Copy files from one path to another, based on the instructions provided in a configuration file.
npm /
bower when you wish to copy the scripts out of
node_modules /
bower_components folder
node_modules) updated and/or committed to your project's repository
$ npm install -g copy-files-from-to
In your
package.json file, add the
"copyFiles" and
"copyFilesSettings" (optional) instructions as described in this section.
Alternatively, you may create a file, say,
copy-files-from-to.json or
copy-files-from-to.cjson (JSON with comments) in your project and refer to the following usage examples.
Sample file: package.json
{
"name": "my-application",
"version": "1.0.0",
"dependencies": {
"jquery": "3.4.0"
},
"copyFiles": [
{
"from": "node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.js",
"to": "scripts/jquery/jquery.js"
},
{
"from": "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/webextensions/console-panel/master/src/console-panel.js",
"to": "scripts/console-panel/console-panel.js"
},
{
"from": "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/webextensions/console-panel/master/src/console-panel.css",
"to": "scripts/console-panel/console-panel.css"
}
]
}
Sample file: copy-files-from-to.json
{
"copyFiles": [
{
"from": "node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.js",
"to": "scripts/jquery/jquery.js"
},
{
"from": "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/webextensions/console-panel/master/src/console-panel.js",
"to": "scripts/console-panel/console-panel.js"
},
{
"from": "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/webextensions/console-panel/master/src/console-panel.css",
"to": "scripts/console-panel/console-panel.css"
}
]
}
$ copy-files-from-to
Reading copy instructions from file copy-files-from-to.json
Starting copy operation in "default" mode:
✓ Copied [ utf8 ] node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.js to scripts/jquery/jquery.js
✓ Copied [binary] assets/logo.png to build/logo.png
✓ Copied [remote] https://raw.githubusercontent.com/webextensions/console-panel/master/src/console-panel.css to scripts/console-panel/console-panel.css
✓ Copied [remote] https://raw.githubusercontent.com/webextensions/console-panel/master/src/console-panel.js to scripts/console-panel/console-panel.js
Sample file: copy-files-from-to.cjson
// This is a CJSON file (JSON with comments)
{
"copyFiles": [
// In "development" mode, copy from the full version of the library, in all other modes, use the minified version
{
"from": {
"default": "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jashkenas/underscore/master/underscore-min.js",
"development": "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jashkenas/underscore/master/underscore.js"
},
"to": "scripts/underscore.js"
},
// Copy this file only in "pre-production" mode
{
"from": "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jashkenas/underscore/master/underscore-min.js.map",
"to": {
"default": {
"skip": true
},
"pre-production": "scripts/underscore.js.map"
}
},
// Copy this file in "pre-production" and "production" mode only
{
"from": {
"default": {
"skip": true
},
"pre-production": "node_modules/native-promise-only/npo.js",
"production": "node_modules/native-promise-only/npo.js"
},
"to": "scripts/native-promise-only.js"
},
// Copy this file in all modes except "production" mode
{
"from": "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/webextensions/console-panel/master/src/console-panel.js",
"to": {
"default": "scripts/console-panel/console-panel.js",
"production": {
"skip": true
}
}
},
// Copy the files matching the "glob" pattern (matching files, along with the their folder structure go into the "to" directory)
{
"from": "assets/**/*.jpg",
"to": "public/images/"
},
// Copy the files matching the "glob" pattern (all of the matching files directly go into the "to" directory) since "toFlat" is set to "true"
{
"from": "assets/**/*.jpg",
"to": "public/copy-all-jpg-files-to-this-directory/",
"toFlat": true
}
],
"copyFilesSettings": {
"whenFileExists": "notify-about-available-change",
