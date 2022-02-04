Copy text from browser to clipboard...natively! Less than 1 kB!
Have you ever wanted to send a string to the user's clipboard? Front-end developers have invented many hacks to get around this limitation...until now!
Introducing
copee, a micro-wrapper around the browser's native "copy text" API 🗜️
Death to Adobe Flash 💀
Try the demo to see
copee in action!
You can view the page source to quickly learn how to use it.
Also, read this blog post for some background.
<script type="module">
import { toClipboard } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/copee/dist/copee.mjs';
document.getElementById('btn').addEventListener('click', () => {
const success = toClipboard('Wow, "copee" works via ES Modules!');
if (success) {
// it worked, check your clipboard!
}
});
</script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/copee/dist/copee.umd.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
document.getElementById('btn').addEventListener('click', function () {
var success = copee.toClipboard('Wow, "copee" works!');
if (success) {
// it worked, check your clipboard!
}
});
</script>
.js) supports IE 11+, Chrome 43+, Opera 29+, and Firefox 41+
This package was influenced by the following:
Developed by styfle