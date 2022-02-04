Copies individual files or entire directories, which already exist, to the build directory.
To begin, you'll need to install
copy-webpack-plugin:
npm install copy-webpack-plugin --save-dev
or
yarn add -D copy-webpack-plugin
or
pnpm add -D copy-webpack-plugin
Then add the plugin to your
webpack config. For example:
webpack.config.js
const CopyPlugin = require("copy-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{ from: "source", to: "dest" },
{ from: "other", to: "public" },
],
}),
],
};
ℹ️
copy-webpack-pluginis not designed to copy files generated from the build process; rather, it is to copy files that already exist in the source tree, as part of the build process.
ℹ️ If you want
webpack-dev-serverto write files to the output directory during development, you can force it with the
writeToDiskoption or the
write-file-webpack-plugin.
ℹ️ You can get the original source filename from Asset Objects.
The plugin's signature:
webpack.config.js
const CopyPlugin = require("copy-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{ from: "source", to: "dest" },
{ from: "other", to: "public" },
],
options: {
concurrency: 100,
},
}),
],
};
Patterns
from
to
context
globOptions
filter
toType
force
priority
transform
transformAll
noErrorOnMissing
info
from
Type:
type from = string;
Default:
undefined
Glob or path from where we copy files.
Globs accept fast-glob pattern-syntax.
Glob can only be a
string.
⚠️ Don't use directly
\\in
fromoption if it is a
glob(i.e
path\to\file.ext) option because on UNIX the backslash is a valid character inside a path component, i.e., it's not a separator. On Windows, the forward slash and the backward slash are both separators. Instead please use
/.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
"relative/path/to/file.ext",
"relative/path/to/dir",
path.resolve(__dirname, "src", "file.ext"),
path.resolve(__dirname, "src", "dir"),
"**/*",
{
from: "**/*",
},
// If absolute path is a `glob` we replace backslashes with forward slashes, because only forward slashes can be used in the `glob`
path.posix.join(
path.resolve(__dirname, "src").replace(/\\/g, "/"),
"*.txt"
),
],
}),
],
};
For windows
If you define
from as absolute file path or absolute folder path on
Windows, you can use windows path segment (
\\)
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: path.resolve(__dirname, "file.txt"),
},
],
}),
],
};
But you should always use forward-slashes in
glob expressions
See fast-glob manual.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
// If absolute path is a `glob` we replace backslashes with forward slashes, because only forward slashes can be used in the `glob`
from: path.posix.join(
path.resolve(__dirname, "fixtures").replace(/\\/g, "/"),
"*.txt"
),
},
],
}),
],
};
The
context behaves differently depending on what the
from is (
glob,
file or
dir).
More
examples
to
Type:
type to =
| string
| ((pathData: { context: string; absoluteFilename?: string }) => string);
Default:
compiler.options.output
string
Output path.
⚠️ Don't use directly
\\in
to(i.e
path\to\dest) option because on UNIX the backslash is a valid character inside a path component, i.e., it's not a separator. On Windows, the forward slash and the backward slash are both separators. Instead please use
/or
pathmethods.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "**/*",
to: "relative/path/to/dest/",
},
{
from: "**/*",
to: "/absolute/path/to/dest/",
},
{
from: "**/*",
to: "[path][name].[contenthash][ext]",
},
],
}),
],
};
function
Allows to modify the writing path.
⚠️ Don't return directly
\\in
to(i.e
path\to\newFile) option because on UNIX the backslash is a valid character inside a path component, i.e., it's not a separator. On Windows, the forward slash and the backward slash are both separators. Instead please use
/or
pathmethods.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "src/*.png",
to({ context, absoluteFilename }) {
return "dest/newPath/[name][ext]";
},
},
],
}),
],
};
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "src/*.png",
to({ context, absoluteFilename }) {
return Promise.resolve("dest/newPath/[name][ext]");
},
},
],
}),
],
};
context
Type:
type context = string;
Default:
options.context|compiler.options.context
A path that determines how to interpret the
from path.
