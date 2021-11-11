openbase logo
caw

copy-and-watch

by Alexander Zonov
0.1.6 (see all)

Synchronize files or folders locally, with a watch option

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

copy-and-watch

'Build status'

Synchronize files and folders locally by glob patterns, watch option included.

Install

npm i -D copy-and-watch

Usage

copy-and-watch [options] <sources> <target>

options:
  --watch - enable file watcher
  --clean - clean target folder on start
  --skip-initial-copy - skip copying files initially, only copy if they change. Must be used with `--watch` argument.

In your package.json

You may have some build script in your package.json involving mirroring folders (let's say, static assets), that's a good use-case for copy-and-watch:

{
  "devDependencies": {
    "copy-and-watch": "latest"
  },
  "scripts": {
    "build": "copy-and-watch src/**/*.{html,json} src/**/fonts/* dist/",
    "watch": "copy-and-watch --watch src/**/*.{html,json} src/**/{fonts,images}/* dist/"
  }
}

Changelog

0.1.4
  • Added support for —skip-initial-copy argument (by mugli)
0.1.2
  • Fixed copy on dir bug (by arnarthor)

