copy

Copy files or directories using globs.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save copy

Usage

var copy = require ( 'copy' );

See the API documentation for usage details and available methods.

Examples

The main export is a function that takes:

src - glob pattern or file path(s)

- glob pattern or file path(s) dest - the destination directory

- the destination directory cb - callback function

copy( '*.js' , 'foo' , function ( err, files ) { if (err) throw err; });

Usage with gulp

In your project's gulpfile.js:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var copy = require ( 'copy' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( cb ) { copy( 'fixtures/*.txt' , 'actual' , cb); });

API

Copy a filepath, vinyl file, array of files, or glob of files to the given destination directory , with options and callback function that exposes err and the array of vinyl files that are created by the copy operation.

Params

patterns {String|Object|Array} : Filepath(s), vinyl file(s) or glob of files.

: Filepath(s), vinyl file(s) or glob of files. dir {String} : Destination directory

: Destination directory options {Object|Function} : or callback function

: or callback function cb {Function}: Callback function if no options are specified

Example

copy( '*.js' , 'dist' , function ( err, file ) { });

Copy an array of files to the given destination directory , with options and callback function that exposes err and the array of vinyl files that are created by the copy operation.

Params

files {Array} : Filepaths or vinyl files.

: Filepaths or vinyl files. dir {String} : Destination directory

: Destination directory options {Object|Function} : or callback function

: or callback function cb {Function}: Callback function if no options are specified

Example

copy.each([ 'foo.txt' , 'bar.txt' , 'baz.txt' ], 'dist' , function ( err, files ) { });

Copy a single file to the given dest directory, using the specified options and callback function.

Params

file {String|Object} : Filepath or vinyl file

: Filepath or vinyl file dir {String} : Destination directory

: Destination directory options {Object|Function} : or callback function

: or callback function cb {Function}: Callback function if no options are specified

Example

copy.one( 'foo.txt' , 'dist' , function ( err, file ) { if (err) throw err; });

CLI

To use the CLI, install copy globally with the following command:

$ npm install --global copy

This adds copy to your system path, allowing the copy command to be executed anywhere.

CLI usage

$ copy <patterns> <dir>

patterns : glob pattern or array of file paths

: glob pattern or array of file paths dir : destination directory

Example

Copy* all files with the .js extension to the foo directory

$ copy *.js foo

*Note that glob patterns may need to be wrapped in quotes depending on the shell you're using.

History

v0.2.0 - breaking changes

The API was changed in 0.2.0. please review the API documentation

About

