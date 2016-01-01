world-wide holidays in gregorian calender

This module provides dates of holidays for various countries, states and regions by type while considering the applicable timezone.

The features are:

calculation of public, bank and observance holidays for different countries, state, region, following ISO 3166-2

consideration of timezones for holiday checks

consideration of start and end time dependent on timezone

substitute days

multi-language support for all holiday names

setting of custom holidays

uses own grammar for calculation of days

support for islamic calendar from 1970 to 2080 (islamic dates might not be correct as they are subject to the sighting of the moon)

support for hebrew calendar from 1970 to 2100

support for chinese calendar

for generation of iCal calendar check out date-holidays-ical

Happy holidays!

Table of Contents

Supported Countries, States, Regions

If you are missing holidays from your country, state, region please consider contributing.

Countries: 195 ├── AD: Andorra │ └── 07: Andorra la Vella ├── AE: دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة ├── AG: Antigua & Barbuda │ └── 10: Barbuda ├── AI: Anguilla ├── AL: Shqipëri ├── AM: Հայաստան ├── AO: Angola ├── AR: Argentina ├── AS: American Samoa ├── AT: Österreich │ ├── 1: Burgenland │ ├── 2: Kärnten │ ├── 3: Niederösterreich │ ├── 4: Oberösterreich │ ├── 5: Land Salzburg │ ├── 6: Steiermark │ ├── 7: Tirol │ ├── 8: Vorarlberg │ └── 9: Wien ├── AU: Australia │ ├── ACT: Australian Capital Territory │ ├── NSW: New South Wales │ ├── NT: Northern Territory │ ├── QLD: Queensland │ ├── SA: South Australia │ ├── TAS: Tasmania │ ├── VIC: Victoria │ └── WA: Western Australia ├── AW: Aruba ├── AX: Landskapet Åland ├── AZ: Azərbaycan Respublikası ├── BA: Bosna i Hercegovina │ ├── BIH: Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina │ │ └── W: Western Herzegovina │ ├── BRC: Brčko District │ └── SRP: Republika Srpska ├── BB: Barbados ├── BD: গণপ্রজাতন্ত্রী বাংলাদেশ ├── BE: Belgique │ ├── BRU: Bruxelles │ ├── DE: Deutschsprachige Gemeinschaft │ ├── VLG: Vlaamse Gemeenschap │ └── WAL: Communauté française ├── BF: Burkina Faso ├── BG: България ├── BH: مملكة البحرين ├── BI: République du Burundi ├── BJ: République du Bénin ├── BL: St. Barthélemy ├── BM: Bermuda ├── BN: Negara Brunei Darussalam ├── BO: Bolivia ├── BQ: Caribisch Nederland │ ├── BO: Bonaire │ ├── SA: Saba │ └── SE: Sint Eustatius ├── BR: Brasil │ ├── AC: Acre │ ├── AL: Alagoas │ ├── AM: Amazonas │ ├── AP: Amapá │ ├── BA: Bahia │ ├── CE: Ceará │ ├── DF: Distrito Federal │ ├── MA: Maranhão │ ├── MG: Minas Gerais │ │ └── BH: Belo Horizonte │ ├── MS: Mato Grosso do Sul │ ├── MT: Mato Grosso │ ├── PA: Pará │ ├── PB: Paraíba │ ├── PE: Pernambuco │ │ └── RE: Recife │ ├── PI: Piauí │ ├── PR: Paraná │ │ └── CU: Curitiba │ ├── RJ: Rio de Janeiro │ ├── RN: Rio Grande do Norte │ ├── RO: Rondônia │ ├── RR: Roraima │ ├── RS: Rio Grande do Sul │ ├── SC: Santa Catarina │ ├── SE: Sergipe │ ├── SP: São Paulo │ │ └── SP: São Paulo │ └── TO: Tocantins ├── BS: Bahamas ├── BW: Botswana ├── BY: Рэспубліка Беларусь ├── BZ: Belize ├── CA: Canada │ ├── AB: Alberta │ ├── BC: British Columbia │ ├── MB: Manitoba │ ├── NB: New Brunswick │ ├── NL: Newfoundland and Labrador │ ├── NS: Nova Scotia │ ├── NT: Northwest Territories │ ├── NU: Nunavut │ ├── ON: Ontario │ ├── PE: Prince Edward Island │ ├── QC: Quebec │ ├── SK: Saskatchewan │ └── YT: Yukon ├── CC: Cocos (Keeling) Islands ├── CD: République démocratique du Congo ├── CF: République centrafricaine ├── CG: République du Congo ├── CH: Schweiz │ ├── ZH: Kanton Zürich │ ├── BE: Kanton Bern │ ├── LU: Kanton Luzern │ ├── UR: Kanton Uri │ ├── SZ: Kanton Schwyz │ ├── OW: Kanton Obwalden │ ├── NW: Kanton Nidwalden │ ├── GL: Kanton Glarus │ ├── ZG: Kanton Zug │ ├── FR: Canton de Fribourg │ ├── SO: Kanton Solothurn │ ├── BS: Kanton Basel-Stadt │ ├── BL: Kanton Basel-Landschaft │ ├── SH: Kanton Schaffhausen │ ├── AR: Kanton Appenzell Ausserrhoden │ ├── AI: Kanton Appenzell Innerrhoden │ ├── SG: Kanton St. Gallen │ ├── GR: Kanton Graubünden │ ├── AG: Kanton Aargau │ ├── TG: Kanton Thurgau │ ├── TI: Canton Ticino │ ├── VD: Canton de Vaud │ ├── VS: Canton du Valais │ ├── NE: Canton de Neuchâtel │ ├── GE: Canton de Genève │ └── JU: Canton du Jura ├── CI: République de Côte d'Ivoire ├── CK: Cook Islands │ ├── Aitutaki: Aitutaki │ ├── Atiu: Atiu │ ├── Mangaia: Mangaia │ ├── Manihiki: Manihiki │ ├── Mitiaro: Mitiaro │ ├── Palmerston: Palmerston │ ├── Penrhyn: Penrhyn │ ├── Pukapuka: Pukapuka │ ├── Rakahanga: Rakahanga │ └── Rarotonga: Rarotonga ├── CL: Chile │ ├── AP: Arica y Parinacota │ ├── BI: Biobío │ │ └── CH: Chillán y Chillán Viejo │ └── TA: Tarapacá ├── CM: Cameroun ├── CN: 中华人民共和国 ├── CO: Colombia ├── CR: Costa Rica ├── CU: Cuba ├── CV: República de Cabo Verde │ └── S: Sotavento Islands │ └── PR: Praia ├── CW: Curaçao ├── CX: Christmas Island ├── CY: Κύπρος ├── CZ: Česká republika ├── DE: Deutschland │ ├── BB: Brandenburg │ ├── BE: Berlin │ ├── BW: Baden-Württemberg │ ├── BY: Bayern │ │ ├── A: Stadt Augsburg │ │ └── EVANG: Überwiegend evangelische Gemeinden │ ├── HB: Hansestadt Bremen │ ├── HE: Hessen │ ├── HH: Hansestadt Hamburg │ ├── MV: Mecklenburg Vorpommern │ ├── NI: Niedersachsen │ ├── NW: Nordrhein-Westfalen │ ├── RP: Rheinland-Pfalz │ ├── SH: Schleswig-Holstein │ ├── SL: Saarland │ ├── SN: Sachsen │ │ └── BZ: Landkreis Bautzen │ ├── ST: Sachsen-Anhalt │ └── TH: Thüringen │ ├── EIC: Landkreis Eichfeld │ ├── UH: Unstrut-Hainich-Kreis │ └── WAK: Wartburgkreis ├── DJ: République de Djibouti ├── DK: Danmark ├── DM: Dominica ├── DO: República Dominicana ├── DZ: الجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية ├── EC: Ecuador │ └── P: Pichincha │ └── QU: Quito ├── EE: Eesti ├── EG: جمهورية مصر العربية ├── EH: الجمهورية العربية الصحراوية الديمقراطية ├── ER: Eritrea ├── ES: España │ ├── MD: Comunidad de Madrid │ ├── AN: Andalucía │ ├── AR: Aragón │ ├── CT: Catalonia │ └── CN: Islas Canarias │ ├── EH: El Hierro │ ├── FU: Fuerteventura │ ├── GC: Gran Canaria │ ├── LG: La Gomera │ ├── LP: La Palma │ ├── LA: Lanzarote │ └── TE: Tenerife ├── ET: ኢትዮጵያ ├── FI: Suomi ├── FJ: Matanitu Tugalala o Viti ├── FO: Føroyar ├── FR: France │ ├── 57: Département Moselle │ ├── 67: Département Bas-Rhin │ ├── 68: Département Haut-Rhin │ ├── YT: Département et région d'outre-mer Mayotte │ ├── MQ: Département et région d'outre-mer Martinique │ ├── GP: Département et région d'outre-mer Guadeloupe │ ├── GF: Département et région d'outre-mer Guyane │ ├── RE: Département et région d'outre-mer La Réunion │ ├── MF: Département et région d'outre-mer Saint Martin │ └── BL: Département et région d'outre-mer Saint Barthélemy ├── GA: Gabon ├── GB: United Kingdom │ ├── ALD: Alderney │ ├── ENG: England │ ├── NIR: Northern Ireland │ ├── SCT: Scotland │ └── WLS: Wales ├── GD: Grenada ├── GE: საქართველო ├── GF: Guyane ├── GG: Guernsey ├── GH: Ghana ├── GI: Gibraltar ├── GL: Kalaallit Nunaat ├── GM: The Gambia ├── GN: Guinée ├── GP: Guadeloupe ├── GQ: República de Guinea Ecuatorial ├── GR: Ελλάδα ├── GT: Guatemala ├── GU: Guam ├── GW: Guiné-Bissau ├── GY: Guyana ├── HK: 香港 ├── HN: Honduras ├── HR: Hrvatska │ ├── 17: Split-Dalmatia │ └── 19: Dubrovnik-Neretva ├── HT: Haïti ├── HU: Magyarország ├── IC: Islas Canarias │ ├── EH: El Hierro │ ├── FU: Fuerteventura │ ├── GC: Gran Canaria │ ├── LG: La Gomera │ ├── LP: La Palma │ ├── LA: Lanzarote │ └── TE: Tenerife ├── ID: Indonesia ├── IE: Ireland ├── IL: מְדִינַת יִשְׂרָאֵל ├── IM: Isle of Man ├── IS: Ísland ├── IT: Italia │ └── 32: Südtirol, Alto Adige ├── JE: Jersey ├── JM: Jamaica ├── JP: 日本 ├── KE: Kenya ├── KM: Union des Comores ├── KN: St. Kitts & Nevis ├── KR: 대한민국 ├── KY: Cayman Islands ├── LC: St. Lucia ├── LI: Lichtenstein ├── LR: Liberia ├── LS: \'Muso oa Lesotho ├── LT: Lietuva ├── LU: Luxembourg ├── LV: Latvija ├── LY: دولة ليبيا ├── MA: المملكة المغربية ├── MC: Monaco ├── MD: Republica Moldova │ ├── CA: Cahul │ └── CU: Chișinău ├── ME: Crna Gora ├── MF: Saint Martin ├── MG: Repoblikan'i Madagasikara ├── MK: Република Македонија ├── ML: République du Mali ├── MQ: Martinique ├── MR: الجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية ├── MS: Montserrat ├── MT: Malta ├── MW: Malawi ├── MX: México ├── MY: Malaysia │ ├── 10: Selangor │ ├── 11: Terengganu │ ├── 12: Sabah │ ├── 13: Sarawak │ ├── 14: Kuala Lumpur │ ├── 15: Labuan │ ├── 16: Putrajaya │ ├── 01: Johor │ ├── 02: Kedah │ ├── 03: Kelantan │ ├── 04: Malacca │ ├── 05: Negeri Sembilan │ ├── 06: Pahang │ ├── 07: Penang │ ├── 08: Perak │ └── 09: Perlis ├── MZ: Moçambique ├── NA: Namibia ├── NC: Nouvelle-Calédonie ├── NE: République du Niger ├── NG: Nigeria ├── NI: Nicaragua ├── NL: Nederland ├── NO: Norge ├── NZ: New Zealand │ ├── AUK: Auckland Province │ ├── BOP: Bay of Plenty │ ├── CAN: Canterbury │ │ └── Timaru: Timaru District │ ├── CIT: Chatham Islands │ ├── GIS: Gisborne │ ├── HKB: Hawke's Bay │ ├── MBH: Marlborough │ ├── MWT: Manawatu-Wanganui │ ├── NSN: Nelson │ ├── NTL: Northland │ ├── OTA: Otago Province │ ├── STL: Southland │ ├── TAS: Tasman │ ├── TKI: Taranaki │ ├── WKO: Waikato │ ├── WGN: Wellington Province │ └── WTC: Westland │ └── Buller: Buller district ├── PA: Panamá ├── PE: Perú │ └── CUS: Cuzco ├── PH: Philippines ├── PL: Polska ├── PM: St. Pierre & Miquelon ├── PR: Puerto Rico ├── PT: Portugal ├── PY: Paraguay ├── RE: Réunion ├── RO: Romania ├── RS: Република Србија ├── RU: Россия ├── RW: Rwanda ├── SC: Seychelles ├── SD: جمهورية السودان ├── SE: Sverige ├── SG: Singapore ├── SH: St. Helena │ ├── AC: Ascension Island │ ├── HL: Saint Helena │ └── TA: Tristan da Cunha ├── SI: Republika Slovenija ├── SJ: Svalbard & Jan Mayen ├── SK: Slovenská republika ├── SL: Sierra Leone ├── SM: San Marino ├── SN: République du Sénégal ├── SO: Jamhuuriyadda Federaalka Soomaaliya │ ├── AW: Awdal │ ├── SA: Sanaag │ ├── SO: Sool │ ├── TO: Togdheer │ └── WO: Woqooyi Galbeed ├── SR: Suriname ├── SS: South Sudan ├── ST: São Tomé & Príncipe ├── SV: El Salvador │ └── SS: San Salvador ├── SX: Sint Maarten ├── SZ: Eswatini ├── TC: Turks & Caicos Islands ├── TD: جمهورية تشاد ├── TG: République togolaise ├── TN: الجمهورية التونسية ├── TO: Puleʻanga Fakatuʻi ʻo Tonga ├── TR: Türkiye ├── TT: Trinidad & Tobago ├── TW: 中華民國 ├── TZ: Tanzania ├── UA: Україна ├── UG: Uganda ├── US: United States of America │ ├── AL: Alabama │ ├── AK: Alaska │ ├── AZ: Arizona │ ├── AR: Arkansas │ ├── CA: California │ │ └── LA: Los Angeles │ ├── CO: Colorado │ ├── CT: Connecticut │ ├── DE: Delaware │ ├── DC: District of Columbia │ ├── FL: Florida │ ├── GA: Georgia │ ├── HI: Hawaii │ ├── ID: Idaho │ ├── IL: Illinois │ ├── IN: Indiana │ ├── IA: Iowa │ ├── KS: Kansas │ ├── KY: Kentucky │ ├── LA: Louisiana │ │ └── NO: New Orleans │ ├── ME: Maine │ ├── MD: Maryland │ ├── MA: Massachusetts │ ├── MI: Michigan │ ├── MN: Minnesota │ ├── MS: Mississippi │ ├── MO: Missouri │ ├── MT: Montana │ ├── NE: Nebraska │ ├── NV: Nevada │ ├── NH: New Hampshire │ ├── NJ: New Jersey │ ├── NM: New Mexico │ ├── NY: New York │ ├── NC: North Carolina │ ├── ND: North Dakota │ ├── OH: Ohio │ ├── OK: Oklahoma │ ├── OR: Oregon │ ├── PA: Pennsylvania │ ├── RI: Rhode Island │ ├── SC: South Carolina │ ├── SD: South Dakota │ ├── TN: Tennessee │ ├── TX: Texas │ ├── UT: Utah │ ├── VT: Vermont │ ├── VA: Virginia │ ├── WA: Washington │ ├── WV: West Virginia │ ├── WI: Wisconsin │ └── WY: Wyoming ├── UY: Uruguay ├── VA: Stato della Città del Vaticano ├── VC: St. Vincent & Grenadines ├── VE: Venezuela │ ├── B: Anzoátegui │ ├── G: Carabobo │ ├── K: Lara │ │ └── BA: Barquisimeto │ ├── M: Miranda │ ├── N: Monagas │ ├── S: Táchira │ └── V: Zulia ├── VG: British Virgin Islands ├── VI: U.S. Virgin Islands ├── VN: Cộng hòa Xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam ├── VU: République de Vanuatu ├── XK: Republika e Kosovës ├── YT: Mayotte ├── ZA: South Africa ├── ZM: Zambia └── ZW: Zimbabwe

Usage

var Holidays = require ( 'date-holidays' ) var hd = new Holidays() hd.getCountries() hd.getStates( 'US' ) hd.getRegions( 'US' , 'la' ) hd.init( 'US' , 'la' , 'no' ) hd = new Holidays( 'US' , 'la' , 'no' ) hd.getHolidays( 2016 ) hd.isHoliday( new Date ( '2016-02-09 00:00:00 GMT+0000' )) hd.isHoliday( new Date ( '2016-02-09 10:00:00 GMT-0600' ))

Holiday object

getHolidays() as well as a matching isHoliday() call return either a list or a single holiday object which consists of:

{String} date - ISO Date String of (start)-date in local format

{Date} start - start date of holiday

{Date} end - end date of holiday

{String} name - name of holiday using language (if available)

(if available) {String} type - type of holiday public|bank|school|optional|observance

{Boolean} substitute - (optional) if true holiday substitutes another holiday`

{String} note - (optional) note`

The date String represents the start date of the holiday in ISO format without timezone. This string it intended for information only.

start and end are the start/end date of the holiday within the selected timezone of the country, state, region.

Name

The name names the holiday in the local language of the selected country, state, region. The applied language(s) can be requested using getLanguages() .

The language can be changed using the setLanguages() method. In case that not translation is available a fall-back to the next given language will be made. E.g. local language is "fr", setLanguages('nl') was called. For all holidays where no dutch translation is available the French version will be used instead.

All holiday names should support an English translation.

Types of holidays

Currently the following type with their meaning are supported

type meaning public public holiday bank bank holiday, banks and offices are closed school school holiday, schools are closed optional majority of people take a day off observance optional festivity, no paid day off

Additionally a note field is sometimes available for further clarification.

API

See Holidays API for further information.

Data

All data for the holidays of the different countries is contained in ./data/holidays.json . For changing holiday data edit the appropriate country in ./data/countries . Any details on structure and available grammar for holiday attribution is described in holidays.yaml specification.

Custom builds of holidays.json

If only selected countries are required in data/holidays.json you can add the following script to your npm scripts section. E.g. for picking just US, Canada, Mexico do the following:

"scripts" : { "build" : "holidays2json --pick US,CA,MX --min" },

The --min switch removes dependencies which are not required for the countries selected. You may not be able to use the full set of rules in case you want to add custom rules.

Alternatively you may use the --omit option.

Manually use

npx holidays2json --pick US,CA,MX

NOTE: There are some countries which depend on data of others which might render the file useless. e.g. "GU" requires "US", so try to pick or omit both.

Bundling with webpack

To minimize bundle sizes consider adding the following lines in your webpack config. Please take a look at ./webpack.config.js . To further reduce size consider custom builds by only selecting required countries.

... plugins: [ new webpack.IgnorePlugin({ checkResource (resource, context) { if ( /\/astronomia\/data$/ .test(context)) { return ![ './deltat.js' , './vsop87Bearth.js' ].includes(resource) } if ( /\/moment\/locale$/ .test(context)) { return true } return false } })

Browser

This project also runs in all modern browsers. See ./examples/browser

Browser Version Notes Chrome >=45 Firefox >=45 Safari >=10 Edge >=13 IE >=11 needs polyfill core-js/es6

Please do not forget to set the correct charset!

< html > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > ... </ head > < body > ... < script src = "your-bundle.js" charset = "UTF-8" > </ script >

CDN

Minified distribution bundles are available via https://unpkg.com

NOTE: dist-bundles are quite huge in size ~1.5MByte so use custom builds instead.

See https://unpkg.com/date-holidays/dist/

index.min.js : commonjs2 bundle

: commonjs2 bundle umd.min.js : umd bundle

Contribution and License Agreement

You like to contribute please read CONTRIBUTING.md.

If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code to be distributed under the ISC license. You are also implicitly verifying that all code is your original work or correctly attributed with the source of its origin and license.

License

Copyright (c) 2016- commenthol (ISC License)

The data contained in holidays.json and ./data/countries/*.yaml is available under CC BY-SA 3.0 as the majority of data obtained relies on wikipedia articles. The required attribution can be found inside the files ./data/countries/*.yaml .

See LICENSE for more information.

