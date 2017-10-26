cooking

A front-end build tool that comes handy

Discussion

Hit Gitter if you come across any problem while using cooking. Issues are only for bug reports and feature requests.

Features

Simplified webpack configuring with humanistic parameters

Use cooking CLI to efficiently scaffold projects without installing dependencies repeatedly (based on webpack 2)

Compatible with both webpack 1 and 2 with just one set of configuration

Generated configuration fully compatible with webpack CLI

Installation

runtime environment

Node.js 4+

npm 3+

Python 2.7.x

Using cooking CLI

npm i cooking-cli -g

Step 1. create a vue-based project (vue scaffold will be downloaded automatically if not installed)

cooking create my-project vue cd my-project

Step 2. start developing

cooking watch

Using cooking core

npm i cooking -D install webpack dependencies (take webpack 1 for example) npm i babel-core babel-loader css-loader file-loader postcss postcss-loader\ html-loader html-webpack-plugin json-loader style-loader url-loader\ webpack@1 webpack-dev-server@1 extract-text-webpack-plugin@1 -D or install webpack dependencies (take webpack 2) npm i babel-core babel-loader css-loader file-loader postcss postcss-loader\ html-loader html-webpack-plugin json-loader style-loader url-loader\ webpack webpack-dev-server extract-text-webpack-plugin@2.0.0-beta.4 -D start developing node_modules/.bin/cooking watch # or webpack --config cooking.conf.js if cooking-cli is globally installed, you can also do this (it still runs your local cooking) cooking watch

License

MIT