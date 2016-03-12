openbase logo
caf

cool-ascii-faces

by Max Ogden
1.3.4 (see all)

ᕙ༼ຈل͜ຈ༽ᕗ

Readme

cool-ascii-faces

get some cool ascii faces

NPM

you can use this on the CLI or from Node or client-side JS programs

there are also a number of projects built on top of the cool-ascii-face platform:

sorry pedants!

yes i know r mostly unicode deal wit it (⌐■_■)

CLI Usage

npm install cool-ascii-faces -g
cool-face [-a | --all]

JS Usage

var cool = require('cool-ascii-faces')

console.log(cool())
ᕙ༼ຈل͜ຈ༽ᕗ

console.log(cool())
( ͝° ͜ʖ͡°)

cool.faces // all the faces in one convenient array
[
  "( .-. )",
  "( .o.)",
  "( `·´ )",
  "( ° ͜ ʖ °)",
  "( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)",
  "( ⚆ _ ⚆ )",
  "( ︶︿︶)",
  "( ﾟヮﾟ)",
  "(\\/)(°,,,°)(\\/)",
  "(¬_¬)",
  "(¬º-°)¬",
  "(¬‿¬)",
  "(°ロ°)☝",
  "(´・ω・)っ",
  "(ó ì_í)",
  "(ʘᗩʘ')",
  "(ʘ‿ʘ)",
  "(̿▀̿ ̿Ĺ̯̿̿▀̿ ̿)̄",
  "(͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)",
  "(ಠ_ಠ)",
  "(ಠ‿ಠ)",
  "(ಠ⌣ಠ)",
  "(ಥ_ಥ)",
  "(ಥ﹏ಥ)",
  "(ง ͠° ͟ل͜ ͡°)ง",
  "(ง ͡ʘ ͜ʖ ͡ʘ)ง",
  "(ง •̀_•́)ง",
  "(ง'̀-'́)ง",
  "(ง°ل͜°)ง",
  "(ง⌐□ل͜□)ง",
  "(ღ˘⌣˘ღ)",
  "(ᵔᴥᵔ)",
  "(•ω•)",
  "(•◡•)/",
  "(⊙ω⊙)",
  "(⌐■_■)",
  "(─‿‿─)",
  "(╯°□°）╯",
  "(◕‿◕)",
  "(☞ﾟ∀ﾟ)☞",
  "(❍ᴥ❍ʋ)",
  "(っ◕‿◕)っ",
  "(づ｡◕‿‿◕｡)づ",
  "(ノಠ益ಠ)ノ",
  "(ノ・∀・)ノ",
  "(；一_一)",
  "(｀◔ ω ◔´)",
  "(｡◕‿‿◕｡)",
  "(ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ",
  "*<{:¬{D}}}",
  "=^.^=",
  "t(-.-t)",
  "| (• ◡•)|",
  "~(˘▾˘~)",
  "¬_¬",
  "¯(°_o)/¯",
  "¯\_(ツ)_/¯",
  "°Д°",
  "ɳ༼ຈل͜ຈ༽ɲ",
  "ʅʕ•ᴥ•ʔʃ",
  "ʕ´•ᴥ•`ʔ",
