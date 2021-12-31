Copy files from one path to another, based on the instructions provided in a configuration file.

Use cases

This tool is useful when a few files need to be copied / updated frequently

This tool works as a basic alternative for npm / bower when you wish to copy the scripts out of node_modules / bower_components folder

/ when you wish to copy the scripts out of / folder You may like to use this tool if you prefer to keep some third-party dependencies (eg: from node_modules ) updated and/or committed to your project's repository

Installation

$ npm install -g copy-files-from-to

How to use

In your package.json file, add the "copyFiles" and "copyFilesSettings" (optional) instructions as described in this section.

Alternatively, you may create a file, say, copy-files-from-to.json or copy-files-from-to.cjson (JSON with comments) in your project and refer to the following usage examples.

Basic usage

Sample file: package.json

{ "name" : "my-application" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "dependencies" : { "jquery" : "3.4.0" }, "copyFiles" : [ { "from" : "node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.js" , "to" : "scripts/jquery/jquery.js" }, { "from" : "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/webextensions/console-panel/master/src/console-panel.js" , "to" : "scripts/console-panel/console-panel.js" }, { "from" : "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/webextensions/console-panel/master/src/console-panel.css" , "to" : "scripts/console-panel/console-panel.css" } ] }

Sample file: copy-files-from-to.json

{ "copyFiles" : [ { "from" : "node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.js" , "to" : "scripts/jquery/jquery.js" }, { "from" : "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/webextensions/console-panel/master/src/console-panel.js" , "to" : "scripts/console-panel/console-panel.js" }, { "from" : "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/webextensions/console-panel/master/src/console-panel.css" , "to" : "scripts/console-panel/console-panel.css" } ] }

Command and output

$ copy -files- from - to

Reading copy instructions from file copy-files-from-to .json Starting copy operation in "default" mode: ✓ Copied [ utf8 ] node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery .js to scripts/jquery/jquery .js ✓ Copied [binary] assets/logo .png to build/logo .png ✓ Copied [remote] https: ✓ Copied [remote] https:

Advanced usage

Sample file: copy-files-from-to.cjson

{ "copyFiles" : [ { "from" : { "default" : "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jashkenas/underscore/master/underscore-min.js" , "development" : "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jashkenas/underscore/master/underscore.js" }, "to" : "scripts/underscore.js" }, { "from" : "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jashkenas/underscore/master/underscore-min.js.map" , "to" : { "default" : { "skip" : true }, "pre-production" : "scripts/underscore.js.map" } }, { "from" : { "default" : { "skip" : true }, "pre-production" : "node_modules/native-promise-only/npo.js" , "production" : "node_modules/native-promise-only/npo.js" }, "to" : "scripts/native-promise-only.js" }, { "from" : "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/webextensions/console-panel/master/src/console-panel.js" , "to" : { "default" : "scripts/console-panel/console-panel.js" , "production" : { "skip" : true } } }, { "from" : "assets/**/*.jpg" , "to" : "public/images/" }, { "from" : "assets/**/*.jpg" , "to" : "public/copy-all-jpg-files-to-this-directory/" , "toFlat" : true } ], "copyFilesSettings" : { "whenFileExists" : "notify-about-available-change" , "removeSourceMappingURL" : false , "uglifyJs" : false , "addReferenceToSourceOfOrigin" : false , "ignoreDotFilesAndFolders" : true } }

Command and output

$ copy-files-from-to Reading copy instructions from file copy-files- from -to.cjson Starting copy operation in "default" mode: ✓ Copied [remote] https: ✓ Copied [remote] https:

$ copy-files-from-to --mode development Reading copy instructions from file copy-files- from -to.cjson Starting copy operation in "development" mode: ✓ Copied [remote] https: ✓ Copied [remote] https:

$ copy-files-from-to --mode production Reading copy instructions from file copy-files-from-to .cjson Starting copy operation in "production" mode: ✓ Copied [ utf8 ] node_modules/native-promise-only/npo .js to scripts/native-promise-only .js ✓ Copied [remote] https:

$ copy-files-from-to --mode pre-production --config copy-files-from-to.cjson Reading copy instructions from file copy-files-from-to .cjson Starting copy operation in "pre-production" mode: ✓ Copied [ utf8 ] node_modules/native-promise-only/npo .js to scripts/native-promise-only .js ✓ Copied [remote] https: ✓ Copied [remote] https: ✓ Copied [remote] https:

Configuration

Structure of "copyFiles" instruction file

You can provide the "copyFiles" instructions in a JSON or CJSON file

The file can be structured like: { "copyFiles" : [ { "from" : "http://example.com/index.html" , "to" : "example-index.html" }, { "from" : [ "public/**/*" , "!public/tmp/**/*" , { dot : true , followSymlinkedDirectories : false } ], "to" : "build/" }, { "from" : { "default" : "node_modules/example/index.js" , "development" : "node_modules/example/dev.js" , "production" : "node_modules/example/production.js" }, "to" : { "default" : "example.js" } }, { "from" : { "default" : { "src" : "http://example.com/index-1.0.0.js.map" , "latest" : "http://example.com/index.js.map" } }, "to" : { "default" : { "dest" : "scripts/index.js.map" , "removeSourceMappingURL" : false , "uglifyJs" : false }, "production" : { "skip" : true } } } ], "copyFilesSettings" : { "whenFileExists" : "notify-about-available-change" , "removeSourceMappingURL" : false , "uglifyJs" : false , "addReferenceToSourceOfOrigin" : false "ignoreDotFilesAndFolders" : true } }

Command line options

$ copy-files-from-to -- help

Usage : copy-files-from- to [--config <config-file>] [--mode <mode-name>] [...] Examples : copy-files-from- to copy-files-from- to --config copy-files-from- to .json copy-files-from- to --mode production copy-files-from- to -h copy-files-from- to --version Options : --config <config-file-path> Path to configuration file When unspecified, it looks for : 1 ) copy-files-from- to .cjson 2 ) copy-files-from- to .json 3 ) package.json --mode <mode-name> Mode to use for copying the files When unspecified, it uses "default" mode -- when -file-exists <operation> Override "whenFileExists" setting specified in configuration file <operation> can be "notify-about-available-change" or "overwrite" or "do-nothing" --outdated Notify about outdated parts of the configuration file (takes cue from "latest" property, wherever specified) --verbose Verbose logging -v --version Output the version number -h --help Show help

TODO

See TODO.md

About this project

Author

