Copy text to the clipboard in modern browsers (0.2 kB)

Try it out!

Comparison

This module: 0.2 kB

clipboard.js : 3.4 kB

Install

$ npm install copy - text - to -clipboard

Usage

import copy from 'copy-text-to-clipboard' ; button.addEventListener( 'click' , () => { copy( '🦄🌈' ); });

API

Copy text to the clipboard.

Returns a boolean of whether it succeeded to copy the text.

Must be called in response to a user gesture event, like click or keyup .

options

Type: object

target

Type: HTMLElement \ Default: document.body

Specify a DOM element where the temporary, behind-the-scenes textarea should be appended, in cases where you need to stay within a focus trap, like in a modal.

Related