Copy files or directories using globs.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save copy
var copy = require('copy');
See the API documentation for usage details and available methods.
The main export is a function that takes:
src - glob pattern or file path(s)
dest - the destination directory
cb - callback function
copy('*.js', 'foo', function(err, files) {
if (err) throw err;
// `files` is an array of the files that were copied
});
Usage with gulp
In your project's gulpfile.js:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var copy = require('copy');
gulp.task('default', function (cb) {
copy('fixtures/*.txt', 'actual', cb);
});
Copy a filepath, vinyl file, array of files, or glob of files to the given destination
directory, with
options and callback function that exposes
err and the array of vinyl files that are created by the copy operation.
Params
patterns {String|Object|Array}: Filepath(s), vinyl file(s) or glob of files.
dir {String}: Destination directory
options {Object|Function}: or callback function
cb {Function}: Callback function if no options are specified
Example
copy('*.js', 'dist', function(err, file) {
// exposes the vinyl `file` created when the file is copied
});
Copy an array of files to the given destination
directory, with
options and callback function that exposes
err and the array of vinyl files that are created by the copy operation.
Params
files {Array}: Filepaths or vinyl files.
dir {String}: Destination directory
options {Object|Function}: or callback function
cb {Function}: Callback function if no options are specified
Example
copy.each(['foo.txt', 'bar.txt', 'baz.txt'], 'dist', function(err, files) {
// exposes the vinyl `files` created when the files are copied
});
Copy a single
file to the given
dest directory, using the specified options and callback function.
Params
file {String|Object}: Filepath or vinyl file
dir {String}: Destination directory
options {Object|Function}: or callback function
cb {Function}: Callback function if no options are specified
Example
copy.one('foo.txt', 'dist', function(err, file) {
if (err) throw err;
// exposes the vinyl `file` that is created when the file is copied
});
To use the CLI, install
copy globally with the following command:
$ npm install --global copy
This adds
copy to your system path, allowing the
copy command to be executed anywhere.
CLI usage
$ copy <patterns> <dir>
patterns: glob pattern or array of file paths
dir: destination directory
Example
Copy* all files with the
.js extension to the
foo directory
$ copy *.js foo
*Note that glob patterns may need to be wrapped in quotes depending on the shell you're using.
v0.2.0 - breaking changes
