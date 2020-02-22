openbase logo
ctc

copy-to-clipboard

by Джон, просто Джон
3.3.1

Copy stuff into clipboard from your browser using JS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9M

GitHub Stars

931

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

4.8/5
preveenraj

Easy to Use: 2
Performant: 1

Readme

Copy to clipboard Build Status

Simple module exposing copy function that will try to use execCommand with fallback to IE-specific clipboardData interface and finally, resort to usual prompt with proper text content and message.

Example

import copy from 'copy-to-clipboard';

copy('Text');

// Copy with options
copy('Text', {
  debug: true,
  message: 'Press #{key} to copy',
});

API

copy(text: string, options: object): boolean — tries to copy text to clipboard. Returns true if no additional keystrokes were required from user (so, execCommand, IE's clipboardData worked) or false.

ValueDefaultNotes
options.debugfalseBoolean. Optional. Enable output to console.
options.messageCopy to clipboard: #{key}, EnterString. Optional. Prompt message. *
options.format"text/html"String. Optional. Set the MIME type of what you want to copy as. Use text/html to copy as HTML, text/plain to avoid inherited styles showing when pasted into rich text editor.
options.onCopynullfunction onCopy(clipboardData: object): void. Optional. Receives the clipboardData element for adding custom behavior such as additional formats

* all occurrences of #{key} are replaced with ⌘+C for macOS/iOS users, and Ctrl+C otherwise.

Browser support

Works everywhere where prompt* is available. Works best (i.e. without additional keystrokes) in Chrome, FF, Safari 10+, and, supposedly, IE/Edge.

Note: does not work on some older iOS devices.
* – even though Safari 8 has prompt, you cannot specify prefilled content for prompt modal – thus it doesn't work as expected.

Installation

  • Can be used as npm package and then leveraged using commonjs bundler/loader:
npm i --save copy-to-clipboard
  • Can be utilized using wzrd.in. Add following script to your page:
<script src="https://wzrd.in/standalone/copy-to-clipboard@latest" async></script>

You will have window.copyToClipboard exposed for you to use.

UI components based on this package:

See also:

Running Tests

This project has some automated tests, that will run using nightwatch on top of selenium.

npm i
npm test

Typescript

This library has built-in Typescript definitions.

import * as copy from 'copy-to-clipboard';

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Preveen Raj, Kochi, Kerala, India, 58 Ratings, 49 Reviews
Software Engineer @bigbinary
8 months ago

A very compact package to handle the copy event in browser in a very customized manner. Just call the method with the string to be copied and it will be automatically copied to the clipboard.

0
Amecy, 12 Ratings, 0 Reviews
December 23, 2020

