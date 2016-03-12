get some cool ascii faces
you can use this on the CLI or from Node or client-side JS programs
there are also a number of projects built on top of the
cool-ascii-face platform:
yes i know r mostly unicode deal wit it (⌐■_■)
npm install cool-ascii-faces -g
cool-face [-a | --all]
var cool = require('cool-ascii-faces')
console.log(cool())
ᕙ༼ຈل͜ຈ༽ᕗ
console.log(cool())
( ͝° ͜ʖ͡°)
cool.faces // all the faces in one convenient array
[
"( .-. )",
"( .o.)",
"( `·´ )",
"( ° ͜ ʖ °)",
"( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)",
"( ⚆ _ ⚆ )",
"( ︶︿︶)",
"( ﾟヮﾟ)",
"(\\/)(°,,,°)(\\/)",
"(¬_¬)",
"(¬º-°)¬",
"(¬‿¬)",
"(°ロ°)☝",
"(´・ω・)っ",
"(ó ì_í)",
"(ʘᗩʘ')",
"(ʘ‿ʘ)",
"(̿▀̿ ̿Ĺ̯̿̿▀̿ ̿)̄",
"(͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)",
"(ಠ_ಠ)",
"(ಠ‿ಠ)",
"(ಠ⌣ಠ)",
"(ಥ_ಥ)",
"(ಥ﹏ಥ)",
"(ง ͠° ͟ل͜ ͡°)ง",
"(ง ͡ʘ ͜ʖ ͡ʘ)ง",
"(ง •̀_•́)ง",
"(ง'̀-'́)ง",
"(ง°ل͜°)ง",
"(ง⌐□ل͜□)ง",
"(ღ˘⌣˘ღ)",
"(ᵔᴥᵔ)",
"(•ω•)",
"(•◡•)/",
"(⊙ω⊙)",
"(⌐■_■)",
"(─‿‿─)",
"(╯°□°）╯",
"(◕‿◕)",
"(☞ﾟ∀ﾟ)☞",
"(❍ᴥ❍ʋ)",
"(っ◕‿◕)っ",
"(づ｡◕‿‿◕｡)づ",
"(ノಠ益ಠ)ノ",
"(ノ・∀・)ノ",
"(；一_一)",
"(｀◔ ω ◔´)",
"(｡◕‿‿◕｡)",
"(ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ",
"*<{:¬{D}}}",
"=^.^=",
"t(-.-t)",
"| (• ◡•)|",
"~(˘▾˘~)",
"¬_¬",
"¯(°_o)/¯",
"¯\_(ツ)_/¯",
"°Д°",
"ɳ༼ຈل͜ຈ༽ɲ",
"ʅʕ•ᴥ•ʔʃ",
"ʕ´•ᴥ•`ʔ",
"ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ",
