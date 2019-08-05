a lightweight module to sync JS objects in realtime across tabs / windows of a browser.

See this blog post for detailed information regarding the issues localsync solves.

Features

Uses local storage event emitters to sync objects in realtime across tabs.

Never calls the tab that the event occurred on.

Falls back to cookie polling internally if using an unsupported browser (IE 9+ / Edge).

Isomorphic.

Tested with Jest.

Written with TypeScript.

Install

yarn add localsync

OR

npm install localsync

Version 2

How to use

import { localsync } from "localsync" ; const publisher = ( userID, firstName, lastName ) => ({ userID, firstName, lastName }); const subscriber = ( current, previous, url ) => { console .info( `Another tab at url ${url} switched user from " ${previous.firstName} ${previous.lastName} " to " ${current.firstName} ${current.lastName} ".` ); }; const createUserSync = localsync({ channel: "user" }); const userController = createUserSync(publisher, subscriber); userController.start( true ); if (userController.isFallback) { console .warn( "browser doesnt support local storage synchronization, falling back to cookie synchronization." ); } if (userController.isServer) { console .debug( "Detected a SSR environment." ); } userController.trigger( 1 , "jimmy" , "john" ); userController.trigger( 1 , "jimmy" , "john" ); console .info( userController.mechanism ); setTimeout( () => { userController.trigger( 2 , "jane" , "wonka" ); }, 5000 ); setTimeout( () => { if (userController.isRunning) { userController.stop(); } }, 10000 );

API

const createSync = localsync({ channel: string , level?: LogLevel, fallback?: FallbackOptions }) const sync = createSync( ( publisher: ( ...args ) => TMessage, subscriber: ( message: TMessage ) => void ); const { start , stop , trigger , isRunning , isFallback } = sync ;

Input

name type default description channel string required a string that is used for this synchronization instance. level string 'INFO' the log level to use when tracing ( ERROR , WARN , INFO , DEBUG ) fallback object see below optional fallback options if you need more control over cookie fallback.

FallbackOptions

name type default description pollFrequency number 3000 The number in milliseconds that should be used for cookie polling path string '/' The path to use for cookies secure boolean false Whether to set the secure flag on cookies or not (not recommended) httpOnly boolean false Whether to set the http only flag on cookies or not

Output

Interface of localsync returned controller

name type defaults description start function N/A Call to start syncing. Accepts one boolean parameter (default false). If passed true, will run the synchronization on start. stop function N/A Call to stop syncing trigger function N/A Call to trigger a sync to occur to all other clients mechanism string `(storage cookie isRunning boolean false Is synchronization currently enabled isFallback boolean false Is the selected mechanism a fallback strategy isServer boolean false Is the current client running in a server environment

Structure and Roadmap

localsync has a singular purpose: to synchronize events from one client to many using a common interface and the least invasive mechanism for the current browsing medium.

Internally, localsync is comprised of several small sync packages that all adhere to the common localsync interface. The main localsync package does no actual synchronization on its own but rather determines the most appropriate synchronization strategy and calls upon the necessary packages to invoke it. All the packages with brief descriptions are listed here:

Guaranteed synchronization between clients of the same browser (Chrome ↔️ Chrome, IE ↔️ IE, etc.)

localsync - Determines synchronization mechanism and invokes it.

Mechanism packages

🚅 storagesync - Synchronizes data in a push fashion using local storage storage event for a given browser.

- Synchronizes data in a push fashion using local storage event for a given browser. 🍪 cookiesync - Synchronizes data via cookie polling mechanism for a given browser.

- Synchronizes data via cookie polling mechanism for a given browser. 💻 serversync - Mocks the localsync interface on server environments but does no actual synchronization (for now).

Version 1 API

const sync = localsync(key: string, action : ( ...args ) => payload, handler : payload => {}, [opts: Object ]) const { start, stop, trigger, isRunning, isFallback } = sync

Input

key: a string that is used for this synchronization instance (you may have multiple instances of localsync each with different keys to sync different types of data).

action: a function that will be called when this client's trigger function is invoked. The action will be passed any arguments provided to the trigger function and should return the payload to be delivered to other clients for the given localsync key.

handler: a function that will be invoked on this client when any other client's trigger function is invoked. NOTE: This handler will NEVER be called due to this clients trigger function being called, only other clients.

opts: An optional object argument that may be specified to control how localsync operates. Supported values are shown below.

name type default description tracing boolean false toggles tracing for debugging purposes logger Object console the logger object to trace to loglevel string 'info' the log level to use when tracing ( error , warn , info , trace ) pollFrequency number 3000 fallback: cookiesync the number in milliseconds that should be used for cookie polling idLength number 8 fallback: cookiesync the number of characters to use for tracking the current instance (tab) path string '/' fallback: cookiesync The path to use for cookies secure boolean false fallback: cookiesync Whether to set the secure flag on cookies or not (not recommended) httpOnly boolean false fallback: cookiesync Whether to set the http only flag on cookies or not

Contributing

To setup localsync for use in development run the following steps at CLI:

git clone https://github.com/noderaider/localsync cd localsync yarn yarn build

Then from your project:

npm link ../localsync/packages/localsync

Feature / bug fixes via pull requests encouraged!