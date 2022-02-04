openbase logo
📄 Copy text from browser to clipboard...natively! < 1kB

Documentation
Downloads/wk

257

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

copee

npm size install size Downloads Dependency Status devDependency Status Build Status

Copy text from browser to clipboard...natively! Less than 1 kB!

Have you ever wanted to send a string to the user's clipboard? Front-end developers have invented many hacks to get around this limitation...until now!

Introducing copee, a micro-wrapper around the browser's native "copy text" API 🗜️

Death to Adobe Flash 💀

Demo

Try the demo to see copee in action!

You can view the page source to quickly learn how to use it.

Also, read this blog post for some background.

Browser ESM Usage

<script type="module">
  import { toClipboard } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/copee/dist/copee.mjs';

  document.getElementById('btn').addEventListener('click', () => {
    const success = toClipboard('Wow, "copee" works via ES Modules!');
    if (success) {
      // it worked, check your clipboard!
    }
  });
</script>

Browser UMD Usage

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/copee/dist/copee.umd.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
  document.getElementById('btn').addEventListener('click', function () {
    var success = copee.toClipboard('Wow, "copee" works!');
    if (success) {
      // it worked, check your clipboard!
    }
  });
</script>

Browser Suppport

  • UMD (.js) supports IE 11+, Chrome 43+, Opera 29+, and Firefox 41+
  • ESM (.mjs) supports Chrome 61+, Safari 10.1+, Edge 16+, and Firefox 60+

Prior Art

This package was influenced by the following:

Authors

Developed by styfle