"ʕ◉.◉ʔ",
"ʕㅇ호ㅇʔ",
"ʕ；•`ᴥ•´ʔ",
"ʘ‿ʘ",
"͡° ͜ʖ ͡°",
"ζ༼Ɵ͆ل͜Ɵ͆༽ᶘ",
"Ѱζ༼ᴼل͜ᴼ༽ᶘѰ",
"ب_ب",
"٩◔̯◔۶",
"ಠ_ಠ",
"ಠoಠ",
"ಠ~ಠ",
"ಠ‿ಠ",
"ಠ⌣ಠ",
"ಠ╭╮ಠ",
"ರ_ರ",
"ง ͠° ل͜ °)ง",
"๏̯͡๏﴿",
"༼ ºººººل͟ººººº ༽",
"༼ ºل͟º ༽",
"༼ ºل͟º༼",
"༼ ºل͟º༽",
"༼ ͡■ل͜ ͡■༽",
"༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ",
"༼ʘ̚ل͜ʘ̚༽",
"ლ(´ڡ`ლ)",
"ლ(́◉◞౪◟◉‵ლ)",
"ლ(ಠ益ಠლ)",
"ᄽὁȍ ̪őὀᄿ",
"ᔑ•ﺪ͟͠•ᔐ",
"ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ",
"ᕙ(⇀‸↼‶)ᕗ",
"ᕙ༼ຈل͜ຈ༽ᕗ",
"ᶘ ᵒᴥᵒᶅ",
"(ﾉಥ益ಥ）ﾉ",
"≧☉_☉≦",
"⊙▃⊙",
"⊙﹏⊙",
"┌( ಠ_ಠ)┘",
"╚(ಠ_ಠ)=┐",
"◉_◉",
"◔ ⌣ ◔",
"◔̯◔",
"◕‿↼",
"◕‿◕",
"☉_☉",
"☜(⌒▽⌒)☞",
"☼.☼",
"♥‿♥",
"⚆ _ ⚆",
"✌(-‿-)✌",
"〆(・∀・＠)",
"ノ( º _ ºノ)",
"ノ( ゜-゜ノ)",
"ヽ( ͝° ͜ʖ͡°)ﾉ",
"ヽ(`Д´)ﾉ",
"ヽ༼° ͟ل͜ ͡°༽ﾉ",
"ヽ༼ʘ̚ل͜ʘ̚༽ﾉ",
"ヽ༼ຈل͜ຈ༽ง",
"ヽ༼ຈل͜ຈ༽ﾉ",
"ヽ༼Ὸل͜ຈ༽ﾉ",
"ヾ(⌐■_■)ノ",
"꒰･◡･๑꒱",
"﴾͡๏̯͡๏﴿",
"｡◕‿◕｡",
"ʕノ◔ϖ◔ʔノ",
"꒰•̥̥̥̥̥̥̥ ﹏ •̥̥̥̥̥̥̥̥๑꒱",
"ಠ_ರೃ",
"(ू˃̣̣̣̣̣̣︿˂̣̣̣̣̣̣ ू)",
"(ꈨຶꎁꈨຶ)۶”",
"(ꐦ°᷄д°᷅)",
"(۶ૈ ۜ ᵒ̌▱๋ᵒ̌ )۶ૈ=͟͟͞͞ ⌨",
"₍˄·͈༝·͈˄₎◞ ̑̑ෆ⃛",
"(*ﾟ⚙͠ ∀ ⚙͠)ﾉ❣",
"٩꒰･ัε･ั ꒱۶",
"ヘ（。□°）ヘ",
"˓˓(ृ ु ॑꒳’)ु(ृ’꒳ ॑ ृ )ु˒˒˒",
"꒰✘Д✘◍꒱",
"૮( ᵒ̌ૢཪᵒ̌ૢ )ა",
"“ψ(｀∇´)ψ",
"ಠﭛಠ",
"(๑>ᴗ<๑)",
"(۶ꈨຶꎁꈨຶ )۶ʸᵉᵃʰᵎ",
"٩(•̤̀ᵕ•̤́๑)ᵒᵏᵎᵎᵎᵎ",
"(oT-T)尸",
"(✌ﾟ∀ﾟ)☞",
"ಥ‿ಥ",
"ॱ॰⋆(˶ॢ‾᷄﹃‾᷅˵ॢ)",
"┬┴┬┴┤ (ಠ├┬┴┬┴",
"( ˘ ³˘)♥",
"Σ (੭ु ຶਊ ຶ)੭ु⁾⁾",
"(⑅ ॣ•͈ᴗ•͈ ॣ)",
"ヾ(´￢｀)ﾉ",
"(•̀o•́)ง",
"(๑•॒̀ ູ॒•́๑)",
"⚈้̤͡ ˌ̫̮ ⚈้̤͡",
"=͟͟͞͞ =͟͟͞͞ ﾍ( ´Д`)ﾉ",
"(((╹д╹;)))",
"•̀.̫•́✧",
"(ᵒ̤̑ ₀̑ ᵒ̤̑)",
"\_(ʘ_ʘ)_/"
]
cool.faceStream()
// create a readable stream of all the faces