⚠️ Don't use directly
\\in
context(i.e
path\to\context) option because on UNIX the backslash is a valid character inside a path component, i.e., it's not a separator. On Windows, the forward slash and the backward slash are both separators. Instead please use
/or
pathmethods.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "src/*.txt",
to: "dest/",
context: "app/",
},
],
}),
],
};
The
context option can be an absolute or relative path. If
context is a relative, then it is converted to absolute based to
compiler.options.context
Also,
context indicates how to interpret the search results. Further, he is considered in this role.
To determine the structure from which the found resources will be copied to the destination folder, the
context option is used.
If
from is a file, then
context is equal to the directory in which this file is located. Accordingly, the result will be only the file name.
If
from is a directory, then
context is the same as
from and is equal to the directory itself. In this case, the result will be a hierarchical structure of the found folders and files relative to the specified directory.
If
from is a glob, then regardless of the
context option, the result will be the structure specified in the
from option
More
examples
globOptions
Type:
type globOptions = import("globby").Options;
Default:
undefined
Allows to configure the glob pattern matching library used by the plugin. See the list of supported options To exclude files from the selection, you should use globOptions.ignore option
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "public/**/*",
globOptions: {
dot: true,
gitignore: true,
ignore: ["**/file.*", "**/ignored-directory/**"],
},
},
],
}),
],
};
filter
Type:
type filter = (filepath: string) => boolean;
Default:
undefined
ℹ️ To ignore files by path please use the
globOptions.ignoreoption.
webpack.config.js
const fs = require("fs").promise;
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "public/**/*",
filter: async (resourcePath) => {
const data = await fs.promises.readFile(resourcePath);
const content = data.toString();
if (content === "my-custom-content") {
return false;
}
return true;
},
},
],
}),
],
};
toType
Type:
type toType = "dir" | "file" | "template";
Default:
undefined
Determinate what is
to option - directory, file or template.
Sometimes it is hard to say what is
to, example
path/to/dir-with.ext.
If you want to copy files in directory you need use
dir option.
We try to automatically determine the
type so you most likely do not need this option.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
'dir'
string
undefined
|If
to has no extension or ends on
'/'
'file'
string
undefined
|If
to is not a directory and is not a template
'template'
string
undefined
|If
to contains a template pattern
'dir'
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "path/to/file.txt",
to: "directory/with/extension.ext",
toType: "dir",
},
],
}),
],
};
'file'
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "path/to/file.txt",
to: "file/without/extension",
toType: "file",
},
],
}),
],
};
'template'
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "src/",
to: "dest/[name].[contenthash][ext]",
toType: "template",
},
],
}),
],
};
force
Type:
type force = boolean;
Default:
false
Overwrites files already in
compilation.assets (usually added by other plugins/loaders).
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "src/**/*",
to: "dest/",
force: true,
},
],
}),
],
};
priority
Type:
type priority = number;
Default:
0
Allows to specify the priority of copying files with the same destination name.
Files for patterns with higher priority will be copied later.
To overwrite files, the
force option must be enabled.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
// Copied second and will overwrite "dir_2/file.txt"
{
from: "dir_1/file.txt",
to: "newfile.txt",
force: true,
priority: 10,
},
// Copied first
{
from: "dir_2/file.txt",
to: "newfile.txt",
priority: 5,
},
],
}),
],
};
transform
Type:
type transform =
| {
transformer: (input: string, absoluteFilename: string) => string | Buffer;
cache?: boolean | TransformerCacheObject | undefined;
}
| ((input: string, absoluteFilename: string) => string | Buffer);
Default:
undefined
Allows to modify the file contents.
function
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "src/*.png",
to: "dest/",
// The `content` argument is a [`Buffer`](https://nodejs.org/api/buffer.html) object, it could be converted to a `String` to be processed using `content.toString()`
// The `absoluteFrom` argument is a `String`, it is absolute path from where the file is being copied
transform(content, absoluteFrom) {
return optimize(content);
},
},
],
}),
],
};
object
|Name
|Default
|Description
transformer
undefined
|Allows to modify the file contents.
