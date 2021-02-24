openbase logo
cdt

copy-dynamodb-table

by Mahmoud Marie
2.2.1 (see all)

Copy Dynamodb table to another in the same or different zone , It is 100% safe. Speed depends on your destination table user-defined write provisioned throughput

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.6K

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Safe Copy Dynamodb Table

This module will allow you to copy data from one table to another using very simple API, Support cross zone copying and AWS config for each table ( source & destination ) and it can create the destination table using source table schema

Dependencies NPM version

Installation

npm i copy-dynamodb-table

Usage :

var copy = require('copy-dynamodb-table').copy

copy({
    source: {
      tableName: 'source_table_name', // required
    },
    destination: {
      tableName: 'destination_table_name', // required
    },
    log: true, // default false
    create : true, // create destination table if not exist
    schemaOnly : false, // if true it will copy schema only -- optional
    continuousBackups: true, // if true will enable point in time backups
    transform: function(item , index){ return item } // function to transform data
  },
  function (err, result) {
    if (err) {
      console.log(err)
    }
    console.log(result)
  })

Adding AWS Config :

var copy = require('copy-dynamodb-table').copy

var globalAWSConfig = { // AWS Configuration object http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/Config.html#constructor-property
  accessKeyId: 'AKID',
  secretAccessKey: 'SECRET',
  region: 'eu-west-1'
}

copy({
    config: globalAWSConfig, // config for AWS
    source: {
      tableName: 'source_table_name', // required
    },
    destination: {
      tableName: 'destination_table_name', // required
    },
    log: true, // default false
    create : true // create destination table if not exist
  },
  function (err, result) {
    if (err) {
      console.log(err)
    }
    console.log(result)
  })

AWS Config for each table ( cross region ) :

var copy = require('copy-dynamodb-table').copy

var globalAWSConfig = { // AWS Configuration object http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/Config.html#constructor-property
  accessKeyId: 'AKID',
  secretAccessKey: 'SECRET',
  region: 'eu-west-1'
}

var sourceAWSConfig = {
  accessKeyId: 'AKID',
  secretAccessKey: 'SECRET',
  region: 'eu-west-1'
}

var destinationAWSConfig = {
  accessKeyId: 'AKID',
  secretAccessKey: 'SECRET',
  region: 'us-west-2' // support cross zone copying
}

copy({
    config: globalAWSConfig,
    source: {
      tableName: 'source_table_name', // required
      config: sourceAWSConfig // optional , leave blank to use globalAWSConfig
    },
    destination: {
      tableName: 'destination_table_name', // required
      config: destinationAWSConfig // optional , leave blank to use globalAWSConfig
    },
    log: true,// default false
    create : true // create destination table if not exist
  },
  function (err, result) {
    if (err) {
      console.log(err)
    }
    console.log(result)
  })

Note :

  • If source.config or destination.config value is undefined , the module will use the globalAWSConfig.
  • If globalAWSConfig value is undefined the module will extact AWS config from environment variables.
  • Increase Write capacity for your dynamodb table temporarily until the copying is finished so you can get the highest copying speed

Promise version :

Use this if you want to copy using promises, or async / await .

function promiseCopy(data) {
  return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    copy(data, function (err, result) {
      if (err) {
        return reject(err)
      }
      resolve(result)
    })
  })
}

promiseCopy({
  source: {
    tableName: 'source_table_name', // required
  },
  destination: {
    tableName: 'destination_table_name', // required
  },
  log: true, // default false
  create: true // create destination table if not exist
}).then(function (results) {
  // do stuff
}).catch(function (err) {
  //handle error
})

Use Case :

With source table read capacity units = 100 & destination table write capacity units = 1000 , I managed to copy ~100,000 items from source to destination within ~175 seconds , with avarage item size of 4 KB.

Contributors :

License :

ISC

