Easy used 'copy-dir' lib, even use a filter, copy a file or directory to another path, when target path or parent target path not exists, it will create the directory automatically.
npm install copy-dir
Sync Mode:
copydir.sync(from, to[, options]);
Async Mode:
copydir(from, to, [options, ]callback);
utimes: false, // Boolean | Object, keep addTime or modifyTime if true mode: false, // Boolean | Number, keep file mode if true cover: true, // Boolean, cover if file exists filter: true, // Boolean | Function, file filter
filter is a function that you want to filter the path, then return true or false.
It can use three arguments named state, filepath, filename
* state: String, 'file' / 'directory' / 'symbolicLink', marked as the file or path type
* filepath: String, the file path
* filename: String, the file name
# usage
Sync Mode:
```js
var copydir = require('copy-dir');
copydir.sync('/my/from/path', '/my/target/path', {
utimes: true, // keep add time and modify time
mode: true, // keep file mode
cover: true // cover file when exists, default is true
});
Async Mode:
var copydir = require('copy-dir');
copydir('/my/from/path', '/my/target/path', {
utimes: true, // keep add time and modify time
mode: true, // keep file mode
cover: true // cover file when exists, default is true
}, function(err){
if(err) throw err;
console.log('done');
});
When you want to copy a directory, but some file or sub directory is not you want, you can do like this:
Sync Mode:
var path = require('path');
var copydir = require('copy-dir');
copydir.sync('/my/from/path', '/my/target/path', {
filter: function(stat, filepath, filename){
// do not want copy .html files
if(stat === 'file' && path.extname(filepath) === '.html') {
return false;
}
// do not want copy .svn directories
if (stat === 'directory' && filename === '.svn') {
return false;
}
// do not want copy symbolicLink directories
if (stat === 'symbolicLink') {
return false;
}
return true; // remind to return a true value when file check passed.
}
});
console.log('done');
Async Mode:
var path = require('path');
var copydir = require('copy-dir');
copydir('/a/b/c', '/a/b/e', {
filter: function(stat, filepath, filename) {
//...
return true;
}
}, function(err) {
//...
});
Bug fix: filter function arguments incorrect, delete the third argument: dirname
If you have any questions, please feel free to ask through New Issue.
copy-dir is available under the terms of the MIT License.