cache
false
|Enable
transform caching. You can use
transform: { cache: { key: 'my-cache-key' } } to invalidate the cache.
transformer
Type:
type transformer = (input: string, absoluteFilename: string) => string;
Default:
undefined
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "src/*.png",
to: "dest/",
// The `content` argument is a [`Buffer`](https://nodejs.org/api/buffer.html) object, it could be converted to a `String` to be processed using `content.toString()`
// The `absoluteFrom` argument is a `String`, it is absolute path from where the file is being copied
transform: {
transformer(content, absoluteFrom) {
return optimize(content);
},
},
},
],
}),
],
};
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "src/*.png",
to: "dest/",
transform: {
transformer(content, path) {
return Promise.resolve(optimize(content));
},
},
},
],
}),
],
};
cache
Type:
type cache =
| boolean
| {
keys: {
[key: string]: any;
};
}
| {
keys: (
defaultCacheKeys: {
[key: string]: any;
},
absoluteFilename: string
) => Promise<{
[key: string]: any;
}>;
}
| undefined;
Default:
false
webpack.config.js
Enable/disable and configure caching.
Default path to cache directory:
node_modules/.cache/copy-webpack-plugin.
boolean
Enables/Disable
transform caching.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "src/*.png",
to: "dest/",
transform: {
transformer(content, path) {
return optimize(content);
},
cache: true,
},
},
],
}),
],
};
object
Enables
transform caching and setup cache directory and invalidation keys.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "src/*.png",
to: "dest/",
transform: {
transformer(content, path) {
return optimize(content);
},
cache: {
directory: path.resolve(__dirname, "cache-directory"),
keys: {
// May be useful for invalidating cache based on external values
// For example, you can invalid cache based on `process.version` - { node: process.version }
key: "value",
},
},
},
},
],
}),
],
};
You can setup invalidation keys using a function.
Simple function:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "src/*.png",
to: "dest/",
transform: {
transformer(content, path) {
return optimize(content);
},
cache: {
directory: path.resolve(__dirname, "cache-directory"),
keys: (defaultCacheKeys, absoluteFrom) => {
const keys = getCustomCacheInvalidationKeysSync();
return {
...defaultCacheKeys,
keys,
};
},
},
},
},
],
}),
],
};
Async function:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "src/*.png",
to: "dest/",
transform: {
transformer(content, path) {
return optimize(content);
},
cache: {
directory: path.resolve(__dirname, "cache-directory"),
keys: async (defaultCacheKeys, absoluteFrom) => {
const keys = await getCustomCacheInvalidationKeysAsync();
return {
...defaultCacheKeys,
keys,
};
},
},
},
},
],
}),
],
};
transformAll
Type:
type transformAll = (
data: {
data: Buffer;
sourceFilename: string;
absoluteFilename: string;
}[]
) => any;
Default:
undefined
Allows you to modify the contents of multiple files and save the result to one file.
ℹ️ The
tooption must be specified and point to a file. It is allowed to use only
[contenthash]and
[fullhash]template strings.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "src/**/*.txt",
to: "dest/file.txt",
// The `assets` argument is an assets array for the pattern.from ("src/**/*.txt")
transformAll(assets) {
const result = assets.reduce((accumulator, asset) => {
// The asset content can be obtained from `asset.source` using `source` method.
// The asset content is a [`Buffer`](https://nodejs.org/api/buffer.html) object, it could be converted to a `String` to be processed using `content.toString()`
const content = asset.data;
accumulator = `${accumulator}${content}\n`;
return accumulator;
}, "");
return result;
},
},
],
}),
],
};
noErrorOnMissing
Type:
type noErrorOnMissing = boolean;
Default:
false
Doesn't generate an error on missing file(s).
