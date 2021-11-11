Synchronize files and folders locally by glob patterns, watch option included.

Install

npm i -D copy-and-watch

Usage

copy-and-watch [options] <sources> <target> options: --watch - enable file watcher --clean - clean target folder on start --skip-initial-copy - skip copying files initially, only copy if they change. Must be used with `--watch` argument.

In your package.json

You may have some build script in your package.json involving mirroring folders (let's say, static assets), that's a good use-case for copy-and-watch :

{ "devDependencies" : { "copy-and-watch" : "latest" }, "scripts" : { "build" : "copy-and-watch src/**/*.{html,json} src/**/fonts/* dist/" , "watch" : "copy-and-watch --watch src/**/*.{html,json} src/**/{fonts,images}/* dist/" } }

Changelog

Added support for —skip-initial-copy argument (by mugli)