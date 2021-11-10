Easy used 'copy-dir' lib, even use a filter, copy a file or directory to another path, when target path or parent target path not exists, it will create the directory automatically.

install

npm install copy-dir

grammar

Sync Mode:

copydir.sync( from , to[, options]);

Async Mode:

copydir( from , to, [options, ]callback);

utimes: false, // Boolean | Object, keep addTime or modifyTime if true mode: false, // Boolean | Number, keep file mode if true cover: true, // Boolean, cover if file exists filter: true, // Boolean | Function, file filter

filter is a function that you want to filter the path, then return true or false . It can use three arguments named state, filepath, filename * state: String, 'file' / 'directory' / 'symbolicLink' , marked as the file or path type * filepath: String, the file path * filename: String, the file name Sync Mode: ```js var copydir = require('copy-dir'); copydir.sync('/my/from/path', '/my/target/path' , { utimes: true , // keep add time and modify time mode: true , // keep file mode cover: true // cover file when exists, default is true });

Async Mode:

var copydir = require ( 'copy-dir' ); copydir( '/my/from/path' , '/my/target/path' , { utimes : true , mode : true , cover : true }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'done' ); });

add a filter

When you want to copy a directory, but some file or sub directory is not you want, you can do like this:

Sync Mode:

var path = require ( 'path' ); var copydir = require ( 'copy-dir' ); copydir.sync( '/my/from/path' , '/my/target/path' , { filter : function ( stat, filepath, filename ) { if (stat === 'file' && path.extname(filepath) === '.html' ) { return false ; } if (stat === 'directory' && filename === '.svn' ) { return false ; } if (stat === 'symbolicLink' ) { return false ; } return true ; } }); console .log( 'done' );

Async Mode:

var path = require ( 'path' ); var copydir = require ( 'copy-dir' ); copydir( '/a/b/c' , '/a/b/e' , { filter : function ( stat, filepath, filename ) { return true ; } }, function ( err ) { });

Bug fix: filter function arguments incorrect, delete the third argument: dirname

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask through New Issue.

License

copy-dir is available under the terms of the MIT License.