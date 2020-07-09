High throughput template dir writes. Supports variable injection using the mustache {{ }} syntax.

Installation

$ npm install copy-template-dir

Usage

const copy = require ( 'copy-template-dir' ) const path = require ( 'path' ) const vars = { foo : 'bar' } const inDir = path.join(process.cwd(), 'templates' ) const outDir = path.join(process.cwd(), 'dist' ) copy(inDir, outDir, vars, (err, createdFiles) => { if (err) throw err createdFiles.forEach( filePath => console .log( `Created ${filePath} ` )) console .log( 'done!' ) })

API

Copy a directory of files over to the target directory, and inject the files with variables. Takes the following arguments:

templateDir : The directory that holds the templates. Filenames prepended with a _ will have it removed when copying. Dotfiles need to be prepended with a _ . Files and filenames are populated with variables using the {{varName}} syntax.

: An object with variables that are injected into the template files and file names. cb(err, createdFiles): A callback that is called on completion, with paths to created files if there were no errors.

License

MIT