  "ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ",
  "ʕ◉.◉ʔ",
  "ʕㅇ호ㅇʔ",
  "ʕ；•`ᴥ•´ʔ",
  "ʘ‿ʘ",
  "͡° ͜ʖ ͡°",
  "ζ༼Ɵ͆ل͜Ɵ͆༽ᶘ",
  "Ѱζ༼ᴼل͜ᴼ༽ᶘѰ",
  "ب_ب",
  "٩◔̯◔۶",
  "ಠ_ಠ",
  "ಠoಠ",
  "ಠ~ಠ",
  "ಠ‿ಠ",
  "ಠ⌣ಠ",
  "ಠ╭╮ಠ",
  "ರ_ರ",
  "ง ͠° ل͜ °)ง",
  "๏̯͡๏﴿",
  "༼ ºººººل͟ººººº ༽",
  "༼ ºل͟º ༽",
  "༼ ºل͟º༼",
  "༼ ºل͟º༽",
  "༼ ͡■ل͜ ͡■༽",
  "༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ",
  "༼ʘ̚ل͜ʘ̚༽",
  "ლ(´ڡ`ლ)",
  "ლ(́◉◞౪◟◉‵ლ)",
  "ლ(ಠ益ಠლ)",
  "ᄽὁȍ ̪őὀᄿ",
  "ᔑ•ﺪ͟͠•ᔐ",
  "ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ",
  "ᕙ(⇀‸↼‶)ᕗ",
  "ᕙ༼ຈل͜ຈ༽ᕗ",
  "ᶘ ᵒᴥᵒᶅ",
  "‎‎(ﾉಥ益ಥ）ﾉ",
  "≧☉_☉≦",
  "⊙▃⊙",
  "⊙﹏⊙",
  "┌( ಠ_ಠ)┘",
  "╚(ಠ_ಠ)=┐",
  "◉_◉",
  "◔ ⌣ ◔",
  "◔̯◔",
  "◕‿↼",
  "◕‿◕",
  "☉_☉",
  "☜(⌒▽⌒)☞",
  "☼.☼",
  "♥‿♥",
  "⚆ _ ⚆",
  "✌(-‿-)✌",
  "〆(・∀・＠)",
  "ノ( º _ ºノ)",
  "ノ( ゜-゜ノ)",
  "ヽ( ͝° ͜ʖ͡°)ﾉ",
  "ヽ(`Д´)ﾉ",
  "ヽ༼° ͟ل͜ ͡°༽ﾉ",
  "ヽ༼ʘ̚ل͜ʘ̚༽ﾉ",
  "ヽ༼ຈل͜ຈ༽ง",
  "ヽ༼ຈل͜ຈ༽ﾉ",
  "ヽ༼Ὸل͜ຈ༽ﾉ",
  "ヾ(⌐■_■)ノ",
  "꒰･◡･๑꒱",
  "﴾͡๏̯͡๏﴿",
  "｡◕‿◕｡",
  "ʕノ◔ϖ◔ʔノ",
  "꒰•̥̥̥̥̥̥̥ ﹏ •̥̥̥̥̥̥̥̥๑꒱",
  "ಠ_ರೃ",
  "(ू˃̣̣̣̣̣̣︿˂̣̣̣̣̣̣ ू)",
  "(ꈨຶꎁꈨຶ)۶”",
  "(ꐦ°᷄д°᷅)",
  "(۶ૈ ۜ ᵒ̌▱๋ᵒ̌ )۶ૈ=͟͟͞͞ ⌨",
  "₍˄·͈༝·͈˄₎◞ ̑̑ෆ⃛",
  "(*ﾟ⚙͠ ∀ ⚙͠)ﾉ❣",
  "٩꒰･ัε･ั ꒱۶",
  "ヘ（。□°）ヘ",
  "˓˓(ृ　 ु ॑꒳’)ु(ृ’꒳ ॑ ृ　)ु˒˒˒",
  "꒰✘Д✘◍꒱",
  "૮( ᵒ̌ૢཪᵒ̌ૢ )ა",
  "“ψ(｀∇´)ψ",
  "ಠﭛಠ",
  "(๑>ᴗ<๑)",
  "(۶ꈨຶꎁꈨຶ )۶ʸᵉᵃʰᵎ",
  "٩(•̤̀ᵕ•̤́๑)ᵒᵏᵎᵎᵎᵎ",
  "(oT-T)尸",
  "(✌ﾟ∀ﾟ)☞",
  "ಥ‿ಥ",
  "ॱ॰⋆(˶ॢ‾᷄﹃‾᷅˵ॢ)",
  "┬┴┬┴┤  (ಠ├┬┴┬┴",
  "( ˘ ³˘)♥",
  "Σ (੭ु ຶਊ ຶ)੭ु⁾⁾",
  "(⑅ ॣ•͈ᴗ•͈ ॣ)",
  "ヾ(´￢｀)ﾉ",
  "(•̀o•́)ง",
  "(๑•॒̀ ູ॒•́๑)",
  "⚈้̤͡ ˌ̫̮ ⚈้̤͡",
  "=͟͟͞͞ =͟͟͞͞ ﾍ( ´Д`)ﾉ",
  "(((╹д╹;)))",
  "•̀.̫•́✧",
  "(ᵒ̤̑ ₀̑ ᵒ̤̑)",
  "\_(ʘ_ʘ)_/"
]

cool.faceStream()
// create a readable stream of all the faces

