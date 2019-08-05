a lightweight module to sync JS objects in realtime across tabs / windows of a browser.
See this blog post for detailed information regarding the issues localsync solves.
yarn add localsync
OR
npm install localsync
import { localsync } from "localsync";
/** Create a publisher that optionally transforms some data to a payload to be transmitted to other tabs. */
const publisher = (userID, firstName, lastName) => ({
userID,
firstName,
lastName
});
/** Create a subscriber that will receive published payloads on all tabs that did not trigger the sync. */
const subscriber = (current, previous, url) => {
console.info(
`Another tab at url ${url} switched user from "${previous.firstName} ${previous.lastName}" to "${current.firstName} ${current.lastName}".`
);
// do something with `current.userID`
};
/**
* Create a synchronizer channel.
*
* @remarks
* `localsync` supports N number of synchronizers for different things across your app.
* The key 'user' defines a localsync synchronization channel.
*/
const createUserSync = localsync({ channel: "user" });
/**
* Create a controller for the synchronizer.
*
* @remarks
* To create the controller, you must pass the publisher and the subscriber.
*/
const userController = createUserSync(publisher, subscriber);
/**
* Start synchronizing.
* Passing true tells localsync to poll the current storage mechanism once on
* start for any pre-existing state that may be there (cross session).
* Defaults to false - may change to true in a future major version.
*/
userController.start(true);
/**
* IE / Edge do not support local storage across multiple tabs.
* localsync will automatically fallback to a cookie polling mechanism here. You don't need to do anything else.
*/
if (userController.isFallback) {
console.warn(
"browser doesnt support local storage synchronization, falling back to cookie synchronization."
);
}
/**
* `isServer` can be used to detect if the current code is running in a server environment (for SSR).
*/
if (userController.isServer) {
console.debug("Detected a SSR environment.");
}
/** Trigger an action that will get handled on other tabs. */
userController.trigger(1, "jimmy", "john");
/** Trigger an action that will get handled on other tabs. */
userController.trigger(1, "jimmy", "john");
console.info(
userController.mechanism
); /** => 'storagesync' on chrome, 'cookiesync' on IE */
setTimeout(() => {
/** Trigger another action in 5 seconds. */
userController.trigger(2, "jane", "wonka");
}, 5000);
setTimeout(() => {
/** If its still running, stop syncing in 10 seconds. */
if (userController.isRunning) {
userController.stop();
}
}, 10000);
const createSync = localsync({ channel: string, level?: LogLevel, fallback?: FallbackOptions })
const sync = createSync((publisher: (...args) => TMessage, subscriber: (message: TMessage) => void);
const { start, stop, trigger, isRunning, isFallback } = sync;
|name
|type
|default
|description
channel
string
required
|a string that is used for this synchronization instance.
level
string
'INFO'
|the log level to use when tracing (
ERROR,
WARN,
INFO,
DEBUG)
fallback
object
see below
|optional fallback options if you need more control over cookie fallback.
FallbackOptions
|name
|type
|default
|description
pollFrequency
number
3000
|The number in milliseconds that should be used for cookie polling
path
string
'/'
|The path to use for cookies
secure
boolean
false
|Whether to set the secure flag on cookies or not (not recommended)
httpOnly
boolean
false
|Whether to set the http only flag on cookies or not
Interface of
localsync returned controller
|name
|type
|defaults
|description
start
function
N/A
|Call to start syncing. Accepts one boolean parameter (default false). If passed true, will run the synchronization on start.
stop
function
N/A
|Call to stop syncing
trigger
function
N/A
|Call to trigger a sync to occur to all other clients
mechanism
string
|`(storage
|cookie
isRunning
boolean
false
|Is synchronization currently enabled
isFallback
boolean
false
|Is the selected mechanism a fallback strategy
isServer
boolean
false
|Is the current client running in a server environment
localsync has a singular purpose: to synchronize events from one client to many using a common interface and the least invasive mechanism for the current browsing medium.
Internally, localsync is comprised of several small
sync packages that all adhere to the common localsync interface. The main localsync package does no actual synchronization on its own but rather determines the most appropriate synchronization strategy and calls upon the necessary packages to invoke it. All the packages with brief descriptions are listed here:
Guaranteed synchronization between clients of the same browser (Chrome ↔️ Chrome, IE ↔️ IE, etc.)
Mechanism packages
storage event for a given browser.
const sync = localsync(key: string, action: (...args) => payload, handler: payload => {}, [opts: Object])
const { start, stop, trigger, isRunning, isFallback } = sync
key: a string that is used for this synchronization instance (you may have multiple instances of localsync each with different keys to sync different types of data).
action: a function that will be called when this client's trigger function is invoked. The action will be passed any arguments provided to the trigger function and should return the payload to be delivered to other clients for the given localsync key.
handler: a function that will be invoked on this client when any other client's trigger function is invoked. NOTE: This handler will NEVER be called due to this clients trigger function being called, only other clients.
opts: An optional object argument that may be specified to control how localsync operates. Supported values are shown below.
|name
|type
|default
|description
tracing
boolean
false
|toggles tracing for debugging purposes
logger
Object
console
|the logger object to trace to
loglevel
string
'info'
|the log level to use when tracing (
error,
warn,
info,
trace)
pollFrequency
number
3000
fallback: cookiesync the number in milliseconds that should be used for cookie polling
idLength
number
8
fallback: cookiesync the number of characters to use for tracking the current instance (tab)
path
string
'/'
fallback: cookiesync The path to use for cookies
secure
boolean
false
fallback: cookiesync Whether to set the secure flag on cookies or not (not recommended)
httpOnly
boolean
false
fallback: cookiesync Whether to set the http only flag on cookies or not
To setup localsync for use in development run the following steps at CLI:
git clone https://github.com/noderaider/localsync
cd localsync
yarn
yarn build
Then from your project:
npm link ../localsync/packages/localsync
# start your project, localsync should hot reload as you update its source code.
Feature / bug fixes via pull requests encouraged!