist/ && echo 'JSON files copied.'

You can use the -e option to exclude some files from the pattern, so to exclude all all files ending in .test.js you could do

copyfiles -e "**/*.test.js" -f ./foo/**/*.js out

Other options include

-a or --all which includes files that start with a dot.

or which includes files that start with a dot. -s or --soft to soft copy, which will not overwrite existing files.

or to soft copy, which will not overwrite existing files. -F or --follow which follows symbolinks

copyup

also creates a copyup command which is identical to copyfiles but -up defaults to 1

Programic API

var copyfiles = require ( 'copyfiles' ); copyfiles([paths], opt, callback);

takes an array of paths, last one is the destination path, also takes an optional argument which the -u option if a number, otherwise if it's true it's the flat option or if it is an object it is a hash of the various options (the long version e.g. up, all, flat, exclude, error, verbose, follow, and soft)

Tilde support for home directory