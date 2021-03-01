Copy Modules Plugin

Table Of Contents

Introduction

copy-modules-webpack-plugin is a Webpack plugin which copies all of the source files which go into the webpack bundle(s) to a separate directory. This enables external tools such as Sonatype Nexus Lifecycle to analyze only those source files which will be included in the final bundle.

N.B. Since version 2.0 the plugin is only compatible with webpack 4.0 and later. Use 1.x releases for webpack 3.

Installation

npm install --save-dev copy-modules-webpack-plugin

Usage

Instantiate the plugin with the desired configuration options and include it in the plugins array of your webpack configuration:

const CopyModulesPlugin = require ( "copy-modules-webpack-plugin" ); module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new CopyModulesPlugin({ destination : 'webpack-modules' }) ] }

Configuration

copy-modules-webpack-plugin currently supports the following configuration options:

destination The destination directory where the modules will be copied. includePackageJsons When using Webpack 4, set this to true to also copy the package.json file associated with each copied module file. This may be useful if you are analyzing the output with a tool that has need for additional metadata about each module (Default: false). Note: when using webpack 5, the package.json files are copied regardless of the value of this flag.

The Fine Print

It is worth noting that this is NOT SUPPORTED by Sonatype, and is a contribution of ours to the open source community (read: you!)

Remember:

Use this contribution at the risk tolerance that you have

Do NOT file Sonatype support tickets related to Webpack support

DO file issues here on GitHub, so that the community can pitch in

Phew, that was easier than I thought. Last but not least of all:

Have fun creating and using this plugin, we are glad to have you here!

Getting help

Looking to contribute to our code but need some help? There's a few ways to get information: