This module will allow you to copy data from one table to another using very simple API, Support cross zone copying and AWS config for each table ( source & destination ) and it can create the destination table using source table schema
npm i copy-dynamodb-table
var copy = require('copy-dynamodb-table').copy
copy({
source: {
tableName: 'source_table_name', // required
},
destination: {
tableName: 'destination_table_name', // required
},
log: true, // default false
create : true, // create destination table if not exist
schemaOnly : false, // if true it will copy schema only -- optional
continuousBackups: true, // if true will enable point in time backups
transform: function(item , index){ return item } // function to transform data
},
function (err, result) {
if (err) {
console.log(err)
}
console.log(result)
})
var copy = require('copy-dynamodb-table').copy
var globalAWSConfig = { // AWS Configuration object http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/Config.html#constructor-property
accessKeyId: 'AKID',
secretAccessKey: 'SECRET',
region: 'eu-west-1'
}
copy({
config: globalAWSConfig, // config for AWS
source: {
tableName: 'source_table_name', // required
},
destination: {
tableName: 'destination_table_name', // required
},
log: true, // default false
create : true // create destination table if not exist
},
function (err, result) {
if (err) {
console.log(err)
}
console.log(result)
})
var copy = require('copy-dynamodb-table').copy
var globalAWSConfig = { // AWS Configuration object http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/Config.html#constructor-property
accessKeyId: 'AKID',
secretAccessKey: 'SECRET',
region: 'eu-west-1'
}
var sourceAWSConfig = {
accessKeyId: 'AKID',
secretAccessKey: 'SECRET',
region: 'eu-west-1'
}
var destinationAWSConfig = {
accessKeyId: 'AKID',
secretAccessKey: 'SECRET',
region: 'us-west-2' // support cross zone copying
}
copy({
config: globalAWSConfig,
source: {
tableName: 'source_table_name', // required
config: sourceAWSConfig // optional , leave blank to use globalAWSConfig
},
destination: {
tableName: 'destination_table_name', // required
config: destinationAWSConfig // optional , leave blank to use globalAWSConfig
},
log: true,// default false
create : true // create destination table if not exist
},
function (err, result) {
if (err) {
console.log(err)
}
console.log(result)
})
source.config or
destination.config value is
undefined , the module will use the
globalAWSConfig.
globalAWSConfig value is
undefined the module will extact
AWS config from environment variables.
Use this if you want to copy using promises, or async / await .
function promiseCopy(data) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
copy(data, function (err, result) {
if (err) {
return reject(err)
}
resolve(result)
})
})
}
promiseCopy({
source: {
tableName: 'source_table_name', // required
},
destination: {
tableName: 'destination_table_name', // required
},
log: true, // default false
create: true // create destination table if not exist
}).then(function (results) {
// do stuff
}).catch(function (err) {
//handle error
})
With source table read capacity units = 100 & destination table write capacity units = 1000 , I managed to copy ~100,000 items from source to destination within ~175 seconds , with avarage item size of 4 KB.