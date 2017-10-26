A front-end build tool that comes handy
Hit Gitter if you come across any problem while using cooking. Issues are only for bug reports and feature requests.
runtime environment
npm i cooking-cli -g
Step 1. create a vue-based project (vue scaffold will be downloaded automatically if not installed)
$ cooking create my-project vue
$ cd my-project
Step 2. start developing
$ cooking watch
npm i cooking -D
# install webpack dependencies (take webpack 1 for example)
npm i babel-core babel-loader css-loader file-loader postcss postcss-loader\
html-loader html-webpack-plugin json-loader style-loader url-loader\
webpack@1 webpack-dev-server@1 extract-text-webpack-plugin@1 -D
# or install webpack dependencies (take webpack 2)
npm i babel-core babel-loader css-loader file-loader postcss postcss-loader\
html-loader html-webpack-plugin json-loader style-loader url-loader\
webpack webpack-dev-server extract-text-webpack-plugin@2.0.0-beta.4 -D
# start developing
node_modules/.bin/cooking watch # or webpack --config cooking.conf.js
# if cooking-cli is globally installed, you can also do this (it still runs your local cooking)
cooking watch