"removeSourceMappingURL": false,
"uglifyJs": false,
"addReferenceToSourceOfOrigin": false,
"ignoreDotFilesAndFolders": true
}
}
Reading copy instructions from file copy-files-from-to.cjson
Starting copy operation in "default" mode:
✓ Copied [remote] https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jashkenas/underscore/master/underscore-min.js to scripts/underscore.js
✓ Copied [remote] https://raw.githubusercontent.com/webextensions/console-panel/master/src/console-panel.js to scripts/console-panel/console-panel.js
Reading copy instructions from file copy-files-from-to.cjson
Starting copy operation in "development" mode:
✓ Copied [remote] https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jashkenas/underscore/master/underscore.js to scripts/underscore.js
✓ Copied [remote] https://raw.githubusercontent.com/webextensions/console-panel/master/src/console-panel.js to scripts/console-panel/console-panel.js
Reading copy instructions from file copy-files-from-to.cjson
Starting copy operation in "production" mode:
✓ Copied [ utf8 ] node_modules/native-promise-only/npo.js to scripts/native-promise-only.js
✓ Copied [remote] https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jashkenas/underscore/master/underscore-min.js to scripts/underscore.js
Reading copy instructions from file copy-files-from-to.cjson
Starting copy operation in "pre-production" mode:
✓ Copied [ utf8 ] node_modules/native-promise-only/npo.js to scripts/native-promise-only.js
✓ Copied [remote] https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jashkenas/underscore/master/underscore-min.js to scripts/underscore.js
✓ Copied [remote] https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jashkenas/underscore/master/underscore-min.js.map to scripts/underscore.js.map
✓ Copied [remote] https://raw.githubusercontent.com/webextensions/console-panel/master/src/console-panel.js to scripts/console-panel/console-panel.js
You can provide the "copyFiles" instructions in a JSON or CJSON file
The file can be structured like:
{
// copyFiles (required parameter)
// Summary: This is the instruction set for the files to be copied
// Data type: array (of objects)
"copyFiles": [
// Using "from" and "to", both, as simple strings
{
// from (required parameter)
// Summary: This contains the path of a file which is either on disk or accessible via "http"/"https" URL
// Data type: string, array, or object
// Note: When it is set as a string, it would be used for all modes. When it is set as an object, it can be
// configured differently for different modes (refer to the next example)
// When it is set as an array, it describes an array of glob patterns and settings
"from": "http://example.com/index.html",
// to (required parameter)
// Data type: string or object
// Summary: This instruction set would write a file to this path on the disk
// Note: When it is set as a string, it would be used for all modes. When it is set as an object, it can be
// configured differently for different modes
"to": "example-index.html"
},
// Using "from" as an array of glob expressions
{
// from (required parameter)
// Data type: array
// Note: When it is set as an array, it describes an array of glob patterns and settings
// Any strings in the array are used as glob patterns.
// Any objects are used as fast-glob options: (See https://www.npmjs.com/package/fast-glob)
"from": [
// The first entry here is also used to figure out the "non-magic parent path" from a glob string
// Copy all files from the public folder
"public/**/*",
// A "!" at the beginning of the pattern will ignore any files matching that pattern
// This ignores all files in the public/tmp folder
"!public/tmp/**/*",
// Any objects in the array will be collected together to pass to fast-glob as options
// This will copy any files starting with a .*
// This will not copy symlinked folders
{ dot: true, followSymlinkedDirectories: false }
],
// to (required parameter)
// Data type: string
// Summary: This instruction set would write all the files found with the glob patterns and settings
// to this folder.
