copy-modules-webpack-plugin is a Webpack plugin which copies all of the source files which go into the webpack
bundle(s) to a separate directory. This enables external tools such as Sonatype Nexus Lifecycle to analyze only those
source files which will be included in the final bundle.
npm install --save-dev copy-modules-webpack-plugin
Instantiate the plugin with the desired configuration options and include it in the
plugins array of your webpack configuration:
const CopyModulesPlugin = require("copy-modules-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
new CopyModulesPlugin({
destination: 'webpack-modules'
})
]
}
copy-modules-webpack-plugin currently supports the following configuration options:
When using Webpack 4, set this to true to also copy the package.json file associated with each copied module file. This may be useful if you are analyzing the output with a tool that has need for additional metadata about each module (Default: false).
Note: when using webpack 5, the package.json files are copied regardless of the value of this flag.
It is worth noting that this is NOT SUPPORTED by Sonatype, and is a contribution of ours to the open source community (read: you!)
Remember:
Phew, that was easier than I thought. Last but not least of all:
Have fun creating and using this plugin, we are glad to have you here!
Looking to contribute to our code but need some help? There's a few ways to get information: