Simple module exposing
copy function that will try to use execCommand with fallback to IE-specific
clipboardData interface and finally, resort to usual
prompt with proper text content and message.
import copy from 'copy-to-clipboard';
copy('Text');
// Copy with options
copy('Text', {
debug: true,
message: 'Press #{key} to copy',
});
copy(text: string, options: object): boolean — tries to copy text to clipboard. Returns
true if no additional keystrokes were required from user (so,
execCommand, IE's
clipboardData worked) or
false.
|Value
|Default
|Notes
|options.debug
|false
Boolean. Optional. Enable output to console.
|options.message
|Copy to clipboard:
#{key}, Enter
String. Optional. Prompt message.
*
|options.format
|"text/html"
String. Optional. Set the MIME type of what you want to copy as. Use
text/html to copy as HTML,
text/plain to avoid inherited styles showing when pasted into rich text editor.
|options.onCopy
|null
function onCopy(clipboardData: object): void. Optional. Receives the clipboardData element for adding custom behavior such as additional formats
* all occurrences of
#{key} are replaced with
⌘+C for macOS/iOS users, and
Ctrl+C otherwise.
Works everywhere where
prompt* is available. Works best (i.e. without additional keystrokes) in Chrome, FF, Safari 10+, and, supposedly, IE/Edge.
Note: does not work on some older iOS devices.
* – even though Safari 8 has
prompt, you cannot specify prefilled content for prompt modal – thus it doesn't work as expected.
npm i --save copy-to-clipboard
<script src="https://wzrd.in/standalone/copy-to-clipboard@latest" async></script>
You will have
window.copyToClipboard exposed for you to use.
This project has some automated tests, that will run using nightwatch on top of selenium.
npm i
npm test
This library has built-in Typescript definitions.
import * as copy from 'copy-to-clipboard';
