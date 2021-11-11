Synchronize files and folders locally by glob patterns, watch option included.
npm i -D copy-and-watch
copy-and-watch [options] <sources> <target>
options:
--watch - enable file watcher
--clean - clean target folder on start
--skip-initial-copy - skip copying files initially, only copy if they change. Must be used with `--watch` argument.
package.json
You may have some build script in your package.json involving mirroring folders (let's say, static assets), that's a good use-case for
copy-and-watch:
{
"devDependencies": {
"copy-and-watch": "latest"
},
"scripts": {
"build": "copy-and-watch src/**/*.{html,json} src/**/fonts/* dist/",
"watch": "copy-and-watch --watch src/**/*.{html,json} src/**/{fonts,images}/* dist/"
}
}
—skip-initial-copy argument (by mugli)