// Note: When using glob patterns for the "from" value the target "to" path needs to be a folder
"to": "build/"
},
// Using "from" and "to", both, as objects (and use string based mode entries)
{
"from": {
// The "from" section should contain details about at least one mode
// "default" mode (optional parameter, recommended to have)
// Summary: "default" mode would be used when the command is executed without any mode or when the command
// is executed in a mode which is not described for the given entry
// Data type: string or object
"default": "node_modules/example/index.js",
// <custom> mode (optional parameter if any other mode exists)
"development": "node_modules/example/dev.js",
// <custom> mode (optional parameter if any other mode exists)
"production": "node_modules/example/production.js"
// More <custom> mode entries
},
"to": {
"default": "example.js"
}
},
// Using "from" and "to", both, as objects (and use object based mode entries)
{
"from": {
"default": {
// src (required parameter)
// Summary: This contains the path of a file which is either on disk or accessible via "http"/"https" URL
// Data type: string
"src": "http://example.com/index-1.0.0.js.map",
// latest (optional parameter)
// Summary: This contains the path of a file which is either on disk or accessible via "http"/"https" URL
// Data type: string
// Note: When this tools is executed with "--outdated" parameter, then the file from "latest" would be
// compared with the file from "src", and if there are any differences, it would be notified that
// an update is available
"latest": "http://example.com/index.js.map"
}
},
"to": {
"default": {
// dest (required parameter, when not using "skip" parameter set as true)
// Summary: This instruction set would write a file to this path on the disk
// Data type: string
"dest": "scripts/index.js.map",
// removeSourceMappingURL (optional parameter)
// Summary: When set to true, any contents after "//# sourceMappingURL=" would be removed before
// the copy operation
// Data type: boolean
// Default value: false
"removeSourceMappingURL": false,
// uglifyJs (optional parameter)
// Summary: When set to true, this JavaScript file would be uglified before the copy operation
// (via https://www.npmjs.com/package/uglify-js)
// Data type: boolean
// Default value: undefined
"uglifyJs": false
},
"production": {
// skip (required parameter, when not using "dest" parameter)
// Summary: If you wish to skip a file in some particular mode, add "skip" as true, otherwise a warning
// would be raised when you run this tool for that particular mode
// Data type: boolean
// Default value: false
"skip": true
}
}
}
// Add more object entries with "from" and "to" details, and you can use any of the supported data types to
// represent the values of "from", "to" and their "default" or <custom> modes
],
// copyFilesSettings (optional parameter)
// Summary: Settings for the copy files operation
// Data type: object
"copyFilesSettings": {
// whenFileExists (optional parameter)
// Summary: When the file at "to" path already exists, what action should be taken
// Data type: string
// Supported values: "do-nothing" / "overwrite" / "notify-about-available-change"
// Default value: "do-nothing"
"whenFileExists": "notify-about-available-change",
// removeSourceMappingURL (optional parameter)
// Summary: When set to true, any contents after "//# sourceMappingURL=" would be removed before
// the copy operation
// Data type: boolean
// Default value: false
"removeSourceMappingURL": false,
// uglifyJs (optional parameter)
// Summary: When set to true, the JavaScript files would be uglified before the copy operation
// (via https://www.npmjs.com/package/uglify-js)
// Data type: boolean
// Default value: false
"uglifyJs": false,
// addReferenceToSourceOfOrigin (optional parameter)
// Summary: When set to true, the copy operation would create a file "<to-file-path>.source.txt"
// which would contain a link to the "from" path
// Data type: boolean
// Default value: false
"addReferenceToSourceOfOrigin": false
// ignoreDotFilesAndFolders (optional parameter)
// Summary: When set to true, globbing will ignore files and folders starting with a "." dot.
// Data type: boolean
// Default value: false
"ignoreDotFilesAndFolders": true
}
}
$ copy-files-from-to --help
Usage:
copy-files-from-to [--config <config-file>] [--mode <mode-name>] [...]
Examples:
copy-files-from-to
copy-files-from-to --config copy-files-from-to.json
copy-files-from-to --mode production
copy-files-from-to -h
copy-files-from-to --version
Options:
--config <config-file-path> Path to configuration file
When unspecified, it looks for:
1) copy-files-from-to.cjson
2) copy-files-from-to.json
3) package.json
--mode <mode-name> Mode to use for copying the files
When unspecified, it uses "default" mode
--when-file-exists <operation> Override "whenFileExists" setting specified in configuration file
<operation> can be "notify-about-available-change" or "overwrite" or "do-nothing"
--outdated Notify about outdated parts of the configuration file
(takes cue from "latest" property, wherever specified)
--verbose Verbose logging
-v --version Output the version number
-h --help Show help
See TODO.md