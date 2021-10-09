openbase logo
copy-text-to-clipboard

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.1

Copy text to the clipboard in modern browsers (0.2 kB)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

216K

GitHub Stars

802

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Copy text to the clipboard in modern browsers (0.2 kB)

Try it out!

Comparison

Install

$ npm install copy-text-to-clipboard

Usage

import copy from 'copy-text-to-clipboard';

button.addEventListener('click', () => {
    copy('🦄🌈');
});

API

copy(text, options?)

Copy text to the clipboard.

Returns a boolean of whether it succeeded to copy the text.

Must be called in response to a user gesture event, like click or keyup.

options

Type: object

target

Type: HTMLElement\ Default: document.body

Specify a DOM element where the temporary, behind-the-scenes textarea should be appended, in cases where you need to stay within a focus trap, like in a modal.

  • clipboardy - Access the system clipboard (copy/paste) in Node.js

