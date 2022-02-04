copee

Copy text from browser to clipboard...natively! Less than 1 kB!

Have you ever wanted to send a string to the user's clipboard? Front-end developers have invented many hacks to get around this limitation...until now!

Introducing copee , a micro-wrapper around the browser's native "copy text" API 🗜️

Demo

Try the demo to see copee in action!

You can view the page source to quickly learn how to use it.

Also, read this blog post for some background.

Browser ESM Usage

< script type = "module" > import { toClipboard } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/copee/dist/copee.mjs' ; document .getElementById( 'btn' ).addEventListener( 'click' , () => { const success = toClipboard( 'Wow, "copee" works via ES Modules!' ); if (success) { } }); </ script >

Browser UMD Usage

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/copee/dist/copee.umd.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > document .getElementById( 'btn' ).addEventListener( 'click' , function ( ) { var success = copee.toClipboard( 'Wow, "copee" works!' ); if (success) { } }); </ script >

Browser Suppport

UMD ( .js ) supports IE 11+, Chrome 43+, Opera 29+, and Firefox 41+

) supports IE 11+, Chrome 43+, Opera 29+, and Firefox 41+ ESM (.mjs) supports Chrome 61+, Safari 10.1+, Edge 16+, and Firefox 60+

Authors

Developed by styfle