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: path.resolve(__dirname, "missing-file.txt"),
noErrorOnMissing: true,
},
],
}),
],
};
info
Type:
type info =
| Record<string, any>
| ((item: {
absoluteFilename: string;
sourceFilename: string;
filename: string;
toType: ToType;
}) => Record<string, any>);
Default:
undefined
Allows to add assets info.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
"relative/path/to/file.ext",
{
from: "**/*",
// Terser skip this file for minimization
info: { minimized: true },
},
],
}),
],
};
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
"relative/path/to/file.ext",
{
from: "**/*",
// Terser skip this file for minimization
info: (file) => ({ minimized: true }),
},
],
}),
],
};
concurrency
type:
type concurrency = number;
default:
100
limits the number of simultaneous requests to fs
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [...patterns],
options: { concurrency: 50 },
}),
],
};
from (
glob,
file or
dir).
Take for example the following file structure:
src/directory-nested/deep-nested/deepnested-file.txt
src/directory-nested/nested-file.txt
Everything that you specify in
from will be included in the result:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "src/directory-nested/**/*",
},
],
}),
],
};
Result:
src/directory-nested/deep-nested/deepnested-file.txt,
src/directory-nested/nested-file.txt
If you want only content
src/directory-nested/, you should only indicate
glob in
from. The path to the folder in which the search should take place, should be moved to
context.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "**/*",
context: path.resolve(__dirname, "src", "directory-nested"),
},
],
}),
],
};
Result:
deep-nested/deepnested-file.txt,
nested-file.txt
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: path.resolve(__dirname, "src", "directory-nested"),
},
],
}),
],
};
Result:
deep-nested/deepnested-file.txt,
nested-file.txt
Technically, this is
**/* with a predefined context equal to the specified directory.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "**/*",
context: path.resolve(__dirname, "src", "directory-nested"),
},
],
}),
],
};
Result:
deep-nested/deepnested-file.txt,
nested-file.txt
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: path.resolve(
__dirname,
"src",
"directory-nested",
"nested-file.txt"
),
},
],
}),
],
};
Result:
nested-file.txt
Technically, this is a filename with a predefined context equal to
path.dirname(pathToFile).
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "nested-file.txt",
context: path.resolve(__dirname, "src", "directory-nested"),
},
],
}),
],
};
Result:
nested-file.txt
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: path.posix.join(
path.resolve(__dirname, "src").replace(/\\/g, "/"),
"**/*"
),
globOptions: {
ignore: [
// Ignore all `txt` files
"**/*.txt",
// Ignore all files in all subdirectories
"**/subdir/**",
],
},
},
],
}),
],
};
Removes all directory references and only copies file names.
⚠️ If files have the same name, the result is non-deterministic.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: "src/**/*",
to: "[name][ext]",
},
],
}),
],
};
Result:
file-1.txt
file-2.txt
nested-file.txt
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
// When copying files starting with a dot, must specify the toType option
// toType: "file",
to({ context, absoluteFilename }) {
return `newdirectory/${path.relative(context, absoluteFilename)}`;
},
from: "directory",
},
],
}),
],
};
Result:
"newdirectory/file-1.txt",
"newdirectory/nestedfile.txt",
"newdirectory/nested/deep-nested/deepnested.txt",
"newdirectory/nested/nestedfile.txt",
Useful if you need to simply copy
*.js files to destination "as is" without evaluating and minimizing them using Terser.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
"relative/path/to/file.ext",
{
from: "**/*",
// Terser skip this file for minimization
info: { minimized: true },
},
],
}),
],
};
yarn workspaces and
monorepos
When using
yarn workspaces or
monorepos, relative copy paths from node_modules can be broken due to the way packages are hoisting.
To avoid this, should explicitly specify where to copy the files from using
require.resolve.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: `${path.dirname(
require.resolve(`${moduleName}/package.json`)
)}/target`,
to: "target",
},
],
}),
],
};
Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.