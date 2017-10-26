openbase logo
cooking-cli

by ElemeFE
1.5.5 (see all)

👨‍🍳 更易上手的前端构建工具

Reviews

Deprecated!
This package is no longer supported! we recommend webpack or poi for new frontend projects

Readme

cooking

A front-end build tool that comes handy

Discussion

Hit Gitter if you come across any problem while using cooking. Issues are only for bug reports and feature requests.

Features

  • Simplified webpack configuring with humanistic parameters
  • Use cooking CLI to efficiently scaffold projects without installing dependencies repeatedly (based on webpack 2)
  • Compatible with both webpack 1 and 2 with just one set of configuration
  • Generated configuration fully compatible with webpack CLI

Installation

runtime environment

  • Node.js 4+
  • npm 3+
  • Python 2.7.x

Using cooking CLI

npm i cooking-cli -g

Step 1. create a vue-based project (vue scaffold will be downloaded automatically if not installed)

$ cooking create my-project vue
$ cd my-project

Step 2. start developing

$ cooking watch

Using cooking core

npm i cooking -D

# install webpack dependencies (take webpack 1 for example)
npm i babel-core babel-loader css-loader file-loader postcss postcss-loader\
 html-loader html-webpack-plugin json-loader style-loader url-loader\
 webpack@1 webpack-dev-server@1 extract-text-webpack-plugin@1 -D

# or install webpack dependencies (take webpack 2)
npm i babel-core babel-loader css-loader file-loader postcss postcss-loader\
 html-loader html-webpack-plugin json-loader style-loader url-loader\
 webpack webpack-dev-server extract-text-webpack-plugin@2.0.0-beta.4 -D

# start developing
node_modules/.bin/cooking watch # or webpack --config cooking.conf.js

# if cooking-cli is globally installed, you can also do this (it still runs your local cooking)
cooking watch

License

MIT

Alternatives

Tutorials

