ctd

copy-template-dir

by Yosh
1.4.0 (see all)

High throughput template dir writes

121K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

copy-template-dir

High throughput template dir writes. Supports variable injection using the mustache {{ }} syntax.

Installation

$ npm install copy-template-dir

Usage

const copy = require('copy-template-dir')
const path = require('path')

const vars = { foo: 'bar' }
const inDir = path.join(process.cwd(), 'templates')
const outDir = path.join(process.cwd(), 'dist')

copy(inDir, outDir, vars, (err, createdFiles) => {
  if (err) throw err
  createdFiles.forEach(filePath => console.log(`Created ${filePath}`))
  console.log('done!')
})

API

copyTemplateDir(templateDir, targetDir, vars, cb)

Copy a directory of files over to the target directory, and inject the files with variables. Takes the following arguments:

  • templateDir: The directory that holds the templates. Filenames prepended with a _ will have it removed when copying. Dotfiles need to be prepended with a _. Files and filenames are populated with variables using the {{varName}} syntax.
  • targetDir: the output directory
  • vars: An object with variables that are injected into the template files and file names.
  • cb(err, createdFiles): A callback that is called on completion, with paths to created files if there were no errors.

See Also

License

MIT

