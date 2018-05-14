openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cop

copy

by Jon Schlinkert
0.3.2 (see all)

Copy files using glob patterns. Sync, async, promise or streams. (node.js utility)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40.2K

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

copy NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status Windows Build Status

Copy files or directories using globs.

Table of Contents

(TOC generated by verb using markdown-toc)

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save copy

Usage

var copy = require('copy');

See the API documentation for usage details and available methods.

Examples

The main export is a function that takes:

  • src - glob pattern or file path(s)
  • dest - the destination directory
  • cb - callback function
copy('*.js', 'foo', function(err, files) {
  if (err) throw err;
  // `files` is an array of the files that were copied
});

Usage with gulp

In your project's gulpfile.js:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var copy = require('copy');

gulp.task('default', function (cb) {
  copy('fixtures/*.txt', 'actual', cb);
});

API

copy

Copy a filepath, vinyl file, array of files, or glob of files to the given destination directory, with options and callback function that exposes err and the array of vinyl files that are created by the copy operation.

Params

  • patterns {String|Object|Array}: Filepath(s), vinyl file(s) or glob of files.
  • dir {String}: Destination directory
  • options {Object|Function}: or callback function
  • cb {Function}: Callback function if no options are specified

Example

copy('*.js', 'dist', function(err, file) {
  // exposes the vinyl `file` created when the file is copied
});

.copy.each

Copy an array of files to the given destination directory, with options and callback function that exposes err and the array of vinyl files that are created by the copy operation.

Params

  • files {Array}: Filepaths or vinyl files.
  • dir {String}: Destination directory
  • options {Object|Function}: or callback function
  • cb {Function}: Callback function if no options are specified

Example

copy.each(['foo.txt', 'bar.txt', 'baz.txt'], 'dist', function(err, files) {
  // exposes the vinyl `files` created when the files are copied
});

.copy.one

Copy a single file to the given dest directory, using the specified options and callback function.

Params

  • file {String|Object}: Filepath or vinyl file
  • dir {String}: Destination directory
  • options {Object|Function}: or callback function
  • cb {Function}: Callback function if no options are specified

Example

copy.one('foo.txt', 'dist', function(err, file) {
  if (err) throw err;
  // exposes the vinyl `file` that is created when the file is copied
});

CLI

To use the CLI, install copy globally with the following command:

$ npm install --global copy

This adds copy to your system path, allowing the copy command to be executed anywhere.

CLI usage

$ copy <patterns> <dir>
  • patterns: glob pattern or array of file paths
  • dir: destination directory

Example

Copy* all files with the .js extension to the foo directory

$ copy *.js foo

*Note that glob patterns may need to be wrapped in quotes depending on the shell you're using.

History

v0.2.0 - breaking changes

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
61jonschlinkert
2joakimbeng
1bleathem
1doowb
1gsantiago
1SoulRIver2015

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on September 01, 2017.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial