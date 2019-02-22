Coolest handpicked Gradient Hues and Swatches for your next super ⚡ amazing stuff. coolHue has 60 coolest Gradients. You can also personalize the coolHue Palette as per as your taste.
CoolHue gradients palette is rendered by JSON which makes it very easy to make a subtle update anytime.
You can create your very own personalized collection of Gradient Palette with CoolHue -
You should have
bower package manager installed on your machine to proceed further.
bower install coolhue.
coolhue directory with
cd bower_components/coolhue command and run
npm install.
npm run coolhue.
scripts/coolhue.json file.
coolhue.json Object (array) to create your very own gradient palette. Open
scripts/coolhue.json in the text editor and add or update the hex codes to generate the gradient palettes.
npm Workflow
CoolHue is also available as a node module. You can read How it works with
npm to get started. If you are already familiar; Installation command is mentioned just below -
npm install --save-dev coolhue
Coolhue.sketchplugin.zip
Coolhue.sketchplugin for Sketch App
Plugins ➡️
Coolhue ➡️
Palette
You can download the coolHue Gradient Palette for Sketch App.
You can download the coolHue Gradient Palette for Photoshop.
© Copyright Webkul Software, All rights reserved.