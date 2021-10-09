Copy text to the clipboard in modern browsers (0.2 kB)
clipboard.js: 3.4 kB
$ npm install copy-text-to-clipboard
import copy from 'copy-text-to-clipboard';
button.addEventListener('click', () => {
copy('🦄🌈');
});
Copy
text to the clipboard.
Returns a
boolean of whether it succeeded to copy the text.
Must be called in response to a user gesture event, like
click or
keyup.
Type:
object
Type:
HTMLElement\
Default:
document.body
Specify a DOM element where the temporary, behind-the-scenes
textarea should be appended, in cases where you need to stay within a focus trap, like in a modal.