cep

cool-emoji-picker

by kevinfaguiar
4.0.3 (see all)

Vue Twemoji Picker - A fast plug-n-play Twemoji Picker (+textarea for Twemoji rendering) for Vue. Support Unicode Emoji 13.0.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

108

GitHub Stars

178

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Deprecated!
Version no longer supported. Please use @kevinfaguiar/vue-twemoji-picker

Readme

Vue Twemoji Picker

Vue Twemoji Picker Preview

This component is meant to be a developer friendly, easy integrable and performatic emoji picker (with some batteries) using the Twitter emoji arts (Twemojis). Emoji Unicode 13.0 (latest emoji spec, from 2020) is used as the base dataset. It also includes advanced features like search, recently used and a custom textarea component which renders Twemojis right out of the box.

Documentation and Demo

https://kevinfaveri.github.io/vue-twemoji-picker

License

MIT 2020 Licensed @kevinfaveri | Twemoji graphics made by Twitter and licensed under CC-BY 4.0

